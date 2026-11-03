Photos: SUBLIME to Perform 40 Oz. to Freedom and SUBLIME in Full at Red Rocks to Mark 35th Anniversary

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Sublime will return to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 17 and 18 for two special nights marking a celebration of the 35th anniversary of their debut studio album, 40 Oz. to Freedom, and the breakthrough success of their first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes. On April 17, the band will perform 40 Oz. to Freedom in full, while April 18 will feature their self-titled album, Sublime, performed in full, alongside fan favorites spanning the band's catalog.

The announcement follows a historic 2026 for Sublime, highlighted by two back-to-back sold-out shows at Red Rocks and two #1 radio hits, 'Ensenada' and 'Until the Sun Explodes,' from Until the Sun Explodes, the band's first new album in 30 years. The 2026 Red Rocks shows sold out in less than a week, with the band making history on opening night by performing their hit self-titled album in its entirety for the first time ever. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 6.

Sublime recently celebrated a historic milestone as the band's iconic self-titled album was officially certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing more than 10 million units sold. The Diamond certification marks a significant moment in Sublime's legacy, honoring the band's lasting influence and the millions of fans who have carried these songs forward through the years. Earlier this year the members of Sublime were presented with a plaque to commemorate the milestone at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where they performed an acoustic set and celebrated the exhibit Sublime: Straight From Long Beach. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage detailed the certification.

After nearly three decades, Sublime returned with its first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes, in 2026, featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, on vocals. Featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single 'Until the Sun Explodes' hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 3 consecutive weeks. The ascent to #1 marked Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single 'Ensenada,' which remained #1 for 8 weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. The album, available now via Atlantic Records/Regime Music Group/SVNBVRNT Records, can be streamed or purchased here.

About Sublime

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA. 1994's Robbin' the Hood revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

Their self-titled album went 5x Platinum, fueled by enduring hits like 'What I Got,' 'Santeria,' and 'Wrong Way,' and helped propel the band to more than 18 million RIAA-certified catalog album sales. A new era began in late 2023 when Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, joined original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson onstage, leading to a full reunion and acclaimed performances at Coachella 2024.

2026 has been one of the biggest years yet for Sublime as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1996 self-titled album. The band played two sold out nights at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18), marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the classic 1996 album. The Grammy Museum honored the self-titled album with an exhibit titled 'Sublime: Straight From Long Beach,' which ran for 6 months in Los Angeles, and featured artifacts including handwritten lyrics to Sublime hits such as 'Wrong Way' and 'Garden Grove,' instruments and equipment used by the original Sublime lineup, rare live photos by Maggie St. Thomas and more. The band will also be setting sail on the inaugural Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

The band's new album Until the Sun Explodes is out now. The title track and lead single 'Until the Sun Explodes' hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 3 consecutive weeks. The ascent to #1 marked Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single 'Ensenada,' which spent 8 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, setting the record for the longest run at #1 on alternative radio in 2025. The new album marks an exciting new chapter for Sublime while honoring the legacy that has inspired fans for more than three decades. For more, please visit www.sublimelbc.com.

Photo Credit: Carter McCall















Photo Credit: Carter McCall

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