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Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter STACEY has shared her new indie-psych single 'LA Wedding,' along with a 1970s-style, hand-illustrated animated music video. The track is described as a sonic fever dream that sees Fear and Loathing meets Boogie Nights, with the strut of Pink Floyd's 'Money' and the irreverence of Father John Misty.

Throughout the track, everything is at once bizarre and painfully cliché. Amid the absurdity, offhand musings on love, loneliness, and the dubious ways people go about finding one to escape the other slip in and out of focus – a distinctly Los Angeles spectacle of ego, eccentricity, woo-woo mysticism, and romantic desperation. STACEY delivers it all with a sly, conversational nonchalance, leaving just enough ambiguity as to where the joke ends and the truth begins.

'LA Wedding' follows the release of 'Upside Down Merry Go Round,' her first original release in five years. BroadwayWorld previously reported on that single's release.

'LA Wedding' was produced by Dillon Casey (Weyes Blood, Orville Peck) and STACEY, and features Loren Humphrey (Cameron Winter, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey) on drums. STACEY notes, 'This song basically wrote itself. During the actual wedding in question, I had hit record on my voice memos for some reason — I think I was really loving everything the DJ was playing — and totally forgot about it in my purse. The obscured party sonics are from that recording. Dillon and I had a ton of fun using an MPC to achieve some Beatles Revolution 9 energy.'

The song from the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter is accompanied by a 1970s-style, hand-illustrated animated video by Andrew Colin Beck, who notes, ''LA Wedding' is like an episode of a favorite kitschy sit com my sister and I would catch on late night 70s reruns on the living room television set. I feel like STACEY's music and my art go swimmingly together. Her style of warm, hazy polyester tunes fills my senses with visual ideas and textures. I'm like that old lady who plays piano in church: the accompanist.'

About STACEY

STACEY's not like the other time travelers. A homebody, a yearner's yearner at a windowpane with a Wurlitzer, a silk caftan, and a doomed dream, STACEY one-womans a retro-celestial holiday agency for lonesome escapists, crystallizing the nostalgic longing of golden age pop records into lyrical refractions for the twenty-first century.

Cruising from 60s psychedelic day-trips to glossy 70s daydreams, STACEY's velvet textures have received glowing press from the likes of SPIN, LadyGunn, American Songwriter, Clash Magazine, WONDERLAND, Refinery29, and more, while her luxurious, lucid voice has found support from industry tastemakers including Matt Wilkinson (Apple Music), Chris Douridas (KCRW, School Night), Errol Nazareth (CBC), Lauren Laverne (BBC6 Music), and more.

STACEY's 2021 debut LP Saturn Return sits at the heart of a catalogue that has amassed over 8 million streams on Spotify, alongside singles 'These Days' (2026) and 'Christmas in California' (2023), and EPs First Move (2017), Reconstruction (STACEY Remixes), and STACEY (2013).

STACEY's compositions have soundtracked more than 15 television series and films, including Spinning Out (Netflix), Hollywood Stargirl (Disney+), Lucifer, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Orphan Black, and Degrassi.

STACEY directed and produced the Barbarella-in-a-Futuro-spaceship fantasy of Strange But I Like It, which beamed its way to the #1 spot on Zelects — Mark Ronson's Zelig Records' weekly top-five music video list (2021). Elsewhere in the STACEY dimension: a six-hour, out-of-this-world 60s body-paint metamorphosis for Saturn Return, and a paper collage and animated colour explosion for D.M.T.

STACEY's live presence has led her to share stages with Charlotte Day Wilson, Tamino, Vinyl Williams, and Cameron Avery (Tame Impala), and seen her appear at high profile showcases on Canadian national television (CTV's Your Morning and Global Morning) and for the Royal Ontario Museum's 75th Anniversary of Christian Dior Exhibit.

While fans await STACEY's sophomore record, she may be found vinyl DJing or performing here and there in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Andrea Calvetti | Download Hi-Res Here | View ALL photos here













Photo Credit: Andrea Calvetti | Download Hi-Res Here | View ALL photos here

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