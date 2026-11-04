Photos: SHYGIRL to Release SWALLOW! Album Nov. 6, Will Tour Europe and U.S. Spring 2027

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Shygirl has shared a final single, 'Eternal,' ahead of her new album Swallow!, out this Friday via Because Music. Serving as the album's closing track, 'Eternal' sees Shygirl embrace a more ethereal vocal delivery, her voice taking on an almost otherworldly quality as she sings, 'And in these whispers love will go on forever, And the truth is only momentary.' A fitting conclusion to the record, the track sees Shygirl assume an almost prophetic presence, offering a glimpse into something beyond the present.

Listen to 'Eternal' here.

Shygirl calls Swallow! a reintroduction. The album is devotional and visceral, patient and euphoric. The instrumentation that winds itself through Swallow! was a way to manifest all the intense emotion and romanticism Shygirl has experienced. The result is indie songwriting woven through the electronica she came from, organized around a forward-moving motion, its temporal sensibility imbued with the ability to take stock without standing still.

'Eternal' follows a series of singles with cinematic music videos adding to the Shygirl universe, with

and, which sees the character Saskia as she's pulled into an impromptu day rave by the characters Alyse and Vega and more unfolds.

Shygirl is heading on a world tour beginning Spring 2027. The tour starts in Europe taking in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and Manchester before heading stateside starting in Salt Lake City, Utah then heading to Austin, Atlanta, Toronto, New York City and more. The tour returns to London for a homecoming show at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday May 18th. The live show will see Shygirl joined by a full band, translating the album's expansive sound to the stage.

Shygirl began writing Swallow! at a pivotal coming of age moment in her life, fresh off the back of her debut album Nymph and falling in love. The album sounds open to the future, to the transcendent power of love. A world previously unknown had revealed itself, and Shygirl channels that sensation with a near-biblical conviction. It is the scripture of the cult of falling in love. Radiant and charged and twilight-hued, the romanticism runs deep, it's all-encompassing but clear-eyed. During sporadic, unhurried sessions, Karma Kid made everything maximalist, while Casey MQ fine-tuned the delicate moments. Shygirl realized she didn't need to leave her electronic roots behind to find something new.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: Shygirl to Launch World Tour in 2027, Royal Albert Hall May 18 and SHYGIRL Announces New Album SWALLOW!

Shygirl Live Dates

2026

11/6 - Barcelona @ MIRA Festival

12/4 - Miami, Hialeah Park @ III Points Art Basel, live A/V + Club Shy afterparty at The Ground

2027

3/13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

3/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

3/16 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

3/18 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

3/19 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

4/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/7 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

4/21 - Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Bomb Factory

4/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/23 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

4/25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

4/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/30 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/3 - Boston, MA @ Royale

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/18 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

63-5 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Shygirl's Swallow! is due Nov 6th 2026 via Because Music.

Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo















Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo

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