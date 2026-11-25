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Roxanne de Bastion releases her latest single, So Long Forever, taking on the curse of 'hot take' culture. The London-via-Berlin singer-songwriter wrote the song after witnessing another lightning-fast slew of unwanted online commentary in response to major news events. The latest single from her forthcoming album, Here Lies Human, is an adrenaline rush of heavy bass lines and wry wordplay.

The album, de Bastion's third, is due Friday, February 12, 2027. She introduced it as her most focused and ambitious to date with her Tony Visconti-produced single, Apocalypse Queen, in October. Her commitment to the most danceable of 'dystopian bops' remains evident on her newest release.

With Here Lies Human aimed at soundtracking the crushing of humanity by AI non-thinking, technofascism and political oppression, So Long Forever arrives as the third chapter of de Bastion's musical post-apocalypse epitaph. Her standalone summer single, Simple Pleasures, was the first to clear a path for her vision for a new album, her first since 2021's You & Me, We Are The Same.

Detailed research, including discussion with some of the world's leading thinkers on technology's uncomfortable proximity to politics, the myths of AI's inevitable influence and the death of critical thinking, informed the album's direction. It was one rush of frustration, however, that brought So Long Forever urgently to life.

'I wrote 'So Long Forever' in New York,' recalls de Bastion. 'I was in the studio sitting at the control desk next to Tony Visconti when I pulled my phone out of my pocket to see Charlie Kirk had been shot. With the incident broadcast, shared and commented on by millions in real time, I wrote a loud and chaotic song about this strange, new phenomena where we're all broadcasters, spectators, buyers and sellers in an outrage economy.'

Capturing that energy and working with unorthodox, experimental methods of recording, including field recordings from public protests and the sounds of 90's computer games, de Bastion recorded So Long Forever with Music Producers Guild Writer-Producer of the Year and double Grammy Award-nominated producer Steph Marziano (Hayley Williams, Picture Parlour, Jasmine.4.t, Nell Mescal).

A long-standing, public advocate for artists' rights, de Bastion continues to use her platform to highlight malign forces, including those using others' creativity for unearned profit or to promote toxic ideals. The songwriter recently commented on Spotify's AI Remixing tool to say 'My voice and my words belong to me. Everyone should have the right to control what comes out of their mouths.'

In 2027, de Bastion takes her songs to eight UK venues, opening at Folklore in Brighton in mid-March. Remaining tickets for all dates are on sale now via links at www.roxannedebastion.com.

Here Lies Human 2027 UK Tour Dates

Mon 15 March 2027 - Brighton, Folklore

Wed 17 March 2027 - Bristol, Exchange

Thu 18 March 2027 – Manchester, Yes Basement

Fri 19 March 2027 – Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

Tue 23 March 2027 – Glasgow, Hug & Pint

Wed 24 March 2027 – Newcastle, The Cumberland

Wed 21 April 2027 – London, Lower Third

Thu 22 April 2027 - Cambridge, Portland Arms

De Bastion has released two critically acclaimed studio albums to date, including Heirlooms & Hearsay (2017), and has won the support of music and broadcasting figures including 6 Music's Iggy Pop and Steve Lamacq, alongside critics from The Observer, NME, Record Collector and Rolling Stone. Her career took a well-publicised detour from performing and recording solo with her book, The Piano Player Of Budapest, published in 2025, which documented her family history and the music of her pianist grandfather, Stephen de Bastion.

For further information, visit www.roxannedebastion.com, Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Talie Eigeland

















Photo Credit: Talie Eigeland

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