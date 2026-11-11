Photos: Rose Hound Puts Guitar-Driven Spin on Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark"

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Minnesota rock quartet Rose Hound turn the restless energy of Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' into a loud, dynamic tribute, bringing heavier guitars, sharp stops and starts, and a blend of indie rock, punk, emo and Americana to the 1984 classic. The single is out now via Hygh Tension Records / Virgin Music Group.

For Rose Hound, the song offered an opportunity to honor both a songwriting influence and an artist whose support for their Minnesota community has made a personal impression.

'Bruce's storytelling in his lyrics is a cornerstone of his songwriting, and we've certainly learned a lot from him,' says drummer Allen Maier. 'He's been behind our city all year, so this was our small way of thanking him.'

Rose Hound keep the song's familiar melody and underlying frustration intact while pushing its dynamics into louder, rougher territory. The arrangement gives the quartet room to bring their own personality to a song that has connected with generations of listeners.

'Taking on such a legendary song, we needed to keep the performance energy high and our interpretation of the Boss's 'Dancing in the Dark' something to be proud of,' Allen explains.

The recording also captured an unexpected farewell to two of the band's instruments. After finishing the session, the musicians went out for a celebratory dinner. When they returned, they discovered their vehicles had been broken into and two guitars had been stolen.

'Little did we know this would be the last recording for two of our guitars,' Allen recalls.

Those instruments can still be heard on the finished track, giving the recording an additional significance for the band.

Featuring Grant Siltberg (guitar/vocals), Jason Douglas (vocals), Matthew Broadbent (bass), and Allen Maier (drums), Rose Hound bring together musicians whose histories include American Scarecrow and Somerset, along with years of recording and touring. Their experience provides a foundation for a project that rekindled Grant's interest in making music.

'I was kind of done making music. Didn't have much interest in it anymore,' Grant says. 'I figured if Allen hit me up about a project, I'd do it. Then out of the blue he did. And now we make music. And it is neat.'

The band's debut EP, Should We... Kiss?, features 'Keys to the City,' 'She Gets What She Wants,' 'Rat Rod,' and 'Blue.' With 'Dancing in the Dark,' Rose Hound bring that same guitar-driven approach to a formative influence, finding a natural connection between Springsteen's restless songwriting and their own emotionally charged sound.













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