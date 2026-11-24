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Trumpeter, arranger, composer, and vocalist Rob Dehlinger has been leading THE ALPHA RHYTHM KINGS since 2017, delighting audiences from California to New York with their exuberant blend of retro swing and jump blues. Critics and fans alike praise the band's 'badge of authenticity,' a testament to their stylistic precision and irresistible onstage energy.

The group now celebrates the release of their second full-length album, PARTY TIME, the follow-up to their 2020 debut, Sharp Dressed Men. Jazz Corner raved, 'This band explodes from the gate with their prime chops and roof-blowing enthusiasm,' while JazzWeekly called the album 'Sharper than a Versace suit.' Their 4-track EP, California Boogie, was released to acclaim in 2017.

In addition to his work as a performer, Dehlinger has written for several television shows, and his original jingles appear on radio programs and podcasts across the U.S. and abroad. Under his leadership, The Alpha Rhythm Kings perform more than 200 shows a year at top California venues including Yoshi's in Oakland, Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill in Bel Air, and appear frequently at the Disneyland Resort. The band also performs at New York clubs such as Manhattan's 54 Below and has held casino residencies at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort in Reno. Beloved by swing dancers, they draw enthusiastic crowds at street fairs and music festivals nationwide.

On PARTY TIME, Dehlinger serves as lead vocalist and plays trumpet, percussion, Hammond B3, and foley. He is joined by an impressive roster of musicians: Fil Lorenz (tenor saxophone, backing vocals, foley), Steve Steinberg (tenor saxophone, backing vocals), Carroll Ashby (trombone, backing vocals, foley), Josh Workman (guitar), John Cocuzzi (piano), Richard Nelson Hall (piano, foley), Hardy Hemphill (piano), Aaron Germain (upright bass), Danny Gerz (upright bass, backing vocals, foley), Michael Henning (drums, backing vocals, foley), Vince Littleton (drums), Bob Skye (bongos & congas), and Adam Muñoz (foley).

Although the musicians are top-tier interpreters of 1930s and '40s swing and the band is exceptionally tight, the album's 'magic sauce' lies in Dehlinger's spot-on arrangements. He captures the essence of vintage swing and jump blues while giving each track a contemporary spark—never straying far from the heart of the music. Even modern tunes are convincingly transformed into period-authentic showpieces.

PARTY TIME features 11 tracks, including four originals and several surprises. The album opens with 'All Cats Join In,' written by Ray Gilbert, Eddie Sauter, and Alec Wilder and first recorded by Benny Goodman. Dehlinger's vocal timbre evokes classic swing singers, and his high-octane scatting—reminiscent of Louis Prima, one of his major influences—is both playful and musically sharp.

One of the album's most striking reinventions is 'Party Man,' by the late pop singer Prince. Dehlinger transforms the tune into a roaring big band number that sounds as though Louis Prima might have sung it. It is an imaginative, masterful reworking that bears little resemblance to the original.

'The Copycats,' a Dehlinger original inspired by Cab Calloway, features witty lyrics such as: 'Make it a point to hit a hip joint / Your arrival makes a statement / But brother beware of them creeping there / The copycats.' The 1953 Jimmy Liggins tune 'I Ain't Drunk, I'm Just Drinking,' which Dehlinger first heard performed by Albert Collins, adds a dose of bluesy humor.

'The Evil of the Thriller,' written by Dehlinger and Rod Temperton, takes its title from Vincent Price's iconic spoken-word rap on Michael Jackson's Thriller. Dehlinger imagined a beatnik poet wandering Greenwich Village as he crafted the tune, which features an extended sax solo—rare for the band, which frequently crafts arrangements to suit the dance floor.

'Scatterbrain,' another Dehlinger original, includes a four-minute scat solo. 'I find scatting easy because I don't have to remember words,' he jokes. 'Twas Brillig,' credited in part to Lewis Carroll for its opening line from Jabberwocky, expands a brief musical moment from Disney's Alice in Wonderland into a full-fledged swing number, a nod to the band's frequent performances at Disneyland.

Dehlinger's 'That Classic Sound' is a boogie-woogie homage to timeless vintage music, opening with the lyrics, 'Modern music is all well and good / I like the bass bumpin' in my neighborhood / But when I need a touch of that timeless feel / I gotta get back to the real deal.'

'Out of the Blue,' by Dehlinger's friends Ken Morrison and Steve Rice, leans slightly contemporary but remains rooted in the era thanks to its shout chorus. 'La Vie En Rose,' the Edith Piaf classic, becomes a danceable swing tune in Dehlinger's hands. The album closes with 'That's the Groovy Thing,' an early jump swing/R&B number by Earl Bostic. Dehlinger's arrangement stays true to the original while introducing fresh instrumentation.

PARTY TIME says it all: it's music for celebrations, good times, and anyone who likes to hit the dance floor. With his impeccable arrangements and deep command of vintage style, Dehlinger proves that this joyful, swinging, and timeless music never goes out of fashion.

PARTY TIME was released on September 25, 2026 and is available digitally on all platforms. Physical CDs will be available through special order at alpharhythmkings.com and at live performances.

Online: Alpharhythmkings.com

IG: @alpharhythmkings











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