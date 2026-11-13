Photos: River Releases Debut Album A DYING SOURCE, Blending Alt-Pop With Cinematic Textures

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Swedish alt-pop artist RIVER has launched her debut album 'A dying source' on the Bushido label, a division of Pub Crawl Recordings. Across 11 varied songs, the album moves from heavier sounds to more serene arrangements, exploring lyrical themes of love, relationships, personal flaws, and struggles. 'A dying source' reflects RIVER's self-discovery as both a person and an experimental songwriter. The album invites existing and new listeners into her intimate and unpredictable world.

RIVER is a musical innovator creating her own style, blending alternative pop with cinematic textures and haunting vocals. Inspired by her childhood idols Elvis, Prince and Madonna, and her love for Portishead and Mazzy Star, she brings a new take on contemporary alt-pop. Her previous singles 'I AM CANCER', 'Infected mind', 'Lost in the ocean', 'City of thirst', 'Change' and 'Paradise' were only a glimpse of what was to come. The album takes listeners on a journey of surrealism, unease and emotional transparency.

RIVER says: ''A dying source' contains letters between my past and future self; it contains memories and monologues about the price I've paid chasing dreams that have driven me from connection to the real world such as keeping sustainable relationships. What I want with this album is the same thing I wanted the day Elvis first woke up my deepest desire: to devote my time to art that moves me. Everything else is secondary.'

The opening track, 'I AM CANCER', introduces RIVER's atmospheric style through emotional vocals and gloomy synths. RIVER says: ''I AM CANCER' had to open the album. Letting that feeling inside me die is what drove me to make this record.' Its lyrics capture a tortured soul convinced that her love can only do harm: 'There's no way my love won't kill you / I am cancer'. The opening song sets the album's emotional tone before transitioning into the next song, 'Infected mind', with a guitar slide straight into swirling guitars and upbeat drums. The line, 'You've infected my mind', gives the listener the perspective that RIVER is having a conversation with her younger self and past trauma.

In track 3, 'City of thirst', RIVER introduces listeners to the complicated relationship between desire and self-sabotage. The addition of mystical woodwind instruments at the end of the song expands on her experimental musical style. 'Lost in the ocean', track 4, has more of a dream-pop sound, giving it a whimsical and cinematic feel. Its lyrics build on the album's themes of love and personal flaws, saying, 'You're easy to love / Don't get me wrong, I just can't learn to trust'. While it may sound like a song about love affairs, for RIVER it carries a more metaphorical meaning.

The following track, 'Change', follows on from the narrative of 'City of thirst', examining the consequences of giving in to something we know will consume us. Track 6, 'Silence', is an incredibly moving song about despair. The line, 'There's nothing in this world / Left for me, only silence', conveys RIVER's hopelessness and feeling like death is the way to find peace.

RIVER says: ''Paradise' is a sarcastic anthem about getting a kick out of the drama in a destructive relationship.' The title may suggest a place of happiness and escape, but beneath the surface lies a relationship where chaos is the attraction. 'My dog', track 8, begins delicately before building with distorted guitars. RIVER accentuates the words 'Now you're nothing but my dog', turning the image inward to portray how our own desires can take control of us. Speaking on the song, she explains: 'My dog is about being a slave to your desires, which control how we treat ourselves and the world around us to fill a void inside'. The accompanying video also sees RIVER push the boundaries of her artistry: 'In the video, I portray the seven deadly sins through different shapes of myself. Each character is trapped by their own shadow side, each reflecting one of the sins. The video turned into a bit of an experiment and was the most challenging video I've made so far. It ended up landing somewhere in the realm of performance art'.

RIVER says: 'I wrote 'Baby dream' from the perspective of someone at the end of their life, speaking to a person who still has their whole life ahead of them.' The lyrics urge the listener to push past fear and follow their calling, because it's worth the risk of failing rather than ending up with regret: 'Don't end up like my broken heart / Baby, dream / And turn your ugliness to art'.

The album's penultimate track, 'Deep with you,' initially feels more comforting; it describes love as intoxicating, but it's conflicting. RIVER depicts the way dependence can make you feel overwhelmed, leaving listeners to question whether a relationship is worth it or not.

The title track, 'A dying source', is fuelled by anger and feminine strength, exploring trauma and the power of reclaiming yourself. The lyrics, paired with RIVER's raspy vocals and heavier instrumentation, give the album an eerie and intense finale.

Looking back on the making of the project, RIVER reveals: 'I started RIVER as a character to become someone who could do everything I didn't dare to. Through this album, she and I have grown into the same person. I threw away project after project before this album, until 'Infected mind' finally gave me the sound I'd been searching for. 'A dying source' is about letting an old, limiting part of myself die, so I could live and create freely.'

The album is available to listen to here.

About RIVER

Inspired by her father's vinyl collection, RIVER pursued her dream of becoming an artist. Following her father's death at seventeen, she left Gothenburg, Sweden, traveling the world until she settled in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where she acted in musicals and led a jazz and blues band for two years. Her time in Mexico was cut short due to alcohol and drug use, but after spending time in AA, she returned to Stockholm to begin work on the project known as RIVER.

RIVER recalls being inspired and moved by the songs of Elvis Presley from a young age. Her devotion to music itself, meanwhile, began with the death of her father when she was just 17 years old. Until now, her musical ambitions had been kept hidden from the rest of the world, compounded by stage fright and, as RIVER puts it, her middle-child tendency to shy away from the spotlight.

The name RIVER is a wordplay with her last name, Sommarström, meaning summer stream in Swedish. It's a reminder of her connection with the earth, the natural rhythm of things, and the way in which water continues to flow.

Upcoming Tour Dates

11 February Stockholm, Debaser Nova

12 February Oslo, Blå

13 February Gothenburg, Nefertiti

Follow RIVER on SoundCloud and at her website.

Photo Credit: John Scarisbrick



























Photo Credit: John Scarisbrick

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