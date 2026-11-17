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Cleveland psych rock band Radderall have announced their upcoming double album, SOMEONE TO TALK TO, SOMEONE TO LOVE YOU. The first half, SOMEONE TO TALK TO, is a 10-song collection about love and intimacy in a disconnected world, out March 26, 2027 via Wax Mage Records.

Someone to Talk to is the first half of a 20-song collection nearly a decade in the making for the band. The album brings together songs written and recorded at different points in the band's lives, reflecting years of experimentation, change, and collaboration. Conceptually, the double album seeks connection in the time of disconnect.

Rooted in Radderall's psychedelic pop and glam rock influences, the record features complex arrangements, shifting emotional dynamics, and layers of guitar and synthesizer that move between soap opera psychedelia and more immediate, melodic songwriting. The songs explore relationships, memory, and the need to feel understood. In a world where there are more ways than ever to communicate, the album considers why genuine connection can still feel difficult to find.

The project was built with a close network of collaborators. Cleveland recording engineer Tuck Mindrum handled much of the recording and mixing, with additional contributions from Jon Chips, Eric Cronstein, James Harker, and Nathaniel Hunt. The visual work was developed in collaboration with Isaac Bixel and Greg Cochran, while Wax Mage Records is producing the physical vinyl release.

The second half of the collection, Someone to Love You, will release later in 2027. Together, the albums will form Someone to Talk to, Someone to Love You, a double LP extending beyond recordings, through film, sculpture, interviews, and print. The collection explores the tension between intimacy and disconnection, the digital world and physical experience, and the desire to understand others while trying to make sense of ourselves.

Someone to Talk to leans into Radderall's psychedelic pop and glam rock roots, with complex arrangements, emotional structures and swings, and intentional layering of guitar and synthesizer. Someone to Love You moves into darker, gazing, more electric and angular territory.

'A lot of these songs for 'Someone to Talk to' were written while we were living in different places and going through different stages of our lives,' says Radderall's Zach Taneyhill (vocals, keyboard). 'Some came out of time near the coast in North Carolina, while others came together back home in Ohio. I think that contrast found its way into the record. There's something about the openness, and sometimes unpredictable nature of the ocean, and the familiarity and grounding of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, that runs through the music.

He adds, 'At its core, Someone to Talk to is about wanting to feel connected and understood. We have more ways than ever to communicate, but genuine connection can still feel hard to find. The songs reflect the complexity of relationships and memory, and I think there might be something relatable for everyone in the themes and sounds of the record. We wanted to make something that feels personal, but also gives people a place to recognize their own experiences and maybe feel a little less alone.'

New Single 'Ordinary Lives'

The band also shared their second single, 'Ordinary Lives,' which explores the permanent chase for money, fame, and ambition, and how they can trap people in a cycle of routines and expectations.

'I wanted to explore the tension between the things we're told to want and what actually makes us happy,' says Radderall co-founder and front man Zach Taneyhill. 'I think a lot of us get caught up in routines and expectations without really questioning them. I wanted the song to sit somewhere in that space, without necessarily having a clear answer, and leave room for people to take something different from it based on their own experiences.'

In the 'Ordinary Lives' music video (dir. Radderall), the band compile a bunch of perspectives of imagined 'ordinary lives,' with each setting having its own character and world.

'There's a little absurdity in each of them, but also something familiar,' adds Taneyhill. 'Ultimately, I wanted the video to feel like a collection of moments from different lives, each with its own idea of what matters.'

Taneyhill's cousin Greg Cochran filmed the video, and it was shot primarily at bassist Ty Craemer's family farm. 'Ordinary Lives' cover art is by Lauren Anderson.

Cruel Winter 2026

After a brief mini-tour in their home state of Ohio earlier this fall, Radderall will perform at Cleveland's Cruel Winter 2026, a one-day live festival hosted at the Globe Iron. They will play December 5 alongside Skuff Micksun, Toby Raps, Damnaged Kids, High Tolerance, and DJ Scottsradamus.

Previous Single 'Everything is Perfect'

Last month, Radderall teased their new project with the single 'Everything is Perfect,' a hypnotic and fizzy track that sees the world falling apart, yet decides to turn its attention to soothing grooves. Combining country twang guitars with warping vintage synthesizers and seemingly endless drum patterns, Radderall aim to disrupt complacency with conflict.

The Full Project

Someone to Talk to, Someone to Love You was built with a close network of collaborators. Cleveland recording engineer Tuck Mindrum handled much of the recording and mixing, with additional contributions from Noah Anthony, Eric Cronstein, James Harker, and Nathaniel Hunt. The visual work was developed with Isaac Bixel, Greg Cochran, Jackson Clark, and Alex Scalzo-Brown. Kyle Osborne's Imprint Arts Collective is creating companion print materials, while Wax Mage Records is producing the physical vinyl release.

The full project extends beyond the recordings through film, sculpture, interviews, and print. These elements explore how people communicate, experience love, and find connection with one another. The eventual double album brings the two records together as a physical object, with the hope that the music can become a starting point for conversation and shared experiences beyond streaming.

Someone to Talk to, Someone to Love You will receive a custom vinyl pressing by Cleveland's own Gotta Groove Records, in collaboration with Wax Mage Records. Co-founder of Gotta Groove Records, and Radderall's live bassist, Tyren Cramer, says, 'Wax Mage was founded in Cleveland in 2015 and specializes in handmade, one-of-a-kind vinyl records. Our artisans hand-lay each record using different colors and designs, so no two records are exactly alike. We approach vinyl as more than just a format for listening, treating each pressing as a limited-edition art object. I think that fits really well with what we're trying to do with this release.'

The Someone To Talk To vinyl record will be a simple one-disc album with no gatefold. The album cover art consists of cement molds created by Leila Khoury of Vessel City Studios in Cleveland, Ohio. They depict founding members Zach Taneyhill and Jonny McAllister's faces, positioned toward, and talking to each other. The faces are laid in sand from Edgewater Beach in Cleveland, OH, making the physical record a truly local record to Cleveland.

Radderall are Zach Taneyhill (vocals, keyboard), Jonny McAllister (guitar), Alex Eliopolous (drums), and Tyren Craemer (bass, live band only).

Tracklist

01 Someone to Talk to

02 Patience

03 Ordinary Lives

04 Everything is Perfect

05 Still the One

06 Reciprocate

07 You Forgot Something You Weren't Missing

08 Dream Requiem

09 Lov3 Vakation

10 Wish

About Radderall

Radderall is a Cleveland-based multimedia music project founded in North Canton, Ohio, in 2012 by multi-instrumentalists Zach Taneyhill and Jonny McAllister. The two began their work by creating and trading songs through MacBook's Garageband, then transitioning into a layered studio and live act that blends dream pop, shoegaze, glam rock, lo fi R&B, and psych infused indie rock. In the studio, Taneyhill leads songwriting and production while McAllister and friends contribute instrumentation and co-writing. Together the duo created the albums Vakation (2018) and If Ever (2020).

Drummer Alexander Eliopolous joined in 2021, solidifying the core trio. Together, they self-recorded and produced their third record, How Can I? (2022), and joined the Wax Mage Records roster. On October 31, 2025 they released the collaborative album with Muzzy Fossa titled The Club Is Open, through their label Wax Mage Records.

The group has become a Cleveland scene cornerstone, and has shared stages with Nick Hakim, Donny Benet, and Kristine Leschper, with headliner festival appearances at Cleveland's Brite Winter Fest, Ingenuity Fest, Wax Mage Records Fest, Cincinnati Rock 'N' Roll Carnival, and headliner tour dates across the midwest and east coast.

Artwork credit: Zoe Griffing Heller

Photo Credit: Lauren Anderson | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Lauren Anderson | Download hi-res image

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