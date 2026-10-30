Photos: Pianist Evan Mitchell Releases A LIGHT EXISTS on First Hand Records

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Pianist Evan Mitchell has released a new album of 20th century solo piano works featuring music by Vítězslava Kaprálová, Gideon Klein, Samuel Barber, Alban Berg, and Elliott Carter, each written in the composers' early years. 'a light exists' was released on First Hand Records on October 30, 2026 (FHR195).

The album title takes inspiration from the Emily Dickinson poem 'A Light Exists in Spring.' 'What is the 'light' in question?,' writes Mitchell in the liner notes. 'Youth, perhaps – 'It passes and we stay' – or possibility. Dickinson's elusive spring light inspires this album. While three of the composers went on to lengthy and eminent careers, two died tragically young, their light a mere glimmer on the horizon.'

Although Carter's piano sonata was written when he was 37, that was relatively early for the composer who would continue writing music past his 100th birthday. In contrast, Czech composer Gideon Klein's piano sonata, like many of his works, was written at the Terezín concentration camp, a year before his death at the hands of the Nazis at age 25.

'Barber's Interlude I, is arguably the work on this album most clearly written by a young composer,' says Mitchell. 'Not quite a modernist and never an adherent of avant-garde ideals, he cut a very different artistic figure than others of his generation. His compositional voice was at once innovative and yet solidly post-Romantic.'

The album also features 'April Preludes' by Kaprálová (who died of typhoid at age 25), and Berg's single-movement Piano Sonata in B minor.

Track Listing

Vítězslava Kaprálová: Dubnová preludia (April Preludes), Op. 13 [9:44]

I. Allegro ma non troppo (1:47)

II. Andante (3:43)

III. Andante semplice (2:25)

IV. Vivo (1:50)

Alban Berg: Piano Sonata in B minor, Op. 1 (13:01)

Gideon Klein: Piano Sonata (11:09)

I. Allegro con fuoco (5:04)

II. Adagio (3:28)

III. Allegro vivace (2:37)

Samuel Barber: Interlude I (Adagio for Jeanne), Op. post. (6:22)

Elliott Carter: Piano Sonata (24:12)

I. Maestoso (10:44)

II. Andante (13:28)

Total Timing: 64:36

About Evan Mitchell

Pianist Evan Mitchell's performance highlights include solo appearances on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series (Chicago) and at Merkin Concert Hall (NYC); concerti with the symphony orchestras of Dallas and Fort Worth; and recitals with such major figures as double bassist Gary Karr. Currently Assistant Professor of Piano at the University of Florida School of Music, he has given masterclasses and guest artist recitals at institutions including Baylor University, the University of Oregon, and the University of Toronto. He has released solo albums with Centaur and First Hand Records and published five volumes of piano repertoire as author-editor with Tom Gerou Music. Dr. Mitchell received a DMA degree from Texas Christian University, and MM and BM degrees from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. His principal teachers have included Arnaldo Cohen, John Owings, and the late José Feghali. Evan Mitchell is a Steinway Artist.















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