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Powerhouse vocalist and rising songwriter Onoleigh revisits one of her most beloved songs with 'Call Me Crazy (Strung Out Version),' the first of two releases from her new Strung Out Versions series. The song was originally featured on her acclaimed sophomore EP, Love Bomb. Listen here.

Inspired by a late-night drive down Hollywood Boulevard, the concept began with a playful double entendre and a passing thought: 'I feel so strung out.' What followed was an unexpected creative spark. Within days of returning home to Nashville, Onoleigh had assembled a 10-piece orchestra to bring the vision to life, reimagining select songs from Love Bomb through a cinematic, orchestral lens.

Recorded and filmed live at Nashville's Treehouse, 'Call Me Crazy (Strung Out Version)' trades the original production for a rich, cinematic arrangement. Sweeping strings, piano, acoustic guitar and layered background vocals create a rich new backdrop for Onoleigh's signature powerhouse vocals, revealing a different emotional depth within the song. A standout fan favorite from Love Bomb that never received its own single release, the track now takes center stage with a captivating live performance video.

Originally written from a place of uncertainty, 'Call Me Crazy' captures the moment of recognizing that self-worth doesn't require outside validation. That evolution unfolds in the song's hook, shifting from 'call me the one who stayed too long' to 'call me the one who moved along.' When Onoleigh first recorded the song, being called crazy still carried weight because, as she explains, 'part of me believed it.' Revisiting it now, however, she brings an entirely different perspective – one rooted in confidence, self-acceptance and the freedom to define herself on her own terms.

'Recording the strung out versions, I felt pride in walking away, knowing my worth and no longer needing anyone else to define me,' shares Onoleigh. 'Now when people call something I do 'crazy,' I take it as a sign I'm trying something outside the box and I think that's brave.'

That newfound perspective makes the song's connection with listeners especially meaningful. Despite never receiving a single release or formal promotional push, 'Call Me Crazy' has become a fan favorite on its own.

''Call Me Crazy' is the only song on the Love Bomb EP that never got its own single because it felt so personal. Seeing it resonate with people naturally without any push behind it has meant a lot,' Onoleigh reflects. 'I think the message has been received.'

With Love Bomb, Onoleigh established herself as an artist with the vocal power and songwriting depth to make a lasting impression. Now, the 'bluesy, Bardot-like vocal goddess' (Cowboys & Indians) is earning recognition as 'an artist whose voice is not only one of the most powerful emerging from Nashville, but increasingly one of its most distinctive' (Entertainment Focus). As she continues to explore new dimensions of her artistry through the Strung Out Versions series, Onoleigh is building on that momentum with a clear creative vision and a growing audience. She's just getting started.

Credits

'Call Me Crazy' Songwriter Credits: Onoleigh, Max McKee, Parker Mathews

'Call Me Crazy (Strung Out Version)' Credits:

Vocals: Onoleigh

Engineered by Adam Dobkin at The Treehouse

Mixed & Mastered by Andrew Maltese

Acoustic Guitar: Weston Stewart

Keys: Josh Karas

Violins: Ali Hoffman & Sabrina Tabby

Viola: Betsy Lamb

Cello: Emily Rodgers

Background Vocals: Jannelle Means, Maureen Murphy & Nichole Boggs

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Photo Credit: Onoleigh

















Photo Credit: Onoleigh

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