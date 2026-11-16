Photos: North London R&B Artist Saïna Unveils Hotel 555 Short Film Shot in Tokyo

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Japanese-English singer, songwriter, producer and multidisciplinary artist Saïna today unveils Hotel 555, a cinematic short film shot in Tokyo, written and co-produced by the artist herself.

Set in the liminal space between death and rebirth, Hotel 555 imagines the hotel as a place of anonymity and transformation, where guests can step beyond their everyday selves. Moving between its private spaces and the rush of Tokyo, the film explores escapism, asking what happens when the things we turn to for comfort begin to keep us from ourselves.

Fleeting encounters leave Saïna unfulfilled, while dreams offer the intimacy missing from waking life. Drawn back into familiar patterns, she eventually confronts her 'shadow', a version of herself embodying the feelings and truths she has avoided. What unfolds is an intimate journey through longing and self-discovery, bringing the emotional world of her music into striking visual focus.

Drawing on Wong Kar-wai's use of colour and atmosphere and the unsettling surrealism of Gaspar Noé, Saïna worked with a small crew to shoot the film across Tokyo. She developed its score alongside the edit, allowing sound and image to shape one another, weaving songs from the EP with backing vocals that express unspoken thoughts and low-frequency textures that heighten the unease. Edited by Myth Shah, with colour grading by Anna Bursukova, the film reflects her hands-on involvement from script to sound.

A BRIT School alum, Saïna draws on her Japanese-English heritage across her work in sound and image. Alongside her solo releases, she has appeared in campaigns for Adidas and Samsung and toured internationally as one half of DJ duo ZEE-2.

Follow Saïna on Instagram.

















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