Photos: Niia Releases Holiday Album CHRISTMAS WITH NIIA

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Los Angeles-based vocalist, pianist, and composer Niia released her new holiday album, Christmas with Niia, a collection of jazz renditions of classic holiday hits. Now available for streaming, the 13-track LP is slated for a physical release on December 4th via Candid Records.

In celebration of the holidays and the new album, Niia will be performing two sets at Blue Note in LA on Tuesday, December 22.

Ahead of those shows, Niia will be revisiting her fifth studio album, V, for a one-night-only Spotlight event at the GRAMMY Museum's Clive Davis theater in LA. Beginning at 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 11, ticket buyers can expect an on-stage discussion of the recent project, Niia's creative process, and more, plus a special performance.

On 'This Christmas,' Niia captures the holiday spirit with an electric, faithful take for the record's focus track. Channeling the joyful, soulful drive of the original, she brings an infectious energy that instantly sets the tone for the season. Her vocals ride a buoyant rhythm section, turning this tune into a celebratory, feel-good anthem.

Other standout songs include beloved hits like 'Christmas Time is Here,' 'The Christmas Song,' and the previously released single, 'Wonderful Christmastime.' Breathing fresh, elegant energy into Paul McCartney's classic, Niia and producer Spencer Zahn created a delicate touch that sets a cozy vibe for this new rendition.

By trading heavy synths for a sophisticated, swinging jazz arrangement layered with Niia's vocals, Niia and Zahn transformed timeless holiday staples into jazz gems that feel both nostalgic and new.

Christmas with Niia arrives on the heels of the recently released deluxe album, V (Goth Jazz Edition). An expanded edition of Niia's fifth studio album V (2025), the deluxe record features three bonus tracks, including the intimate Chet Baker cover 'I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)' and two never-before-heard late-night confessionals: 'Been a Long Night' and 'Show Me Love.'

V (Goth Jazz Edition) continues the emotional arc exploring love, loss, defiance, and heartache of 2025's V album release, and comes out on the heels of sessions with KCRW and WNYC earlier this year. It also follows the 'V Tour,' which included stops in Boston, DC, Philadelphia, Portland, and Blue Note club shows in NYC and LA. Backed by a band, Niia and music director Dennis Hamm (Thundercat) curated sets featuring surprise medleys and music from V.

The pivotal record and its deluxe follow-up blend the electronic textures of experimental pop with the interplay of live, jazz-rooted musicianship. The arrangements stretch — sometimes restrained, sometimes theatrical — but always with intention.

Christmas with Niia Tracklist

1. Joy To The World

2. This Christmas

3. Christmas Time is Here

4. Wonderful Christmastime

5. My Favorite Things

6. O Come O Come Emmanuel

7. O Holy Night

8. O Christmas Tree

9. Last Christmas

10. Santa Tell Me

11. The Christmas Song

12. Snowfall

13. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

About Niia

Niia Bertino is a classically trained pianist and vocalist rooted in jazz who blends elegance with edge and a timeless voice, with songwriting. Her past work has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Interview Mag, and Harper's Bazaar.

About Candid Records

From 1960-1963, founder, A&R, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 albums for the Candid Records label, spanning bebop, the avant-garde, and blues. Candid sat dormant for years until Black Lion Records founder and producer, Alan Bates, bought the label in 1989. Since its relaunch in 2021 the label has reissued over 30 titles to critical acclaim. Candid has received four GRAMMY awards – 2024 winners the Count Basie Orchestra, 2023 winners Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter, and 2022 winner Eliane Elias. More information is available at www.candidrecords.com.

Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova















Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova

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