Photos: Night Talks to Release Self-Titled Sophomore Album March 19, 2027, Spring 2027 U.S. Tour

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Los Angeles indie pop trio Night Talks have announced their self-titled sophomore studio album, NIGHT TALKS, due out March 19, 2027. The album is available to pre-save now. Produced by Eric Palmquist (Bad Suns, Tate McRae, half•alive), the record arrives alongside the new single 'Drive Out,' which is out now with a matching music video.

The band also unveiled the Heartbreak Heaven Tour, which will move across the U.S. through Spring 2027, beginning on release day in Los Angeles at The Teragram. The tour moves through the West Coast into the Midwest, including a stop in Chicago, then heads East to New York, Boston and Philadelphia. In April, the tour will see Nashville, two Texas dates and will conclude in Phoenix on April 23. Tickets are on sale now. More information is available at nighttalks.com/tour.

'Drive Out' is a dance-ready anthem about taking a break from the grind and finding a moment of respite in the desert.

The last time Night Talks released an album, COVID hit and the band's direction suddenly became uncertain. Now, the trio feels ready to begin its next chapter with its identity sharply In Focus. Jacob Butler (guitar, synth, vocals) shares, 'Over the past few years, we put ourselves back together with these singles and finally realized what we want Night Talks to be. Now, we're better than we've ever been, so we decided it was time to put our hearts and souls into an album that means something to us.'

The album brings the band out of its comfort zone, reaching new limits vocally and trying new things sonically. Another major change is true collaboration outside of the band with producer and songwriter Eric Palmquist. Lead vocalist Soraya Sebghati says, 'This album is the first time we've ever felt comfortable allowing other people to be part of the writing process, since we finally felt secure enough in our identity that bringing in other folks' ideas wouldn't feel like we're getting far away from ourselves. It's been really great to expand the Night Talks family in this way, especially working closely with Eric on this.'

Under the shiny, bouncy production, Sebghati adds, 'The album deals a lot with issues of identity and finding oneself. It was fun for us to be opened up to writing about issues that seemed so small to us that they might only occupy one line of our Notes app—being able to take those ideas and expand them into full songs and stories was a great feeling.'

The dancefloor-ready, desert-inspired 'Drive Out' relishes in a break from the chaos of city life. Sebghati explains, ''Drive Out' is about needing a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and noise and stress. For people in LA, that often means heading out to Joshua Tree. There's a magical property to that part of the desert — with the beautiful mountains surrounding it, it makes it seem like its own enclosed area. Even though the desert sometimes feels like an extension of LA, all the fuss is gone and people can let loose and relax.'

Sebghati continues, 'We really wanted the song to feel like a party, which is how the loose and talky outro came to be. And most of all, we wanted the song to be the perfect tempo to dance to.'

In August, the band shared 'Window Shopping,' an upbeat groove that spins insecurities, self-doubt and comparison into an electric, dynamic jam. With its sparkling melodies, crisp vocals and thumping bassline, the song embodies the roller coaster-like experience of questioning what success looks like and whether one is on the right path.

In May, Night Talks shared the funky track 'People Pleaser,' produced by Palmquist, which sees the group commit to putting themselves first. RIFF Magazine wrote that the track 'oozes with confidence and demands that you sing along,' and Blurred Culture called it 'a sleek, emotionally intelligent indie-pop track with enough groove to pull you onto the dance floor and enough emotional honesty to make you stay there.'

Officially formed in 2014, Night Talks is made up of three life-long friends, Soraya Sebghati (vocals), Jacob Butler (guitar, synth, vocals), and Josh Arteaga (bass, synth, vocals), who were all born and raised in Los Angeles. The band's debut record, Same Time Tomorrow, was shared in February 2022, followed by a sold-out show at The Troubadour. The band has garnered support from several leading tastemakers, including KROQ's Locals Only, GrimyGoods, Buzzbands LA and more. Buzzbands LA said of the debut album, ''Same Time Tomorrow' is a vibrant plea to rise above a wound from the past.'

The band has been featured on playlists like Fresh Finds, All New Rock and All New Alternative. In November 2025, the band shared the single 'Shadows On The Run.' Melodic Magazine wrote of the track's 'mixture of rock guitars and glittery synths..[pulling] from both the sparkly and sharp ends of the indie rock genre.'

Night Talks has supported Couch, Circa Waves, Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade), Wine Lip and Kississippi. Last year, GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist Cory Wong was featured on the band's single 'Targets' after Sebghati appeared as a surprise guest at several shows on Wong's 2024 tour. Earlier this year, the band also stopped by Jam In The Van for a full set.

Connect with the band @night_talks on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Night Talks Live: Spring 2027

Mar. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Teragram

Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt

Mar. 27 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

Mar. 29 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Yacht Club

Mar. 30 - Portland, OR - Alberta Street Pub

Apr. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The DLC

Apr. 3 - Denver, CO - Moe's Original BBQ

Apr. 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling

Apr. 6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean (Downstairs)

Apr. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

Apr. 9 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

Apr. 10 - Cambridge, MA - The Cantab Underground

Apr. 13 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

Apr. 16 - Charlotte, NC - Petra's

Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN - The East Room

Apr. 20 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

Apr. 21 - Austin, TX - Chess Club

Apr. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Central Records

About Night Talks

Night Talks started out as three kids who wanted to start a band. The trio is made up of filmmakers and film lovers. Born and bred Angelenos Soraya Sebghati, Jacob Butler, and Joshua Arteaga create sparkly alt-rock inspired as much by films they create and consume as by LCD Soundsystem and Queens of the Stone Age. Their songs are defined by cinematic stories, danceable grooves, and intricate sonic layers.

In 2022, Night Talks released their debut LP, Same Time Tomorrow, including KROQ's #1 Locals Only song of the year, 'On And On.' The album was produced during the pandemic and allowed the band to create a visual world of music videos for every track. 2025 saw Night Talks return to the studio, taking a fresh, pop-forward approach to their songwriting and album conception, which led to their self-titled LP Night Talks, to be released March 19, 2027.

Photo Credit: Eliot Hubert | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Eliot Hubert | Download hi-res image

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