My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Nicole Moudaber Returns with IN THE MOOD: RAW for 2027 North American Tour of Ten Dates
The first edition since 2018 centers on extended sets, stripped-back production and a close connection with the dancefloor.
Nicole Moudaber is bringing IN THE MOOD: RAW back to North America in 2027, announcing ten dates for the concept's first run since 2018.
Built around the raw energy of a warehouse party, RAW puts Moudaber in her element: close to the crowd, with stripped-back production and time to go deeper. Extended sets will give her room to move between house and techno, following the energy of each dancefloor alongside a carefully selected lineup of special guests.
'Give me a dark room, a proper sound system and people ready to go with me. That's RAW. That warehouse energy where we've got time to go deep, get weird and see where the night takes us. I always play from the gut, you give it back and that's when the magic happens. I want you sweaty, lost in the music and forgetting you had plans tomorrow ! I've missed this. We're bringing it back.' Nicole Moudaber
Running from January 15th through February 27th, phase one takes in Chicago, Brooklyn, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Nashville, Montreal, Dallas, Austin & Denver so far. Highlights include a birthday celebration at Miami's Club Space, a Los Angeles date with WORK x 6AM and a return to Montreal's Stereo.
RAW brings that same direct, music-first approach to every stop, giving each night space to develop its own identity. Guest lineups and further tour dates will be announced soon.
2027 Tour: Phase One
January 15 • CERMAK HALL, Chicago
January 16 • PACHA, Brooklyn
January 22 • CELINE, Orlando
January 23 • CLUB SPACE, Miami (Birthday Show)
January 29 • WORK x 6AM, Los Angeles
January 30 • GENOVA 59, Mexico City
February 6 • NIGHT WE MET, Nashville
February 13 • STEREO, Montreal
February 19 • IT'LL DO, Dallas
February 26 • THE CONCOURSE PROJECT, Austin
February 27 • WAREHOUSE, Denver
NICOLE MOUDABER
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