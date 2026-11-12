Photos: Nicole Moudaber Returns with IN THE MOOD: RAW for 2027 North American Tour of Ten Dates

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Nicole Moudaber is bringing IN THE MOOD: RAW back to North America in 2027, announcing ten dates for the concept's first run since 2018.

Built around the raw energy of a warehouse party, RAW puts Moudaber in her element: close to the crowd, with stripped-back production and time to go deeper. Extended sets will give her room to move between house and techno, following the energy of each dancefloor alongside a carefully selected lineup of special guests.

'Give me a dark room, a proper sound system and people ready to go with me. That's RAW. That warehouse energy where we've got time to go deep, get weird and see where the night takes us. I always play from the gut, you give it back and that's when the magic happens. I want you sweaty, lost in the music and forgetting you had plans tomorrow ! I've missed this. We're bringing it back.' Nicole Moudaber

Running from January 15th through February 27th, phase one takes in Chicago, Brooklyn, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Nashville, Montreal, Dallas, Austin & Denver so far. Highlights include a birthday celebration at Miami's Club Space, a Los Angeles date with WORK x 6AM and a return to Montreal's Stereo.

RAW brings that same direct, music-first approach to every stop, giving each night space to develop its own identity. Guest lineups and further tour dates will be announced soon.

2027 Tour: Phase One

January 15 • CERMAK HALL, Chicago

January 16 • PACHA, Brooklyn

January 22 • CELINE, Orlando

January 23 • CLUB SPACE, Miami (Birthday Show)

January 29 • WORK x 6AM, Los Angeles

January 30 • GENOVA 59, Mexico City

February 6 • NIGHT WE MET, Nashville

February 13 • STEREO, Montreal

February 19 • IT'LL DO, Dallas

February 26 • THE CONCOURSE PROJECT, Austin

February 27 • WAREHOUSE, Denver





NICOLE MOUDABER









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