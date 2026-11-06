Photos: Nancy Jones Presents $100,480.66 FROM GEORGE JONES' 95th Birthday Celebration to MTSU Scholarship

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Nancy Jones, widow of Country Music Hall of Famer George Jones, presented checks totaling $100,480.66 to The George Jones Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Concerts 4 A Cause on Thursday, November 5, 2026, during MTSU Night at the Grand Ole Opry. Each organization received $50,240.33 from the proceeds of the George Jones 95th Birthday Celebration. The sold-out tribute presented by Hot Chicken Productions was held September 13 at The Nashville Palace.

Beverly Keel, dean of MTSU's Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, accepted the check for The George Jones Scholarship, and Josh Bleidt, founder of Concerts 4 A Cause, accepted the check for his organization.

'George loved his friends, his fans and the students who carry this music forward, so this feels like the perfect way to finish his birthday party,' says Nancy Jones. 'More than $100,000 is going to two causes that matter deeply to me, and I could not have done it without everyone who bought a ticket, took the stage or stood behind this night as a sponsor. George would be so proud.'

'Nancy has always understood that keeping George's music alive means putting it in the hands of the next generation,' says Beverly Keel. 'This gift will help our students at MTSU, where they study the life and music of George Jones, and it means even more to receive it on MTSU Night at the Opry. We are so grateful to Nancy and to every sponsor and guest who made it possible.'

'Nancy trusted us to help turn a birthday into something lasting, and this community delivered,' says Josh Bleidt, founder of Concerts 4 A Cause. 'Splitting $100,480.66 evenly with The George Jones Scholarship means we can keep investing in music education and the next generation of songwriters. Thank you to our sponsors, the artists and everyone who joined us at The Nashville Palace.'

Nancy Jones previously teamed with Concerts 4 A Cause to raise money for two police officers and their families following the ambush in Huntsville, Alabama. The birthday celebration continued that partnership while also supporting MTSU, where students study the life and music of George Jones.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the event: George Jones 95th Birthday Tribute Set at Nashville Palace.

Partners and Sponsors

The George Jones 95th Birthday Celebration was made possible by the generous support of:

Iron Horse Stables Foundation

The George Shinn Foundation

Gus Arrendale & Springer Mountain Farms

Penn Station Sandwiches

The Nashville Palace

Mike Jones Auctions

Nancy Jones and Concerts 4 A Cause extend their heartfelt thanks to each sponsor for helping turn a birthday tribute into lasting support for both charities.

About the Celebration

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Venue: The Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Host: Cledus T. Judd

Performers for the evening included:

Jamey Johnson

ERNEST

Jake Worthington

Cledus T. Judd

Lorrie Morgan

T. Graham Brown

Billy Yates

Uncle Kracker

Heath Wright of RICOCHET

Randy Travis

Tim Watson

Lisa Matassa

Eric Lee Beddingfield

Tony Jackson

John PayCheck

Jesse Keith Whitley

Belle Frantz

Moe Bandy

Gary Gentry

Dickey Lee

About George Jones

George Jones is regarded among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. He was the singer of enduring country music hits, including 'She Thinks I Still Care,' 'The Grand Tour,' 'Walk Through This World With Me,' 'Tender Years,' and 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,' the latter of which is often at the top of industry lists of the greatest country music singles of all time. Born in Saratoga, Texas, Jones played on the streets of Beaumont for tips as a teenager. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston, Texas. In 1955, his 'Why Baby Why' became his first Top 10 country single, peaking at number four and beginning a remarkable commercial string: Jones would ultimately record more than 160 charting singles, more than any other artist in any format in the history of popular music. His first number-one hit came in 1959 with 'White Lightnin',' a Mercury Records single that topped the Billboard country charts for five weeks. He moved on to United Artists and then to Musicor, notching hits including 'She Thinks I Still Care,' 'The Race Is On,' 'A Good Year For The Roses,' and 'Walk Through This World With Me.'

Jones signed with Epic Records in 1971 and worked with producer Billy Sherrill to craft a sound that was elegant and rooted, scoring with 'The Grand Tour,' 'Bartenders Blues,' and many more. Sherrill also produced duets between Jones and his then-wife Tammy Wynette, and in the 1970s, they scored top-charting hits, including 'We're Gonna Hold On,' 'Golden Ring,' and 'Near You.' By the time 'Golden Ring' and 'Near You' hit in 1976, Jones and Wynette were divorced, and Jones was battling personal demons. His solo career cooled until 1980 when he recorded 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,' a ballad penned by Curly Putman and Bobby Braddock that helped Jones win Country Music Association prizes for best male vocal and top single. 'He Stopped Loving Her Today' revived a flagging career, and Jones won the CMA's Top Male Vocalist award in 1980 and 1981. He also earned a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. He signed with MCA Records in 1990 and began a successful run, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992. His guest vocal on Patty Loveless' 'You Don't Seem To Miss Me' won a CMA award for top vocal event in 1998, becoming his final Top 20 country hit.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Westby / 2911 Media [ DOWNLOAD ]













Photo Credit: Jeremy Westby / 2911 Media [ DOWNLOAD ]

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