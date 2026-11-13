Photos: NYC Winter Jazzfest to Hold First Gala at LPR, Honoring Pat Metheny With Mentorship Award

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Winter Jazzfest will hold its first gala on Monday, December 14, 2026, at LPR, 158 Bleecker Street. Titled An Evening of Collective Radiance, the event celebrates the artists, advocates, and audiences behind the festival and raises funds for its year-round work ahead of the 23rd edition, taking place January 12-19, 2027, in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The evening's centerpiece is the presentation of the first annual Winter Jazzfest Mentorship Award to guitarist, composer, and NEA Jazz Master Pat Metheny. In recent years, Metheny has devoted himself to nurturing younger artists, opening doors to his global audience, sharing hard-won life and musical wisdom, and lifting up emerging voices. The festival chose him to inaugurate the award because that work directly reflects the spirit of Winter Jazzfest.

Live performances will feature an ensemble of contemporary luminaries Joshua Redman, Brandee Younger, Larry Grenadier, Joe Dyson, and Chris Fishman; plus a solo guitar set by John Pizzarelli.

Honorees

The gala will also recognize organizations and individuals whose work shapes the music industry:

This Is A Movement, a gender equity advocacy initiative, will be honored for its new Childcare Support program for working musicians, which addresses a barrier to participation and career longevity for artists who are parents.

All Access, a mentor-based training program for women pursuing careers in concert production and operation, will be honored for building a more inclusive pipeline behind the scenes.

Detroit jazz figure Marcus Belgrave will be honored posthumously. A cornerstone mentor in the Detroit scene, Belgrave influenced generations of musicians, including Geri Allen, Kenny Garrett, Regina Carter, James Carter, JD Allen, Endea Owens, Karriem Riggins, Theo Croker, and Kassa Overall. His life and legacy are the subject of the new documentary And Damn He Could Play: The Marcus Belgrave Story, which has its world premiere this week on Friday November 13 at DOC NYC.

'Every winter since 2005, we have been reminded that our music is not simply entertainment, but a vital force reflecting our times, carrying legacies forward, and nurturing our community in moments of hardship and joy,' the festival said in announcing the gala. Proceeds support Winter Jazzfest's mission to champion emerging artists, expand access to live music, and use jazz to build connection, cultural expression, and positive social change.

Tickets and Supporter Levels

Early bird pricing is available at several levels. Standing admission is $95 and includes an open bar and hors d'oeuvres but not the seated dinner. A dinner ticket is $295 for one guest, with a seated dinner and open bar. A VIP ticket is $500 for one guest and adds premium preferred seating, recognition in the gala and festival programs, an invitation to a donor and artist gathering during festival week, and a Winter Jazzfest merchandise bundle.

Higher levels include Patron ($1,500, two guests), Benefactor ($2,500, four guests), Table Sponsor ($5,000, table for eight), Mentor Award Circle ($10,000, table for eight), and Stage Patron ($25,000, ten guests, with the opportunity to name a festival stage or a day of programming). Patron-level and higher supporters receive VIP festival passes, program recognition, a signed Pat Metheny LP, and a Winter Jazzfest merchandise bundle. Table Sponsor, Mentor Award Circle, and Stage Patron levels include full-week VIP passes for each guest (passes are valued at $586 each).

All tickets and contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Contributions appear on bank statements as Music's Promise, a 501(c)(3) public charity and fiscal sponsor of NYC Winter Jazzfest. Tickets and full benefit details are available at winterjazzfest.com/2027-nyc-winter-jazzfest-gala. Questions can be directed to info@winterjazzfest.com.

About the 2027 Festival

The 2027 festival takes place under the theme Collective Radiance, the idea of a community working together toward a brighter future and shining its collective light on the darkness around it. The festival's mission is to support new artists of all backgrounds, expand the audience for jazz, and amplify messages of social justice. The New York Times has described Winter Jazzfest as 'the city's most renowned jazz festival.'

The gala's official partners are Navet rum, Maker's Mark whiskey, and Asahi whiskey.

For more details, visit WinterJazzFest.com.



Joshua Redman.







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