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New York City alternative rock band King Falcon announced plans to head overseas this Spring 2027. The debut EU/UK tour kicks off on March 31 in Sweden, moves through Denmark, Germany, Austria and more, and closes on April 30 in Hove, UK. The announcement follows the release of the band's EP, BLOOM, earlier this fall.

Frontman Michael Rubin also sat down with Guitar World Magazine for an exclusive deep dive into his rare vintage guitar collection.

BLOOM EP

In September, the band shared BLOOM, which is out now with exclusive new vinyls and merch bundles. The band's signature blend of searing guitar riffs, introspective lyricism and fiery vocals continues to captivate listeners worldwide as they continue sharing their music with electric live shows.

The band airs out frustrations with power imbalances on the recently shared track 'Hungry Dog Run,' out now with a matching music video. 'Hungry Dog Run' gives a voice to the overworked and underpaid. It's rebellious, steadfast and incisive. Rubin says, ''Hungry Dog Run' is about what happens when frustration turns into momentum. It comes from the sense that a lot of ordinary people feel ignored, overworked, and backed into a corner while those in power remain untouched by the consequences. How long can we keep getting the worst end of the deal before something gives?'

The new EP pushes the band's sound to new territory while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its irresistible, anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives head-first into a more refined, self-assured sound. Rubin shares, 'These songs have new sonic elements beyond what we've done in the past and we're really excited about that. This EP is the bridge between our first record and more music we're currently working on for 2027.'

In June, Louder's Classic Rock wrote that the band's recent single 'Nothing Feels Amazing' 'explodes into a chorus that's both fast and frothy.' The outlet continued, '..fans of The Strokes or the much-missed Ambulance Ltd will feel immediately at home..there's a frisky, power-pop side to this band that marks them out as more than just another bunch of Williamsburg wannabies.'

Earlier this year, the band shared a thunderous plea for forgiveness with 'Wait.' The Honey POP named it one of their 5 Hard-Hitters You Should Be Obsessed With Right Now. The tastemaker shared, 'We just can't 'Wait' for you to hear this one! Starting rather calmly, the track builds up as it paints a story in our minds, as well as through its music video.'

The previously released track 'Holding Out' looks toward the future with a hazy optimism, exploring the conscious effort to believe in brighter days. mxdwn wrote the track is, 'familiar, restless and effortlessly catchy. It is the EP's clearest radio-ready moment, with the kind of hook that makes it easy to imagine King Falcon breaking through to a much larger audience.'

About King Falcon

Formed in 2020 in the local Brooklyn music scene, King Falcon consists of Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty. Since before their 2023 self-titled debut album, the trio has cut their teeth in the live space across the country, playing over 150 shows in the last two years alone. With over 1.5M streams and 900K in 2025 alone, King Falcon have cemented themselves as a band to watch. The 2025 single 'Plastic Crown' rose to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landed at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week. MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised the group as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts and Sublime with Rome.

Following a North American tour with Des Rocs and several additional dates with Cinema Stereo, the trio expands their sonic world with new hooks, guitar riffs and live shows.

Drawing comparisons to The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, and The Black Keys, King Falcon have developed a sound rooted in New York's guitar-driven tradition. Following their signing to Mascot Records in 2022, King Falcon released their self-titled debut album in 2023, which included 'Ready Set Go,' 'Cadillac,' and 'Everybody's Down,' and went on to generate millions of streams across Spotify.

BLOOM, released September 18, 2026, reflects a broader and more considered approach to songwriting and production. While retaining the guitar-driven foundation and melodic directness of their debut, King Falcon explore new sonic textures, more varied arrangements, and a greater degree of introspection. As Rubin has described it, the EP serves as a bridge between the debut and the next body of work currently in development for 2027.

The band's live résumé includes more than 150 performances across the United States and Canada in the last two years alone, sharing stages with The Struts, Sublime with Rome and Des Rocs. Their touring history includes a North American run with Des Rocs, additional dates alongside Cinema Stereo, and subsequent headline performances and club dates throughout the United States and Canada.

King Falcon Live: Europe/UK Spring 2027

31 March - Vasteras, Sweden @ Carlsson Pa Kajen

01 April - Uppsala, Sweden @ Katalin And All That Jazz

02 April - Trollhattan, Sweden @ Backstage Rockbar

03 April - Motala, Sweden @ Bomber Bar Motala

07 April - Frankfurt, Germany @ Ponyhof

08 April - Koln, Germany @ Die Wohngemeinschaft

09 April - Hannover, Germany @ Perle Linden

10 April - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rahuset

13 April - Leipzig, Germany @ Garage Ost

14 April - Dresden, Germany @ Ostpol

15 April - Nurnberg, Germany @ Kaiserburg

16 April - Berlin, Germany @ Kulturhaus Insel

17 April - Karvina, Czech Republic @ Hard Cafe

20 April - Vienna, Austria @ Lucia

22 April - Graz, Austria @ Music-house

23 April - Neußerling, Austria @ Noppen Air Festival

24 April - Traunstein, Germany @ Cafe Festung

27 April - Cardiff, UK @ Fuel

28 April - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

29 April - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

30 April - Hove, UK @ The Brunswick

BLOOM EP Tracklisting

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Brian Milo | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Brian Milo | Download hi-res image

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