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British-Punjabi artist, producer and DJ Mya Mehmi has released her deeply personal debut EP, M1, via Dialled In Records. Written and produced entirely in her North London flat, the seven-track project blends atmospheric R&B with candid reflections on love, loneliness, desire and the search for acceptance, marking her most vulnerable work to date.

Named after the motorway connecting the places that have shaped her life, from Bradford to Leicester and London, M1 takes its title from a journey both geographical and emotional. A self-described 'motorway baby', Mya uses the familiar stretch of road as a metaphor for the relationships and patterns she repeatedly returns to, exploring the pursuit of love and normalcy in a world where both can feel inaccessible to trans women.

Speaking about the project, Mya explains:

'Whilst the destination promises comfort, peace and acceptance, the journey is dark and lonely, and the final stop is almost always short lived. However, as I find many women like me do, I end up on this road over and over again.'

Across seven tracks, Mya traces the highs and lows of a turbulent relationship, moving between isolation, infatuation and heartbreak. Opening with the haunting 'STILL FEEL SAD (INTRO)', the EP confronts the loneliness that persists even when surrounded by love, before the recent single 'MUNDA', Punjabi for 'boy', captures the intoxicating nature of desire and devotion. 'KANJARI' introduces a provocative edge as Mya recounts an encounter with a stranger, warning her lover that his indifference could push her elsewhere, while 'I TOLD ALL MY FRIENDS ABOUT YOU' pairs a hypnotic, bass-driven groove with one of the project's most emotionally exposed moments, exploring the complicated power dynamics of a relationship with an incarcerated partner.

'AAJA', meaning 'come here' in Punjabi, shifts into warmer, groove-led territory as Mya acknowledges her own avoidant behaviour, blending accountability with seduction in a plea for reconciliation. On the tender, introspective 'BUTTERFLY', she confronts the painful reality of loving in a world unwilling to love trans women openly. The EP closes with 'Richard Gere', a darkly humorous but sobering return to sex work following another heartbreak, bringing the narrative full circle while subtly addressing the political climate facing trans women in the UK.

At the heart of M1 is Mya's relationship with her own voice. Before transitioning, she spent years suppressing its natural inflections, fearful of sounding too feminine. Now, her hypnotic, unguarded vocals take centre stage. A self-taught producer with a fiercely independent creative ethos, Mya extends that freedom beyond the music, shooting, directing and editing her own visuals.

Reflecting on the making of the EP, Mya adds:

'Produced and written by myself in the solitude of my North London flat, this project is the most vulnerable I have ever been in my music. Facing many sides of myself, I have tried to be as honest as possible about my good, bad and ugly. Ultimately, I hope it makes people like me feel brave, desirable and most importantly less alone.'

Ahead of its release, M1 has already garnered early tastemaker support from DORK, Official Charts, COLORS, Loverboy Magazine, Viper Mag and Noctis Magazine, with singles 'STILL FEEL SAD' and 'MUNDA' receiving editorial and playlist support across music and culture platforms.

A longstanding figure within London's underground nightlife community, Mya is a co-producer of Pxssy Palace and has performed at COLORS: Tones of London, Dialled In Festival, fabric, KOKO and Glastonbury. In 2023, her debut single 'Parivaar (Interlude)' made her the first trans woman to be playlisted on BBC Asian Network, while her wider cultural impact has seen her featured in Vogue India, DAZED, Gay Times and Glamour UK's 2025 Women of the Year group cover.

Mya Mehmi's debut EP M1 is out now via Dialled In Records, with live dates commencing February 2027.

Buy / Stream M1

M1 Tracklist

STILL FEEL SAD (INTRO)

MUNDA

KANJARI

I TOLD ALL MY FRIENDS ABOUT YOU

AAJA

BUTTERFLY

Richard Gere

Photo Credit: Lucian Koncz



















Photo Credit: Lucian Koncz

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