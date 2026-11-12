Photos: Morgan Wallen to Launch 2027 LAST TIME I CHECKED TOUR With June 11 Tampa Stadium Opener

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Morgan Wallen has announced his return to the road in 2027 with the LAST TIME I CHECKED TOUR, a 14-date stadium run that kicks off June 11 in Tampa, FL. Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett will join on select dates, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty joining all shows.

Following his record-breaking 2026 Still The Problem Tour, which sold out 23 stadium shows across 12 North American cities, Wallen announced his return to the road in 2027. Pre-sale registration is now open through Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. ET at LastTimeICheckedTour.com. Public on-sale begins on Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Promoted by AEG Presents, Wallen's 7-city, 14-date stadium tour will kick off on June 11, 2027, with two consecutive nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Wallen will play two nights in all locations, including stops at Columbus' Ohio Stadium, Texas' AT&T Stadium and more, before concluding in his home state at Tennessee's Nissan Stadium on August 27 and 28.

Joining Wallen as rotating direct support across the tour are Brooks & Dunn, HARDY and Thomas Rhett, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty appearing on all dates.

A limited number of Travel VIP Packages and exclusive Morgan Wallen VIP Packages will also be available. These offers can include tickets to the show, curated hotel accommodations, on-stage photo opportunities, preshow parties, custom merchandise and more.

The announcement comes amid another milestone year for Wallen. His latest single, 'Been By Now,' recently topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart, marking his 23rd career No. 1 and making him the fastest artist in history to reach the milestone. He most recently released 'Last Thing You Need' from the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack and will also serve as a host of the in-game radio station, 'Back Country Radio,' voicing his character MW.

The news also follows the announcement of Wallen's Sand In My Boots 2027 Festival, which will make its return next May in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Tickets for the three-day festival, headlined by Wallen, Ella Langley and Kings of Leon, are on sale now at SandInMyBootsFest.com.

Wallen's 2026 Still The Problem Tour made history at several of North America's most iconic stadiums, becoming the first artist to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium and Clemson University's Memorial Stadium. He also brought the first concert in 43 years to Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, following Hank Williams Jr.'s 1983 performance.

Wallen's latest album, I'm The Problem, continues to dominate the charts having been named, 'the most popular album in the U.S. all-genre for the first 6 months of 2026' by Luminate. The album earned the same recognition for the first half of 2025 after it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025 and spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the list. The album has remained firmly in the Top 10 ever-since.

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. For more information, visit MorganWallenFoundation.org.

LAST TIME I CHECKED TOUR 2027 DATES

Friday, June 11 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium *

Saturday, June 12 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium ^

Friday, June 25 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

Saturday, June 26 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium ^

Friday, July 16 – Athens, GA – Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium #

Saturday, July 17 – Athens, GA – Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium ^

Friday, July 23 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium #

Saturday, July 24 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium ^

Friday, August 6 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium #

Saturday, August 7 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium ^

Friday, August 13 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium *

Saturday, August 14 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

Friday, August 27 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium *

Saturday, August 28 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^

* HARDY

^ Brooks & Dunn

# Thomas Rhett

Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty on all dates

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music, with Billboard calling him 'one of the biggest stars in the music world right now.' The highest-certified country artist in RIAA history, Wallen has earned 23 No. 1 singles at country radio, making him the fastest artist in history to reach the milestone. With 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 237 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), and the highest selling country tour under his belt, Wallen continues to set records across music and touring. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem (2025), debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and has spent 14 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums, Dangerous: The Double Album (2021) and One Thing At A Time (2023), have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem yielded seven No. 1s at country radio, including the title track, which remained at No.1 for eight weeks.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN FOUNDATION

Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org.















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