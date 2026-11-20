NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mondo Cozmo, the musical moniker of Philadelphia-born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Josh Ostrander, today releases his fifth studio album, Sweet Forever, via Last Gang Records. He is set to perform on CBS Saturday Morning on November 28.

Listen to Sweet Forever here.

Born from the devastating loss of his beloved dog and moniker namesake, Cozmo, the deeply personal record channels grief into a powerful collection of blue-collar Americana and anthemic rock & roll, balancing raw, gritty guitars with the emotional vulnerability and soaring melodies that have become Ostrander's signature. What began as an attempt to make sense of loss ultimately became one of the most prolific and creatively inspired periods of his career. Celebrating the album's arrival, Mondo Cozmo will perform on CBS Saturday Morning on November 28th, ahead of a December headline tour.

On the release of the new record, Mondo Cozmo said: 'I am so proud of this album. The way everything came together was just so natural and beautiful. There are moments on this album that leave me speechless and baffled as to how we pulled it off. We chased first takes instead of perfection. Making an album is the culmination of a million little decisions. And I think we nailed each one. This is the best album I've ever made.'

Leading the album's release is focus track 'Alabama,' featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. The collaboration brings together two distinctive voices whose songwriting is rooted in raw emotion, unvarnished storytelling and the enduring spirit of American rock & roll. Blending the heart of Americana with Mondo Cozmo's signature anthemic sound, the track further underscores the album's deeply personal yet universally resonant approach to navigating life's most difficult moments.

The release arrives amid a remarkable resurgence for Mondo Cozmo, fueled in part by an extraordinary run of music placements on Amazon Prime Video's hit series Reacher. In 2025, the show's third-season finale closed with Ostrander's 2016 breakout single 'Shine,' introducing the No. 1 AAA smash to a new generation of listeners nearly a decade after its original release. The placement sent the song back up the charts and reignited interest in the artist whose anthemic songwriting had originally caught the attention of Bruce Springsteen and landed him on stages including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bonnaroo and Governors Ball. Continuing that momentum, the title track 'Sweet Forever' was selected for the show's fourth-season finale, marking two consecutive seasons featuring Mondo Cozmo's music. The song jumped to #10 on the Billboard's Top TV Songs Chart and continues to climb!

The unexpected revival of 'Shine' served as a creative wake-up call for Ostrander, whose renewed connection with audiences reminded him of the raw, anthemic sound that first defined Mondo Cozmo. That realization, paired with the devastating loss of his beloved dog and moniker namesake, Cozmo, sparked a remarkable period of inspiration. The first song to emerge was the album's title track, 'Sweet Forever,' a deeply personal tribute written on piano that transforms heartbreak into gratitude, building toward a soaring, cathartic guitar solo. The song opened an unexpected creative floodgate, with Ostrander writing 13 additional songs in just two weeks, channeling grief into renewed purpose and a return to the sound audiences had embraced.

''Sweet Forever' was the first song I wrote after my dog Cozmo passed away,' Ostrander shares. 'I wanted to write something for him that I could actually sing without it hurting every time. A song about missing someone, but also just being grateful that you got to love them in the first place. That's really where 'Sweet Forever' came from.'

Rooted in the storytelling traditions of Americana and the unvarnished grit of blue-collar rock, Sweet Forever pairs deeply personal songwriting with driving guitars, expansive arrangements and soaring choruses. Recorded in his Napa garage with members of The Cobbs, the Philadelphia band that helped shape his earliest musical identity, the album reunites Ostrander with longtime friends and the instinctive energy that first drew him to rock & roll. Favoring feeling over perfection, the sessions capture the urgency and vulnerability of an artist finding his way forward through loss, reconnecting with his roots and rediscovering his creative fire.

The album also features the previously released single 'White Roses,' a soaring collaboration with My Morning Jacket's Jim James that blends heartland rock with indie and Americana influences. Premiered by FLOOD, which praised the track as 'a soaring heartland-rock anthem straddling the line between indie rock and Americana,' the song explores life's more difficult moments through the powerful combination of Ostrander's songwriting and James' unmistakable vocals.

Legendary producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig also played an important role in the album's creation. A longtime friend and creative champion of Ostrander's work, Vig provided detailed feedback and encouragement throughout the recording process, personally pushing him to continue developing the material.

'At one point, he called to encourage me to push myself,' Ostrander recalls. 'He doesn't normally call; we usually just text. He was stern and direct. I think he wanted me to hear it in his voice. I took this as a sign that I was onto something. It really encouraged me.'

Taking an unconventional approach to the album's release, Ostrander decided he didn't want to be the face of his own promotional campaign. Instead, he created Mondo The Puppet, an offbeat stand-in who has taken over the marketing duties in a series of humorous episodic videos. The puppet-led campaign offers a playful contrast to the deeply personal themes of Sweet Forever, bringing Ostrander's irreverent sense of humor into the spotlight.

Mondo Cozmo will celebrate the album's arrival with a performance on CBS Saturday Morning November 28, before embarking on his December headline tour. The run kicks off December 3rd in Dallas and includes stops at Chicago's Bottom Lounge, Los Angeles' legendary Troubadour, a hometown show at Philadelphia's The Foundry, and New York's The Sultan Room. Not to mention an intimate Q+A with Rich Russo at the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music in Long Branch, NJ on December 18th. Fans can purchase tickets at www.mondocozmo.com/tour.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album and tour announcement in Photos: Mondo Cozmo Announces SWEET FOREVER Album, Tour.

Tour Dates

December 3 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Bomb Factory

December 5 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

December 9 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

December 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

December 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

December 18 – Long Branch, NJ – Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music

December 19 – New York, NY – The Sultan Room

Tracklist

1. 'Sweet Forever'

2. 'Jump The River'

3. 'Market Square'

4. 'White Roses' (ft. Jim James)

5. 'Hanging On'

6. 'What I Believe'

7. 'Alabama' (ft. Langhorne Slim)

8. 'Institution'

9. 'You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone'

10. 'Silver Linings'

About Mondo Cozmo

Mondo Cozmo is the musical moniker of Philadelphia-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Josh Ostrander. After early stints in Laguardia and Eastern Conference Champions, Ostrander launched Mondo Cozmo and broke through with 'Shine,' the chart-topping single from his critically acclaimed debut album, Plastic Soul. The song introduced his anthemic, emotionally charged songwriting to a global audience and earned admirers, including Butch Vig and Bruce Springsteen. Across a run of acclaimed albums, including 2024's It's PRINCIPLE!, Mondo Cozmo has built a singular body of work rooted in raw emotion, restless creativity, and a determination to keep moving forward. Now based in Napa Valley, Ostrander opens a new chapter with his fifth studio album, Sweet Forever.

Follow Mondo Cozmo: Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | X | Website



























Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone