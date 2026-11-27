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Molland, Solem & Miller put a New Orleans spin on Chuck Berry's 'Nadine,' out today, November 27, 2026, via Hygh Tension Records / Virgin Music Group. With Jeff Miller on lead vocals and horns from Dale Oldenburg and Brad Terrell, the track follows 'Johnny B. Goode' as the second single from 100 Years of Chuck Berry: A Centennial Tribute, a 12-song album due May 14, 2027.

'I love the song. And I love our take on this classic Chuck Berry song,' says Miller, describing the trio's version as having 'a little bit of New Orleans stomp on it.'

The project grew out of a longtime friendship between Miller, the late Joey Molland of Badfinger, and Phil Solem of The Rembrandts. Produced and mixed by Solem, the album captures some of Molland's final studio performances, including five songs with him on lead vocals.

To give 'Nadine' its New Orleans feel, Miller enlisted Oldenburg and Terrell from his own Jeff Miller Band. The pair recorded their horn parts at Studio 330, and Solem worked those performances into the trio's recording. 'They just did a marvelous job,' says Miller, who affectionately calls Solem 'the mad genius that he is.'

Originally released on Chess Records in February 1964, 'Nadine (Is It You?)' reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 27 on the UK Singles Chart. Berry traced the song back to ideas from his 1955 hit 'Maybellene.' With its quick-fire wordplay and lovestruck narrator in frantic pursuit through city streets, 'Nadine' is a prime example of Berry's gift for telling a story in a rock & roll song.

The trio first discussed the project about 15 years ago and began recording in October 2022, playing together in the studio and bringing their own ideas to Berry's arrangements. After Molland's death in 2025, the album took on added meaning as a tribute to their friend and bandmate.

'Johnny B. Goode,' which features Molland on lead vocals, arrived in October 2026 ahead of what would have been Berry's 100th birthday. The single has received radio airplay across North America, Europe, and South America, along with international press coverage. Illustrate Magazine wrote, 'The guitars retain that unmistakable vintage flavour without making the recording feel like a museum piece.'

'Nadine' is out now on digital music platforms worldwide. 100 Years of Chuck Berry: A Centennial Tribute arrives May 14, 2027.

Single Information

Artist: Molland, Solem & Miller

Title: 'Nadine'

Release date: November 27, 2026

Written by: Chuck Berry

Lead vocals: Jeff Miller

Horns: Dale Oldenburg and Brad Terrell

Produced and mixed by: Phil Solem

Label: Hygh Tension Records

Distribution: Virgin Music Group

About Molland, Solem & Miller

Molland, Solem & Miller brings together Joey Molland of Badfinger, whose catalog includes 'No Matter What,' 'Day After Day,' and 'Baby Blue,' Phil Solem, co-founder of The Rembrandts, known for 'Just the Way It Is, Baby' and 'I'll Be There for You,' and singer-songwriter Jeff Miller. Their forthcoming album, 100 Years of Chuck Berry: A Centennial Tribute, features 12 interpretations of Berry songs, including 'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Nadine,' 'Roll Over Beethoven,' 'Carol,' and 'You Never Can Tell.'











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