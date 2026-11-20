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Alternative artist and multi-platinum songwriter MOD SUN has released 'Poet,' a high-energy, self-deprecating anthem about cutting to the chase and facing tough conversations head on, out now via Big Loud Rock. Arriving with its own visualizer, the track is the fourth offering from MOD's forthcoming debut record for Big Loud Rock, arriving Spring 2027.

Earlier this week, MOD SUN announced his Don't Be A Poet Tour, kicking off February 18 in Atlanta, GA and running through the end of March. Tickets are on sale today at 10am local.

On the announcement of the tour and the release of 'Poet,' MOD SUN says, 'Two weeks ago I went on a road trip by myself up the coast of California. Sleeping in the back seat of my rental car on the beach in Big Sur, spending my days in the redwoods, and eating alone at little diners. It reminded me how much I've missed tour. I got home and decided I wanted to buy an RV and book a tour as fast as I could. We made it happen. I spent the last two years making the definitive album of my career, which is meant to be performed. It's the rawest sound I've ever had and feels like a new arc in my journey. I have a feeling these new songs will be sung back to me word for word. 'Poet' specifically is the main theme of the tour and my new album. Just say what you mean, don't be a poet. Straight to the point. My new music and this tour bring the self awareness that only a two decade career can give you.'

The song follows the release of 'Silverline,' '2am' and 'Mirror,' building toward MOD SUN's full length record slated for 2027. The tracks all highlight a more introspective and vulnerable side of MOD while still maintaining his Signature Sound.

In February, MOD SUN will launch his Don't Be A Poet Tour stopping in 28 cities across the country.

Don't Be A Poet Tour Dates 2027

February 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

February 19 – Orlando, FL – The Social

February 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

February 22 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

February 23 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

February 25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

February 26 – New York, NY – Racket

February 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

March 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

March 2 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter at Saint Andrew's Hall

March 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

March 5 – Chicago, IL – The Outset

March 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

March 7 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

March 9 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

March 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

March 12 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

March 13 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

March 15 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

March 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

March 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 20 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

March 22 – Dallas, TX – Trees

March 24 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

March 25 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

March 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

March 28 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

About MOD SUN

MOD SUN tells the world exactly who he is through his music. Backed by crunching power chords, he shouts the truth in the form of no-bulls lyrics worthy of tattooing across your chest. Throughout the last decade, the prolific singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and author has delivered music at a dizzying pace, piling up billions of streams powered by five full-length albums and standout singles like 'Flames' [feat. Avril Lavigne], 'Stay Away' [feat. mgk], 'Karma,' 'Bones,' and many more. As the life of any party, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker and blackbear. Not to mention, he has a multitude of songwriting credits across genres, co-penning hits for Lil Wayne, TXT, Avril Lavigne, mgk, and more.

Photo Credit: Darren F Craig













Photo Credit: Darren F Craig

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