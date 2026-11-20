"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Mod Sun Releases “Poet” and Announces Don’t Be A Poet Tour Kicking Off February 18, 2027
The track is the fourth offering from Mod Sun’s forthcoming debut record for Big Loud Rock, with an accompanying visualizer.
Alternative artist and multi-platinum songwriter MOD SUN has released 'Poet,' a high-energy, self-deprecating anthem about cutting to the chase and facing tough conversations head on, out now via Big Loud Rock. Arriving with its own visualizer, the track is the fourth offering from MOD's forthcoming debut record for Big Loud Rock, arriving Spring 2027.
Earlier this week, MOD SUN announced his Don't Be A Poet Tour, kicking off February 18 in Atlanta, GA and running through the end of March. Tickets are on sale today at 10am local.
On the announcement of the tour and the release of 'Poet,' MOD SUN says, 'Two weeks ago I went on a road trip by myself up the coast of California. Sleeping in the back seat of my rental car on the beach in Big Sur, spending my days in the redwoods, and eating alone at little diners. It reminded me how much I've missed tour. I got home and decided I wanted to buy an RV and book a tour as fast as I could. We made it happen. I spent the last two years making the definitive album of my career, which is meant to be performed. It's the rawest sound I've ever had and feels like a new arc in my journey. I have a feeling these new songs will be sung back to me word for word. 'Poet' specifically is the main theme of the tour and my new album. Just say what you mean, don't be a poet. Straight to the point. My new music and this tour bring the self awareness that only a two decade career can give you.'
The song follows the release of 'Silverline,' '2am' and 'Mirror,' building toward MOD SUN's full length record slated for 2027. The tracks all highlight a more introspective and vulnerable side of MOD while still maintaining his Signature Sound.
In February, MOD SUN will launch his Don't Be A Poet Tour stopping in 28 cities across the country.
Don't Be A Poet Tour Dates 2027
February 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
February 19 – Orlando, FL – The Social
February 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
February 22 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
February 23 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
February 25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
February 26 – New York, NY – Racket
February 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
March 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
March 2 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter at Saint Andrew's Hall
March 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
March 5 – Chicago, IL – The Outset
March 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
March 7 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's
March 9 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
March 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
March 12 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
March 13 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
March 15 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
March 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre
March 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
March 20 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
March 22 – Dallas, TX – Trees
March 24 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
March 25 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
March 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
March 28 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
About MOD SUN
MOD SUN tells the world exactly who he is through his music. Backed by crunching power chords, he shouts the truth in the form of no-bulls lyrics worthy of tattooing across your chest. Throughout the last decade, the prolific singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and author has delivered music at a dizzying pace, piling up billions of streams powered by five full-length albums and standout singles like 'Flames' [feat. Avril Lavigne], 'Stay Away' [feat. mgk], 'Karma,' 'Bones,' and many more. As the life of any party, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker and blackbear. Not to mention, he has a multitude of songwriting credits across genres, co-penning hits for Lil Wayne, TXT, Avril Lavigne, mgk, and more.
Photo Credit: Darren F Craig
Photo Credit: Darren F Craig
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