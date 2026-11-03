Photos: Mobéy Lola Irizarry Releases "Land Defender" Single Featuring Big Tones from BABYLON FALLS

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On November 3, 2026, New Amsterdam Records releases a new single, 'Land Defender,' from Babylon Falls by New Amsterdam Genre-Fluid Composer's Lab alumni Mobéy Lola Irizarry (they/them). Irizarry is a Bronx-based Two Spirit cultural worker focused on Salsa, Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba, poetry, and transdisciplinary performance. The full album is due December 4, 2026, and 'Land Defender' is one of two fall releases by the Composer's Lab alumni.

Written at the Toga Da Wôhnagabi (Stories for the Future) indigenous composer residency at Banff Arts Center, 'Land Defender' is inspired by the many indigenous communities in struggle against corporations and governments that wish to exploit, pollute, and destroy the land. An homage to activists such as anti-pipeline water protectors; those fighting the construction of the catastrophic billionaire settlement 'Project Esencia' in Cabo Rojo, PR; and the Mohawk Warrior Society, 'Land Defender' is a banger for all who work to protect the water, land, and air for future generations. The track features Cree rapper Big Tones.

Babylon Falls is available to pre-order.

About Babylon Falls

Originally conceived as a poetry album, Babylon Falls is a meeting point of Irizarry's myriad musical traditions mixing performance poetry, rooted in Nuyorican Poets Movement and Blues Poet lineages ('Salsa Poetry'), with elements from Hip-Hop, Reggaeton, Salsa, Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba, Chickasaw Oksola Flute playing, and experimental, electroacoustic sonic manipulations.

Babylon Falls is reflective of the current circumstances of a crumbling empire, and bets on expansive, queer and trans, Afro-Indigenous love to get us through. Ranging from love songs for friends and the drum to revolutionary poems, the 10 tracks on Babylon Falls point towards the creation of a hopeful future that exists in alignment with the Earth and all life on it.

About Mobéy Lola Irizarry

Mobéy Lola Irizarry (they/them) is a Two Spirit cultural worker in Salsa, Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba, poetry, and transdisciplinary performance. Based in the Bronx, they hail from the Puerto Rican diaspora in Hartford, CT, and are a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. They create within the lineages of decolonial uprisings, collections of tiny mirrors at queer clubs, and the precolonial languages of the drum and the braid. They are a Letras Boricuas '26 fellow and played Scarecrow in MOMA's 2026 presentation of Naufus Ramirez Figueroa's 'Lugar de Consuelo'. Lola is the creative director and conguere for Las Mariquitas, Salsa's young queer future. Lola is quoted in Rolling Stone saying 'I want to abolish patriarchy in Salsa… this is a duty to our lineage.'

About New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist's service organization dedicated to supporting new music by composers and performers whose work transcends traditional and outdated genre distinctions. The label's artists have won numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards, seventeen Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize. New Amsterdam has also curated and presented more than 500 live concerts of groundbreaking new music. In recent years, the label embarked on a partnership with Nonesuch Record to support contemporary American composers in realizing ambitious creative projects.

New Amsterdam's Genre-fluid Composers Lab is an educational and community-building program launched by NewAm in 2017. Over the last nine years, it has included over 160 participants from 13 countries and over 23 states in both its online and in-person activities. While a number of lab alumni have released albums with NewAm before, this initiative is an effort to broaden NewAm's support for early career artists, addressing the growing need for outlets of representation for debut records in the shrinking infrastructure for independent, vision-centered music.









About Babylon Falls

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