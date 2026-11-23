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Where did all the little people go? That question opens Mike Bern's new album, and it echoes far beyond the title track. The folk-rock singer-songwriter from Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation), New Brunswick, has released 'Little People,' a seven-song album about healing, family, and Indigenous identity, along with its title track as the new single. The song 'Little People' is built on the Kiwolatomuhsisok, also remembered by some as the Geow-lud-mo-sis-eg, the mysterious small beings of Wolastoqey folklore whose stories have travelled through generations of families. Both are out now, and they arrive as the album's earlier single, 'The Belt,' sits inside the Top 15 on the Indigenous Music Countdown.

'This song isn't really about proving whether the Little People exist,' says Bern. 'It's about remembering the stories our people carried and asking ourselves what we lose when we stop telling them. I grew up hearing about these things, and I don't want those stories to disappear.'

The Little People mean different things depending on who's telling the story. To some, seeing one is an omen, good or bad. To others, they're tricksters, spoken of with caution and respect. The title track holds on to the playful side too: tricks played on grandparents, and horses found in the morning with their tails mysteriously braided.

In the song, the Little People slip away into the water, the forest and beneath the roots of the old trees as the singing fades and the language grows quieter. For Bern, their disappearance stands for something every community can recognize: old songs that go unsung, ancestral languages spoken less often, and stories that once passed easily from grandparent to grandchild growing harder to hear.

The song doesn't end in loss. Bern leaves open the possibility that the Little People never left at all. They may still be in the forests, along the water, among the stones and in the old songs, waiting.

'Maybe the Little People are still here,' he says. 'Maybe we're the ones who stopped listening.'

That spirit of memory runs through the whole album. 'The Belt' looks at how war reshaped one man's fatherhood through a child's eyes, and an old belt hanging by the door becomes a symbol of the pain families carry without ever speaking about it. Songs like 'pecihpun' and 'mehtaqte,' named in Wolastoqey and featuring Jean-Philippe Hébert on guitars and lap steel, carry the language itself into the music. Throughout, Bern writes about the struggles people carry, the people they love and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

Mathieu LeGuerrier produced and mixed 'Little People,' and Jean-Philippe Villemure mastered it. The album builds on a run of personal, history-rooted releases that have made Bern one of Canada's most consistent Indigenous folk-rock voices. Several of his earlier singles reached the top of the Indigenous Music Countdown, including 'First Mother,' 'Echoes,' 'We Are the Stars' and 'Into The River.' His albums 'Waponahkew' and 'Ancestors' and his catalogue of singles have earned him three Native American Music Award nominations.

Bern grew up along the Tobique and Wolastoq rivers, where music filled family gatherings and his late uncle's guitar first caught his ear. He found his calling as a songwriter during a stay in rehab, when a counsellor recognized the poetry in his writing. Before going solo, he fronted Kickin' Krotch and District Avenue, opening for The Trews, Seaway, One Bad Son and The Motorleague. A District Avenue music video picked up two awards and was featured at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

'Little People' ends the way it begins, with a question and an invitation to listen. Somewhere in the forest, by the water and under the old roots, the stories are still waiting to be heard.

Listeners can find Mike Bern on Spotify and at mikebern.net.

























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