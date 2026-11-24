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Grammy-winning, platinum-selling producer and Haitian cultural ambassador Michaël Brun closed out BAYO's 10th anniversary with a free block party in Miami's Little Haiti. The finale brought BAYO back to the neighborhood where it made its U.S. debut as a free block party a decade ago.

As part of Rockstar Games' official activations celebrating the launch of GTA VI, BAYO welcomed 7,500 attendees for the weekend's finale. The Miami edition brought Brun's creative work with Rockstar Games from Vice City's La Perle into Little Haiti, where Brun took the stage with Kodak Black to debut 'Tèt Kale Bobis,' their collaboration from the game's deluxe album. In the game, Brun also presents The Sniper of La Perle, a secret Haitian radio station hosted by Kodak.

In its usual surprise format, the Miami lineup featured special guests across the Afro Caribbean diaspora. Longtime collaborators and recent BAYO Sessions vocalists J Perry and AndyBeatz made appearances alongside Haitian hip-hop group Barikad Crew, compas and rara singer Emeline Michel, and renowned rap group King Posse. French-Haitian singer-songwriter Naïka made her BAYO debut, after having Michael produce 'RITUAL' and 'ONE TRACK MIND' on her recent debut album ECLESIA. Additional performances included fellow Haitian artists Anie Alerte, Top Adlerman, Alan Cavé, and 5LAN and Floridian acts T-Vice and Black Dada.

BAYO's return to Little Haiti brought its 10th anniversary run full circle after a show at Boston's Agganis Arena and a sold-out three-night residency at Brooklyn Paramount. This year, Brun carried that celebration of Haitian culture beyond BAYO's live shows, launching BAYO Sessions during Haitian Heritage Month and bringing Haitian visibility into the FIFA World Cup through his work with the Fédération Haïtienne and Leo Volcy and GTA VI. In the decade since its U.S. debut in Little Haiti, BAYO has welcomed more than 140 guest artists across 12 cities, giving Haitian artists a stage for the music they're making today and the diaspora a place to gather and celebrate the culture they share.

Staying true to BAYO's name, Brun closed the anniversary with a free block party that honored the community that helped build the series while continuing to spotlight the beauty and lasting influence of Haitian excellence.

About Michaël Brun

Michaël Brun was born and raised in Port-au-Prince and is one of the biggest Haitian voices in music today. Throughout his career he has continually shone a light on the country's rich culture and history, viewing his career in music as a way to give back to the community that raised him. Throughout the years he has worked with an astonishing list of global superstars, including J Balvin, Oxlade, King Promise, Buju Banton, Victoria Monét, Becky G and many more. Accolades throughout his career include hundreds of millions of streams across platforms, winning a Latin GRAMMY for his work with J Balvin, an official in-game jersey in EA FC24 and press support across a wide range of mainstream and tastemaker outlets. A key signifier of Michaël's communal spirit within music is his annual BAYO block party, which started 9 years ago as a spur of the moment free party in Haiti - less than 50 people in attendance. Year on year the party has grown, bringing in thousands of revellers and was last year held at Brooklyn's Prospect Park. BAYO, translated to English means 'to give' and the party is a celebration of Caribbean culture in all forms. Through the years, many of Michaël's collaborators have made surprise appearances at BAYO, and fans have been stunned by performances from the likes of Oxlade, Masego, Maxwell, J Balvin and more. This year marked his first ever arena takeover, and biggest event to date, when BAYO reached the Barclays Center on 28th June, showcasing Haitian and Caribbean culture on one of America's most significant stages.

Michaël Brun official site

BAYO official site

Michaël Brun on Instagram

BAYO on Instagram

Michaël Brun on TikTok

Michaël Brun on YouTube















































































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