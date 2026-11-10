Photos: MerleFest Lineup Adds Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, THE AVETT BROTHERS, Wynonna Judd

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has unveiled lineup details for its 2027 event, taking place over four days from April 29–May 2 on the campus of Wilkes Community College.

Acclaimed Americana duo Gillian Welch & David Rawlings are set to return, alongside Southern rock supergroup Toy Factory Project, North Carolina's marquee folk-rock outfit The Avett Brothers, and country music queen Wynonna Judd. Also slated for the festival's 39th installment is a special MerleFest 'Delebration,' Del McCoury@88, honoring the bluegrass patriarch with Del McCoury & The Travelin' McCourys.

The lineup also features legacy pickers Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, and Alison Brown, along with a parade of on-the-rise ensembles including Mountain Grass Unit, Magoo, The Brudi Brothers and more.

Each year, MerleFest honors the legacy of North Carolina music legends Doc and Merle Watson while celebrating and uplifting the next generation of talent. Its 'traditional plus' framework invites curiosity and exploration among performers and attendees alike, creating a festival experience that is always fresh while preserving the soul of what makes MerleFest such a cherished annual tradition.

Late Night Jam

For this year's Late Night Jam, The Travelin' McCourys present The Grateful Ball. The Late Night Jam continues to foster the spirit of collaboration, spontaneity, and shared musical discovery that has long defined the MerleFest experience. This separately-ticketed, after-hours event is the ideal nightcap for those looking to witness a night of groundbreaking, 'only at MerleFest' moments. Visit merlefest.org/purchase for details and to stay tuned for guest announcements.

2027 Lineup

MerleFest 2027 will welcome Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Toy Factory Project, The Avett Brothers, Wynonna Judd, Del McCoury@88 – a MerleFest 'Delebration,' Mountain Grass Unit, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Alison Brown, Magoo, The Brudi Brothers, Jake Shimabukuro, Chatham Rabbits, Chatham County Line, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Altan, Mason Via, Tray Wellington, Slap Dragon, Larry & Joe, Jim Avett, Rev. Robert Jones, Scythian, Donna The Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Presley Barker, Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, The Knackered Ramblers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Pete Wernick, T Michael Coleman, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Silent Auction and Mega Raffle

The WCC Foundation is excited to continue the Silent Auction, featuring a variety of exciting, high-quality items and the convenience of online bidding. Online bidding opens April 15, 2027. Proceeds support the SAGE (Supporting Academic Goals for Education) First Year Experience program. More details are available at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

The Mega Raffle is back, with over $120,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded. Tickets go on sale February 8, 2027, and winners do not have to be present to win. Proceeds support the SAGE (Supporting Academic Goals for Education) First Year Experience program. More details are available at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

Tickets

MerleFest 2027 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as covered patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, visit merlefest.org/purchase.

About MerleFest

MerleFest, presented by Window World, was founded in 1988 as a fundraiser for the Garden of the Senses at Wilkes Community College to memorialize world-renowned flatpicker Doc Watson's late son, Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of 'traditional plus' music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 12 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.

About Window World

Window World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 225 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors, and other exterior products, with over 26 million windows sold installed to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR partner and its windows, vinyl siding and entry doors have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal.

Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $22 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World's commitment to honor and serve America's veterans, active military, and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $3.0 million in flights and donations to the organization.

For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 WINDOWWORLD.

















Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone