Photos: Mary Strand Releases New Single “Happy Holidays” Ahead of I WANNA BELIEVE Album

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Minneapolis singer, songwriter, guitarist and novelist Mary Strand continues the countdown to her Christmas rock album I WANNA BELIEVE with out now via Hygh Tension Records/Virgin Music Group. Written by Strand, the song is the second of three advance singles introducing a collection of 10 entirely original Christmas songs, out November 27.

Following the November 6 release of 'Beyond the Madness,' 'Happy Holidays' offers another preview of a project that brings Strand's punk energy, garage-rock instincts and pop hooks into the holiday season. 'Crazy Hazy Daze' follows November 20, one week before the full album arrives on Black Friday.

Strand's Christmas songwriting began in January 2024, with her holiday decorations still up and an idea for a song called 'I Wanna Believe.' She and her band loved the result enough to record and release it later that year. While promoting the track, Strand assembled a playlist of Christmas favorites by rock bands and fellow Minnesota musicians—and found the inspiration for a full album.

'I loved songs by the Kinks, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and more, but I realized that there was a gaping hole as big as the North Pole in the existence of Christmas songs that rocked,' Strand says. 'I decided to fill that gap, so that became my goal for the first part of 2025. I love Christmas songs! But I particularly love ones that bring a rocker's sensibility into play.'

The resulting album embraces holiday love and chaos with humor, nostalgia and the storytelling instincts of an artist whose career has taken her from law-firm partner to novelist to garage rocker.

Strand wrote five tracks herself, including all three advance singles, and co-wrote the remaining five with Minnesota songwriters Ted Hajnasiewicz, Sarah Morris, Amanda B. Perry, Katy Tessman and Doyle Turner. Their Americana sensibilities meet her rock foundation in an eclectic mix she describes as 'controlled chaos.'

The collaborations range from the playful romantic storytelling of 'Red Velvet Suit,' co-written with Morris, to the reggae-driven family gathering of 'Cheer Up (It's Christmas),' written with Hajnasiewicz. 'Truth North,' co-written with Turner, imagines Santa and the future Mrs. Claus meeting in high school, while Tessman and Strand bring fireside warmth to 'Lights May Be Twinkling.' The closing 'One More Christmas Song,' co-written with Perry, features piano by Tommy Barbarella of Prince and The New Power Generation.

I WANNA BELIEVE was recorded by Mary Strand & The Garage, featuring Strand on electric guitar and lead vocals; Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum, UltraBomb, The Melismatics) on electric guitar, additional instruments and vocals; Mark Wade (The Melismatics, The Mood Swings) on bass and vocals; and Peter Anderson (The Ocean Blue, Maygen & The Birdwatcher) on drums. Strand's son, Jack Strand (Loondale), plays drums on the opening title track.

Mary Strand & The Garage will celebrate the album's release on Friday, December 4, at The Hook & Ladder's Zen Arcade in Minneapolis. Four of the album's five co-writers are scheduled to participate in the hometown celebration, with The Hell And The Quiet and The Silverteens also on the bill.

Tickets and show information

Pre-save I WANNA BELIEVE

Release Schedule

Out now: 'Beyond the Madness'

November 13: 'Happy Holidays'

November 20: 'Crazy Hazy Daze'

November 27: I WANNA BELIEVE

About Mary Strand

Mary Strand is a Minneapolis singer, songwriter, guitarist and novelist whose music combines punk energy, garage-rock grit, pop hooks and sharply observed storytelling. As a former partner in a large law firm, she brings an unconventional creative background to her work with Mary Strand & The Garage. Her 2025 album, I Don't Need Your Permission, was released through Hygh Tension Records/Virgin Music Group.

Photo Credit: Nicole Nelson













Photo Credit: Nicole Nelson

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