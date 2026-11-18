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British producer Marsh announced an extensive North American headline tour for 2027, bringing his fourth studio album Home to more than 20 cities across the US and Canada. The announcement follows a run of European Home Tour dates, including a sold-out headline performance at London's Roundhouse.

Marking a new chapter for Marsh following the release of his first fully independent album via his own label, Marshan Records, the North American run features dates including New York's 3,000-capacity Knockdown Center, Los Angeles' Origin and San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre.

The presale opens Thursday, November 19 at 10am local time, followed by general on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for presale access now.

The North American run kicks off with a headline show in Seattle on January 15, before taking Marsh across the continent, with stops in Portland, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, Nashville, Denver, Austin, Detroit and Chicago, as well as Canadian dates in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

Spanning 14 tracks, Home showcases the breadth of Marsh's musical identity, moving between atmospheric ambient, progressive house, euphoric trance, acid textures and drum & bass. Featuring collaborators ALLKNIGHT, Phenoir, Leo Wood and Lyves, the album brings together the influences that have shaped his sound throughout his career while pushing into new creative territory. Highlights include 'One Love' with Lyves, a liquid drum & bass production built around a live 24-piece string orchestra, and 'Run Away' with ALLKNIGHT.

The album represents a landmark moment in Marsh's career: his first fully independent release following a decade-long journey that saw him become one of the defining artists on Anjunadeep, releasing three acclaimed albums: Life On The Shore (2017), Lailonie (2020) and Endless (2023). Now establishing Marshan Records as both a home for his own music and a platform for the wider progressive and melodic electronic scene, this new chapter sees Marsh take creative independence to the next level.

His international standing has continued to grow through performances at Red Rocks, Coachella, The Gorge and London's Roundhouse and Royal Naval College.

With Home, Marsh has created more than a collection of music. It is an expression of the connections, experiences and shared moments that have shaped his journey so far. In 2027, the Home Tour takes that story across North America, bringing the music and the community that surrounds it together, one city at a time.

Home is out now via Marshan Records. Tickets for the Home Tour go on general sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time.

Marsh Home Album Tour | North America

Jan 15 Seattle, WA – The Shop

Jan 16 Portland, OR – Realm

Jan 29 Orlando, FL – Celine

Jan 30 Jacksonville, FL – Decca Live

Feb 5 Atlanta, GA – Lunchbox

Feb 20 Dallas, TX – It'll Do Club

Mar 5 Boston, MA – Bijou

Mar 6 New York, NY – Knockdown Center

Apr 3 Los Angeles, CA – Origin (Outdoors)

Apr 4 San Diego, CA – Quartyard

Apr 16 Nashville, TN – Night We Met

Apr 17 Denver, CO – Reelworks

May 14 Montreal, QC – Stereo

May 16 Indianapolis, IN – Bloom Bar Patio

May 21 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

May 22 Durham, NC – The Fruit

Jun 4 Detroit, MI – El Club

Jun 5 Toronto, ON – Sunnyside Pavillion

Jun 18 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Jun 19 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth

Jul 9 Chicago, IL – Recess

Jul 10 San Francisco, CA – The Castro

Key Dates

Tuesday, November 17 | Tour announce and presale sign up

Thursday, November 19 | Artist presale | 10am local time

Friday, November 20 | General on sale | 10am local time

About Marsh

Tom Marshall, better known as Marsh, has spent the past decade building one of the most devoted communities in melodic and progressive electronic music. Inspired equally by the emotionally rich trance records of the early 2000s and the musicality of crossover drum & bass, he has released three acclaimed albums on Anjunadeep and performed at Red Rocks, Coachella, The Gorge and London's Royal Naval College, while twice selling out fabric Room 1 for seven hour All Night Long sets. His fourth studio album Home is his first fully independent record and the inaugural full length release on Marshan Records, the label named after the fans who call themselves Marshans.











































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