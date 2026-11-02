Photos: Mariah Dawne Releases Video for Single "MAKE ROOM" Featuring BAILEY

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Billboard Magazine chart-topping rising singer-songwriter Mariah Dawne, also known as MARIAH. (with a period), has released the video for her emotional new single, 'MAKE ROOM,' featuring Bailey. The heartfelt tune is globally available now on all streaming platforms and download platforms, via the Breaking Dawne Entertainment/SRG-ILS (Virgin Music/UMG) label imprint.

'MAKE ROOM' marks Mariah's return to the music atmosphere, but this time, in a much more vulnerable way than she has been seen before. It was written by Mariah Dawne and Brandon Bailey and produced by Emery Varrie III. 'This song serves as an ode to the weight we choose to release. In order to move forward in a healthy way, we have to face what we carry. Ask yourself: What are you carrying, and why? Is it beneficial, or binding? Sometimes, the best way to declutter is to look at the thing, see it for what it is, and determine honestly whether it is worth keeping. In order to make room for other things and people in your life, first, make room within yourself,' shares Mariah Dawne.

'The heart can contain so much. The heart that beats within us circulates blood throughout the body to sustain life. The heart that is the seat of our emotions holds what we feel but cannot see. Love. Hurt. Frustration. Hope. Memories. Patterns. We hold on to so many things in our heart. Containing it all forces compartments to develop. It gets hard to move forward when surrounded by the weight of baggage we hold on to from day to day,' she adds.

The drama-filled music video was directed by Alex @work4urslf and co-directed by Mariah Dawne and produced by @amberraynemedia. The video is currently playing on BET Soul and BETher and the song can be heard on SIRIUSXM's Heart & Soul channel 47.

About Mariah Dawne

Mariah Dawne has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Portia Show, CBS 'Great Day Washington', FOX SOUL, FOX32 Good Day Chicago, FOX5 Good Day Atlanta, CBS 'Great Day Louisiana', FOX Mornings in Chattanooga, CW's Rise Up Charlotte, JTV Morning News (Jackson, MS), NBC's Today In Nashville, and countless other morning shows.

Mariah Dawne has been singing since the young age of 5 years old. The Church Choir, local talent shows, school plays, and Mom's rigid vocal coaching were the bedrock of Mariah's initial training. Born Mariah Dawne Hester in Shreveport, LA, she is an 'old soul' and animal lover with a flair for the arts- to include public speaking, painting, pottery, and dance. Strong in her faith in God, this NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated continued to sing and perform while pursuing her degree and serving in multiple scholarly roles. Mariah Dawne is also a prolific songwriter; as demonstrated by her initial Billboard R&B Top 30 charting release - 'Material Girl'. Since then, Mariah Dawne has been able to gain the hearts of music lovers around the world with her most recently released singles, 'Hold on Me' (Act I and Act 2) featuring Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Raheem DeVaughn, 'Pink Lemonade' featuring The Colleagues and 'Won't Let Go'.

Mariah Dawne also known as MARIAH. continues to reach higher heights as she plans to release new music every other two months and touch the hearts of as many songbirds as possible. She is the proud CEO of her own independent record label, Breaking Dawne Entertainment in partnership with SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/UMG). Her debut EP will be released in the spring of 2027.

Photo Credit: @333rdeyez















Photo Credit: @333rdeyez

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