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Nine-time GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, known worldwide as Los Embajadores del Mariachi, will bring its signature 'Merry-achi Christmas' spectacular to audiences across the Western United States. The 21-performance tour will span 17 cities in four states: California, Oregon, Arizona and Texas with a stop at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on December 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at (210) 223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $42.

The 2026 tour concludes a milestone year for Maestro Hernández and Mariachi Sol de México. The ensemble earned its ninth GRAMMY nomination overall, marking Hernández's 15th career nomination, for 'La Voz de Mi Trompeta (50 Aniversario),' an album celebrating his 50-year career in mariachi. Over the past five decades, Hernández has expanded the genre's reach while introducing mariachi to audiences around the world, including performances in Saudi Arabia, England and China.

Audiences can expect a vibrant blend of beloved holiday classics and mariachi standards, including Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker' Suite, 'The Christmas Song' and the crowd favorite 'Feliz Navidad.' The program will also feature selections from the group's 2024 album, 'Romances Eternos,' which was also nominated for a Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.

'With our renditions of classic Christmas songs and traditional Mexican favorites, my greatest hope is that audiences leave the 'Merry-achi Christmas' show with a new perspective on what mariachis can do,' Hernández said.

The tour will visit some of the country's most prominent arts venues, including Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio.

Hernández's legacy extends beyond the stage. Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles, America's first all-female mariachi show group he founded, is serving as the official mariachi ensemble of the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2026–27 season following their induction into the California State Hall of Fame. His Mariachi Heritage Society, founded in 1991, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year after providing mariachi music education to more than 200,000 students throughout Southern California.

To learn more, visit mariachisoldemexico.com.

About Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández is a nine-time GRAMMY-nominated ensemble championing mariachi music globally. Founded in 1981, Sol de México has performed in countries such as North Korea, China, England, Spain, the Bahamas and most recently, Saudi Arabia. Maestro Hernández and Sol de México have performed for five U.S. presidents (Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama) and have collaborated with music icons and acts, such as Vicente and Alejandro Fernández, Luis Miguel, Marco Antonio Solís, Lola Beltrán, Celia Cruz, Selena, Vikki Carr, Linda Ronstadt, Arturo Sandoval, José Feliciano, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and The Beach Boys. Maestro Hernández and Sol de México set the standard and continually transform mariachi music, showcasing their innovations in the most prestigious settings worldwide and teaching the next generation of mariachis.

About Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles

Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles is America's first all-female mariachi show group. Established in 1994 by José Hernández — renowned mariachi musician and director of Mariachi Sol de México — Reyna initially provided a north star for young girls participating in Hernández's after-school mariachi music education nonprofit the Mariachi Heritage Society. More than three decades, seven studio albums, two Latin GRAMMY nominations and one GRAMMY nomination later, Mariachi Reyna continues to blaze a trail for women pursuing the regional genre.

About José Hernández

José Hernández (full name: José Ledesma Hernández) is the founder of Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Rams and nonprofit the Mariachi Heritage Society. Born on Aug. 27, 1958, in Mexicali, Baja California, José comes from a line of mariachis and musicians that can be traced back to the 1700s.

When he was four, his family moved to Los Angeles, as there was more opportunity for his father — a mariachi himself — to find work. José sang for his neighbors, charging them one nickel per song. He formally picked up the trumpet when he was in fourth grade. In high school, José started performing mariachi music alongside his brothers, gigging in places such as Disneyland Resort.

He left Mariachi Los Galleros in 1981, a well-known group directed by his oldest brother, Pedro Rey. Soon after, José founded Sol de México to break musical barriers, driving forward a genre that had only consisted of songs from the golden age of Mexican cinema and ranchera music.

José has earned four GRAMMY and 11 Latin GRAMMY nominations, and has collaborated with artists and acts such as Vicente and Alejandro Fernández, Luis Miguel, Marco Antonio Solís, Lola Beltrán, Celia Cruz, Selena, Vikki Carr, Linda Ronstadt, Arturo Sandoval, José Feliciano, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and The Beach Boys.

José and Sol de México have performed for five U.S. presidents (Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama), served as cultural ambassadors for Mexico to North Korea and China, and have sold out shows in iconic venues from New York's Lincoln Center to Viña del Mar in Chile.

In 1991, José established the Mariachi Heritage Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing mariachi music education to children across the United States and Latin America. Through his pedagogical approach, José has impacted mariachi music education across 37 states, influencing the next generation of mariachis.

In 1994, José created America's first all-female mariachi — Reyna de Los Ángeles — to give little girls who were students of the Mariachi Heritage Society a group to strive towards. Reyna de Los Ángeles has gone on to earn American and Latin GRAMMY nominations, as well as formal recognition from the Smithsonian Institution for 'profoundly [changing] the course of women in mariachi history.'

In 2019, José founded the first NFL-branded mariachi ensemble in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. The Mariachi Rams join Sol de México and Reyna de Los Ángeles in championing 'la música de mariachi' across mainstream and Hispanic markets.

















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