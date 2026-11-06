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Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single "YA HIT" Alongside Drake and Travis Scott

Loe Shimmy's catalogue has surpassed 2 billion streams, and his album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD was released in July.

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Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Breakout South Florida hip-hop artist Loe Shimmy is featured on Future's new single 'Ya Hit,' alongside Drake and Travis Scott. The feature is a testament to a momentous year for Loe Shimmy, with 'For You (Remix)' with Brent Faiyaz passing 406M streams globally, his album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD that dropped in July, and a sold-out nationwide tour following the release. He is the most sought-after artist of the year and has solidified himself as one of the top young rappers of 2026, as seen in Complex.

Loe Shimmy has surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide across his catalogue. Collaborations with Brent Faiyaz on 'For Me,' Don Toliver on the RIAA Gold-certified '3AM,' and Drake on 'I'm Spent,' which has garnered more than 45 million streams worldwide, have fueled his momentum. As Billboard wrote in their profile of Shimmy, 'Hip-Hop Up-and-Comer Loe Shimmy's quest to conquer every genre has only just begun.'

Future has released 'Ya Hit,' a collaboration featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy, as the first official single from his forthcoming album. Read more about the release here.

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Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single

Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single


Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma
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