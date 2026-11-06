Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Loe Shimmy Featured on Future's New Single "YA HIT" Alongside Drake and Travis Scott
Loe Shimmy's catalogue has surpassed 2 billion streams, and his album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD was released in July.
Breakout South Florida hip-hop artist Loe Shimmy is featured on Future's new single 'Ya Hit,' alongside Drake and Travis Scott. The feature is a testament to a momentous year for Loe Shimmy, with 'For You (Remix)' with Brent Faiyaz passing 406M streams globally, his album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD that dropped in July, and a sold-out nationwide tour following the release. He is the most sought-after artist of the year and has solidified himself as one of the top young rappers of 2026, as seen in Complex.
Loe Shimmy has surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide across his catalogue. Collaborations with Brent Faiyaz on 'For Me,' Don Toliver on the RIAA Gold-certified '3AM,' and Drake on 'I'm Spent,' which has garnered more than 45 million streams worldwide, have fueled his momentum. As Billboard wrote in their profile of Shimmy, 'Hip-Hop Up-and-Comer Loe Shimmy's quest to conquer every genre has only just begun.'
Future has released 'Ya Hit,' a collaboration featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy, as the first official single from his forthcoming album. Read more about the release here.
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Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma
Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma
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