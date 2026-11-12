Photos: Little Feat Release Holiday Singles Including Original Christmas Song "Christmas in Treme'" With Maggie Rose

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Little Feat brings its groove to the holiday season with a new version of 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'' and the band's first-ever original Christmas recording, 'Christmas in Treme'' featuring Maggie Rose. Both songs are available exclusively on digital streaming platforms via Hot Tomato Productions. Listen here.

Little Feat also shares a new video for 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin',' directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard of Neighborhoods Apart.

'The Last Farewell Tour' is set to conclude in 2027, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Written by Sir Mack Rice and made famous by Albert King, 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'' finds percussionist Sam Clayton stepping up to the microphone with the husky, soulful vocals that has long been an essential ingredient of Little Feat's sound, and secured the band a GRAMMY nomination for their Clayton-fronted blues album, Sam's Place. 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'' offers slippery slide guitar, dexterous piano, and the band's irresistible groove gives the holiday classic a distinctly Feat-shaped swagger.

On 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin',' Bill Payne shared, 'We had a blast recording this song at Sputnik Sound in Nashville. It gave us a chance to reunite with Vance Powell, for one. It was familiar territory for us, as we recorded 'Strike Up the Band' there. The song fits right into Little Feat's world. Great energy from the top! Sam Clayton nails it, and the band is on fire! With gratitude to Brian Penix, our manager, for turning us on to it.'

'Christmas in Treme'' brings the celebration to New Orleans, a city whose musical spirit has coursed through Little Feat's work for decades. Written by Fred Tackett and Scott Sharrard, the new original pairs Sharrard's lead vocals with Maggie Rose, adding a new Christmas song to a catalog already rich with Southern soul, blues, and New Orleans R&B.

Produced by Vance Powell, Scott Sharrard, and Bill Payne, both tracks were recorded at Sputnik Sound in Nashville. They feature Little Feat's current lineup: Payne on keys, Kenny Gradney on bass, Clayton on percussion, Tackett and Sharrard on guitars, and Tony Leone on drums and percussion. Rose also contributes backing vocals to 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin',' alongside Austin Marshall.

The holiday releases arrive as Little Feat continues The Last Farewell Tour, which will conclude in 2027. More dates will be announced soon, with confirmed shows and ticket information available at littlefeat.net/tour. As the band explained when announcing the tour, this farewell marks a retirement from the demands of life on the road, with their appetite for making music very much intact.

Next year will also bring a deeply personal look at the life of Little Feat co-founder Bill Payne. His long-awaited memoir, Carnival Ghosts: A Memoir of Life, Loss and Rebirth with Little Feat, will be published by Regalo Press on February 16, 2027.

'Writing a book is like writing a symphony—several of them,' Payne shared, 'Lots of threads over a lifetime to connect. My journey as a musician would not have taken place without the person I dedicate my book to: Ruth Neuman, my piano teacher. Everyone needs a mentor, Ruth was mine. The rest is history.'

This year, Little Feat: The Documentary (directed by Jesse Lauter) has been making the rounds at film festivals. Fans can look forward to its international and streaming release in 2027.

Spanning six decades of music, the book follows Payne from his childhood as a piano prodigy and youthful church organist through the formation of Little Feat, the band's rise, losses, and rebirth, and his extraordinary career as a session musician. Along the way, Payne takes readers inside a world of unforgettable characters and creative partnerships, drawing on a life that has included recording with The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Jimmy Buffett, and B.B. King. Told with candor and a storyteller's eye, Carnival Ghosts is an intimate account of musical adventure, personal loss, and renewal.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1969, Little Feat created a musical language all their own, blending rock, blues, country, funk, jazz, and New Orleans R&B. From 'Willin',' 'Dixie Chicken' and 'Oh, Atlanta' to the landmark live album Waiting for Columbus, their songs and performances have inspired generations of musicians and devoted fans. Following the GRAMMY-nominated Sam's Place and Strike Up the Band, these first Christmas recordings find Little Feat still expanding their repertoire, still following the groove, and bringing the spirit of Little Feat to a whole new generation of music fans.

Recording Credits

Produced by Vance Powell, Scott Sharrard & Bill Payne

Engineered by Vance Powell

Assistant Engineers: Koehn Terry & Stephen Adolf

Recorded and mixed at Sputnik Sound, Nashville, TN

Mixed by Vance Powell

Assistant Mixing Engineer: Koehn Terry

Mastered by Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Sound

Executive Producer: Brian Penix

Record Label: Hot Tomato Productions

Tour Dates

2026

Nov 13 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

Nov 14 — Skokie, IL — North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 15 — Champaign, IL — Virginia Theatre

Nov 17 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

Nov 19 — Memphis, TN — Cannon Center (with The Hot Tomato Horns)

Nov 20 — Meridian, MS — MSU Riley Center

Nov 21 — Mobile, AL — Saenger Theatre Mobile

2027

Jan 4 — Osaka, Japan — Festival Hall

Jan 6 — Tachikawa, Japan — Tachikawa Stage Garden

Feb 21 — Jim Thorpe, PA — Penn's Peak

Feb 23 — Rehoboth Beach, DE — Rehoboth Beach Convention Hall

Feb 24 — Morgantown, WV — The Metropolitan Theatre

Feb 26 — Charlottesville, VA — The Paramount Theater

Feb 27 — Charlottesville, VA — The Paramount Theater

Feb 28 — North Myrtle Beach, SC — Alabama Theatre

Mar 2 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

Mar 3 — Tallahassee, FL — The Moon

Mar 5 — Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

Mar 6 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Mar 7 — Clearwater, FL — The BayCare Sound*

Apr 30 — New Orleans, LA — Orpheum Theater+

May 1 — Cleveland, MS — Bologna Performing Arts Center

May 2 — Greenville, TX — Greenville Municipal Auditorium

May 4 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 5 — Abilene, TX — Paramount Theatre

May 7 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

May 8 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall

May 10 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

May 13 — Wausau, WI — The Grand Theater

May 14 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater

May 15 — Morton, MN — Venue TBA

*w/ Old Crow Medicine Show

+Little Feat & Friends Perform Waiting for Columbus: The Last Farewell Tour

More dates to be announced. Tickets and information: littlefeat.net/tour.

Photo Credit: Fletcher Moore | High res













Photo Credit: Fletcher Moore | High res

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