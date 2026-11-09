Photos: Khalid To Tour Australia With Special Guest Newport on It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-platinum-selling global superstar Khalid, alongside Frontier Touring and MG Live, is thrilled to welcome rising Perth singer, songwriter and producer Newport as special guest on his four-date Australian arena run of the It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour, kicking off this week.

With now over 25 million streams to his name, Newport has established himself as one of Australia's most exciting emerging stars. This year Newport was selected as one of triple j Unearthed's Forecast Artists of 2026, as well as gracing the covers of Spotify's Fresh Finds and *hits different*, Apple Music's Viral Hits and YouTube Music's Alt-Pop Now.

Khalid with special guest Newport will kick off It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour this week performing at Riverstage, Brisbane on Wednesday 11 November then Afterpay Arena, Sydney on Friday 13 November, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Sunday 15 November with a final show at RAC Arena, Perth on Wednesday 18 November.

Final tix and tour information via frontiertouring.com/khalid

With 50+ billion streams across all partners and seven GRAMMY Award nominations, the It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour marks Khalid's first arena shows in Australia since his Free Spirit Tour in 2019, which saw him perform seven arena dates across the region. In August 2024, Khalid also returned to Australia for two very special shows at the Sydney Opera House, delivering the world-exclusive premiere of his 2024 album Sincere.

In Australia, Khalid has 44x ARIA accredited singles (Gold or above) including the 11x Platinum 'Young, Dumb & Broke', 11x Platinum 'Silence' with Marshmello, 10x Platinum 'Better', plus 2x ARIA Platinum Albums with American Teen, Free Spirit and 8x Top 5 ARIA Singles.

In October 2025, Khalid released his most recent album After The Sun Goes Down, a 17-track blend of smooth R&B fused with electro-pop, and 80s-inspired synths. Critics describe the project as 'vibrant', 'authentic', and 'slinky'. The album produced two hit singles, 'In Plain Sight', 'Nah' and 'out of body'. After The Sun Goes Down is considered a major, refreshing, and joyous step in his artistry, ushering in a bold new chapter for Khalid.

Over the past few years, Khalid has collaborated on hits including Khalid, Lauv 'Tied Up', Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin 'Save Me Love', Alok & Khalid 'Dive Into Me', MEDUZA, Khalid 'Weekend', Khalid, Ahn Hyo-seop, FANDOM 'Something Special', it's murph, Khalid 'Here With Me Now' and most recently Zerb, Khalid 'Faded Eyes'.

Newport is the project of singer, songwriter and producer Dylon Newport. Influenced by modern-alternative pop, soul and hip-hop, Newport creates compelling indie-pop from his bedroom.

He was last year spotlighted by Apple Music as an Up Next artist and celebrated as a triple j Unearthed Feature Artist. From creating music in his bedroom to connecting with thousands of listeners worldwide, Newport's moment arrived with 'Fickle'.

'Fickle' follows Newport's latest single 'carry', a deeply emotional track that has already clocked over 1.5 million streams on DSPs, praised by the likes of SZA and David Kushner and added to triple j rotation.

Now Newport releases 'everything was fickle' - a reimagined version of his breakout single 'Fickle', featuring US rap-pop artist Arden Jones. Since its release in late August, 'Fickle' has clocked over 8 million streams and 166 million views in user generated content, making it Newport's biggest song to date.

The collaboration came to life after Newport's 'Fickle' teaser took off across socials, reaching 3.6 million views and 600,000 interactions prior to its release. After stumbling across the snippet on his TikTok feed, Arden was immediately hooked, reaching out to Newport to see if he could put his own spin on the track, with a verse of his own. The result was 'everything was fickle', a fresh take on Newport's hit single.

With 'everything was fickle', Newport continues his momentum, solidifying him as one of Australia's one to watch artists.

Don't miss the highly anticipated return of Khalid with special guest Newport this month!

Tour Dates

KHALID with special guest NEWPORT, IT'S ALWAYS SUMMER SOMEWHERE TOUR, Australia, November 2026. Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live. Final tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/khalid. All shows Lic. All Ages.

Wednesday 11 November – Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD – ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 13 November – Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW – ticketek.com.au

Sunday 15 November – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC – axs.com/au

Wednesday 18 November – RAC Arena | Perth, WA – ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Photo Credit: Victoria Williams













Photo Credit: Victoria Williams

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone