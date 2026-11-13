Photos: KatzPascale Release New Songs "HERE NOW" and "FRANK" Following Debut EP ELEGY

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New York-based duo KatzPascale released two new songs, 'HERE NOW' and 'FRANK' (26.2/Friday), showcasing two distinct sides of their sound. The tracks follow their critically acclaimed debut EP, ELEGY, released earlier this summer. Comprised of classically trained saxophonist Sammi Katzmann and cellist and vocalist Jenna Pascale, the duo lean into their more pop-oriented sensibilities on 'HERE NOW,' featuring Pascale's vocals, while 'Frank' draws on their roots in classical composition and improvisation. Listen/stream here.

Formed in Brooklyn in late 2024, KatzPascale first came together after years of performing in New York's indie-rock scene. Combining classical training with an experimental edge, the duo blend saxophone, cello, vocals and electronics to create a sound entirely their own. Their debut EP, ELEGY, grew out of a series of improvisational live performances in New York, where musical ideas evolved organically over time before taking shape in the studio.

KatzPascale have built a growing following through their live performances including shows at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art and National Sawdust, Los Angeles' Barnsdall Art Park along with festivals across the UK and Europe, including The Great Escape, Dot to Dot and Paris' Supersonic Block Party. Their live performances also caught the attention of Fred again.., with whom they shared the stage alongside Aaron Dessner at Wisconsin's Eaux Claires Festival. Fred again.. later invited the duo to Mexico City to participate in the recording of his collaborative mixtape with Latin Mafia, 9 Months & 50 Hours.

KatzPascale, who have just finished up a full sold-out UK/EU tour, will return to the road in January for a run of North American dates, beginning January 7 at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom with Anna von Hausswolff. The tour also includes stops in San Francisco, Portland and Seattle, an appearance at New York City's Winter Jazzfest on January 16, and headline shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Boston, among others. The duo will also perform at Knoxville's Big Ears Festival in April.

KatzPascale Upcoming Tour Dates

Jan 7, 2027 – Teragram Ballroom* – Los Angeles, CA

Jan 9, 2027 – Great American Music Hall* – San Francisco, CA

Jan 11, 2027 – Wonder Ballroom* – Portland, OR

Jan 12, 2027 – Neumos* – Seattle, WA

Jan 16, 2027 – Winter Jazzfest – New York, NY

Jan 21, 2027 – Johnny Brenda's – Philadelphia, PA

Jan 22, 2027 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

Jan 23, 2027 – Cafe 939 at Berklee – Boston, MA

Jan 25, 2027 – Newspeak** – Montreal, QC

Jan 27, 2027 – Longboat Hall** – Toronto, ON

Jan 30, 2027 – Epiphany Center for the Arts** – Chicago, IL

Apr 2, 2027 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN

Apr 3, 2027 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN

* With Anna von Hausswolff

** With Ridgeclub

For more information, visit katzpascale.com.

Photo Credit: Laura Song













Photo Credit: Laura Song

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