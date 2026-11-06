Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: KISS Release ROCK AND ROLL OVER 50th Anniversary Boxsets With Eddie Kramer Remixes
The sets feature 130 tracks, including 100 unreleased tracks and mixes, plus 1977 Nippon Budokan performances remixed by Eddie Kramer.
Rock band KISS has released two boxset offerings compiled in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band's 1976 album Rock And Roll Over. Included are brand-new mixes by the album's original producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, unheard demos, live tracks and additional collectible materials. The product collection is available now on KISSOnline.
Considered one of the most iconic KISS albums, Rock And Roll Over came about when the band enlisted producer and engineering legend Eddie Kramer (KISS Alive!, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin) to capture the band's live performance without an audience to provide a unique studio album experience recorded in a theatre. The album peaked at #11 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, is officially certified Platinum by the RIAA, and resulted in two Top 20 singles with 'Calling Dr. Love' and 'Hard Luck Woman.' Legions of fans consider it their entry point album for the band, and the cover art is widely considered one of the all-time great KISS album cover designs. The album is quintessential KISS at the band's height of creative output with stellar song writing and recording prowess by returning to straight-forward honest and unapologetic rock.
Two boxset offerings are available: a 6LP (180-gram black vinyl) + Blu-ray Audio set and a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio set. Both sets feature 130 total tracks with 100 unreleased tracks and mixes and start off with the original 1976 stereo mix newly remastered by Bernie Grundman. Fans can also hear a brand-new album stereo mix by Eddie Kramer from the original analog multi-track tapes.
The release unearths materials from the vault with 22 unreleased demos, alternate mixes and outtakes. Highlights include 9 Gene Simmons demos that evolved into the album's final songs and an unfinished instrumental song called 'Queen For A Day.'
In April 1977, KISS performed in Japan for the very first time, so selections from all 4 nights at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo have been newly mixed from the original analog multi-track tapes by Eddie Kramer, who recorded the shows nearly 50 years ago.
'KISS Kollectibles' are also available, including a 104-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and historical imagery, and liner notes by KISStorian Ken Sharp with new interviews from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eddie Kramer and Peter Criss. Other kollectible items include a trading card set, posters, glossy photos, an album cover hanging mobile, a magnet set, an enamel pin and more.
To finish out the boxset, a Blu-ray Audio disc celebrating Rock And Roll Over includes new Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mixes of the original 1976 mix by David Frangioni along with Eddie Kramer's brand-new 2026 album mix and high-resolution stereo mixes for both album experiences.
Additional 50th Anniversary Offerings
Premium 1LP Color Vinyl edition pressed on a Rock And Roll Over explosive color vinyl. The jacket is wrapped in foil stock featuring embossed details with gold metallic ink details and a brand-new 20-inch x 30-inch poster.
Rock And Roll Over (Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix) is released as two stand-alone configurations, the first pressed on 1LP 180-gram black vinyl, and the second available on CD, both with unique Rock And Roll Over cover art taking the original cover and converting the colors to gold, red and black.
The Super Deluxe 4CDs are available on all DSPs. The original 1976 album stereo mix 2026 remaster is available in HRA 192/24 and 96/24, Standard Digital and Atmos.
Product Overview
Super Deluxe 6LP + Blu-ray Audio
Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray Audio
Deluxe 1LP Zoetrope Picture Disc
Premium 1LP Color Vinyl
1LP Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix
1CD Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix
Super Deluxe Digital
Original Album – 1976 Mix – 2026 Remaster: HRA 192/24 and 96/24, Standard Digital Audio and Atmos
Super Deluxe 6LP + Blu-ray Audio Track List
ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Remastered
LP ONE – SIDE A: I Want You; Take Me; Calling Dr. Love; Ladies Room; Baby Driver
LP ONE – SIDE B: Love 'Em And Leave 'Em; Mr. Speed; See You In Your Dreams; Hard Luck Woman; Makin' Love
ROCK AND ROLL OVER Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix
LP TWO – SIDE C: I Want You*; Take Me*; Calling Dr. Love*; Ladies Room*; Baby Driver*
LP TWO – SIDE D: Love 'Em And Leave 'Em*; Mr. Speed*; See You In Your Dreams*; Hard Luck Woman*; Makin' Love*
DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES
LP THREE – SIDE E: Burning Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Daily Planet (Gene Simmons Acetate Instrumental Demo)*; High And Low (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Jelly Roll (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*
LP THREE – SIDE F: Dreamer (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; You're My Reason For Living (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; Wicked June (Gene Simmons Instrumental Demo)*; I Want Love (Paul Stanley Demo)*
LP FOUR – SIDE G: Take Me (Extended Outtake)*; See You In Your Dreams (Davlen Instrumental Demo)*; Take Me (Davlen Demo)*; Baby Driver (Davlen Demo)*; Hard Luck Woman (Outtake)*; I Want You (Rough Mix Extended Version)*
LP FOUR – SIDE H: Calling Dr. Love (Alternate Mix)*; Makin' Love (Outtake)*; I Want You (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Take Me (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Mr. Speed (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Queen For A Day (Instrumental Demo)*
LIVE IN JAPAN 1977
APRIL 1, 1977 – LP FIVE – SIDE I: Detroit Rock City*; Take Me*; Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll*; Ladies Room*; Firehouse*
APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 1 – LP FIVE – SIDE J: Makin' Love*; I Want You*; Cold Gin*; Ace Frehley Guitar Solo*
APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 2 – LP SIX – SIDE K: Do You Love Me*; Nothin' To Lose*; Gene Simmons Bass Solo*; God Of Thunder*; Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder*
APRIL 4, 1977 – LP SIX – SIDE L: Rock And Roll All Nite*; Shout It Out Loud*; Beth*; Black Diamond*
BLU-RAY AUDIO: ROCK AND ROLL OVER
Original Album Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo
Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo*
I Want You; Take Me; Calling Dr. Love; Ladies Room; Baby Driver; Love 'Em And Leave 'Em; Mr. Speed; See You In Your Dreams; Hard Luck Woman; Makin' Love
* Previously unreleased
Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray Audio Track List
CD1: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Remastered
I Want You; Take Me; Calling Dr. Love; Ladies Room; Baby Driver; Love 'Em And Leave 'Em; Mr. Speed; See You In Your Dreams; Hard Luck Woman; Makin' Love
CD 2: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix
I Want You*; Take Me*; Calling Dr. Love*; Ladies Room*; Baby Driver*; Love 'Em And Leave 'Em*; Mr. Speed*; See You In Your Dreams*; Hard Luck Woman*; Makin' Love*
CD 3: DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES
Burning Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Daily Planet (Gene Simmons Acetate Instrumental Demo)*; High And Low (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Jelly Roll (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*; Dreamer (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; You're My Reason For Living (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*; Wicked June (Gene Simmons Instrumental Demo)*; I Want Love (Paul Stanley Demo)*; Take Me (Extended Outtake)*; See You In Your Dreams (Davlen Instrumental Demo)*; Take Me (Davlen Demo)*; Baby Driver (Davlen Demo)*; Hard Luck Woman (Outtake)*; I Want You (Rough Mix Extended Version)*; Calling Dr. Love (Alternate Mix)*; Makin' Love (Outtake)*; I Want You (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Take Me (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Mr. Speed (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*; Queen For A Day (Instrumental Demo)*
CD 4: LIVE IN JAPAN 1977
APRIL 1, 1977: Detroit Rock City*; Take Me*; Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll*; Ladies Room*; Firehouse*
APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 1: Makin' Love*; I Want You*; Cold Gin*; Ace Frehley Guitar Solo*
APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 2: Do You Love Me*; Nothin' To Lose*; Gene Simmons Bass Solo*; God Of Thunder*; Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder*
APRIL 4, 1977: Rock And Roll All Nite*; Shout It Out Loud*; Beth*; Black Diamond*
BLU-RAY AUDIO: ROCK AND ROLL OVER
Original Album Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo
Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo*
I Want You; Take Me; Calling Dr. Love; Ladies Room; Baby Driver; Love 'Em And Leave 'Em; Mr. Speed; See You In Your Dreams; Hard Luck Woman; Makin' Love
* Previously unreleased
Both Super Deluxe Boxsets' Kollectible Contents
A 104-page hardcover book featuring extensive liner notes by Ken Sharp from brand-new interviews with Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eddie Kramer and many others who helped roll this album into KISStory, along with a wealth of unreleased photos and rare collectible imagery.
Merch Order Form
5-inch Cover Sticker
Marketing Slick Sheet
Six Art Cards
Four Double-sided Coasters
Four Guitar Picks
Trading Card Set with Nine Photo Cards + a Sticker
Madison Square Garden Concert Ticket Stub
Budokan Concert Ticket Stub
Duluth Concert Mini-Poster 11'x14'
RARO Bumper Sticker
RARO Tour Stage Magnet Sheet
RARO Double-sided Mobile
Gotham Rock City News Volume 5 Newspaper – Track-by-Track Interviews with Gene, Paul, Peter and Ace, along with Eddie Kramer on his New Album Mix in Stereo and Atmos and the Japan Live Tracks.
Four Color Glossy Photos, each 9'x12'
Madison Square Garden Concert Poster 24'x30'
Halloween Paper Mask
RARO 2026 Cover Poster
Vintage RARO Art T-Shirt Iron-On
Color-Your-Own RARO Cover Litho
Madison Square Garden Enamel Pin
RARO Cover Lenticular
In celebration of the official 50th anniversary of Rock And Roll Over, additional content is featured on KISSOnline, including archival materials and insights exploring the album's legacy. Fans can sign up at KISS Online to gain access.
About KISS
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS have provided the most iconic live show in rock n roll for decades. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, continue to devote themselves to their millions of KISS Army fans.
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