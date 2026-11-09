Photos: KEYVITUP to Release Second EP NA-GARI, Following Debut Earlier This Year

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sony Music Korea's latest distribution artist, KEYVITUP, has released their highly anticipated comeback with their second EP, NA-GARI, out now on all digital streaming platforms. Marking their next chapter, the body of work signals a new phase in the boy group's musical journey, with a more refined artistic direction. Fresh off their highly anticipated debut with their self-titled first EP, 'KEYVITUP' earlier this year, the fifth-generation rookies spotlight their evolving sound and artistic growth within their first year of debuting.

The quintet recently surprised fans with the launch of

a behind-the-scenes content series documenting the making of the EP. Offering a glimpse into the album creation process, the series highlights the members' involvement in the new release while giving fans an early look at the preparations behind 'NA-GARI.' The content officially kicked off the group's comeback countdown, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting new era.

Recently, KEYVITUP made a notable appearance at KCON LA 2026, further introducing the rising group to U.S. audiences and expanding their presence in one of K-pop's most influential markets. The group also connected with American fans through promotional activities, including an interview with iHeartRadio and a special activation with hello82. KEYVITUP continued to build momentum with a surprise dance challenge for an upcoming track at the 2026 K-POP Cover Dance Festival World Final, held at Seoul Plaza on October 17. Joining dance teams from around the world, the group unveiled the challenge live at the event, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience. The on-site reveal offered an early taste of the performance-driven energy surrounding the upcoming release, further fueling excitement for the group's return. Expanding its promotional approach, KEYVITUP has also introduced a series of creative initiatives designed to bring global fans closer to the 'NAGARI' era. These include the launch of a dedicated 'NAGARI' social media account and an 'Escape Route Search' campaign, offering fans new ways to engage with the comeback rollout.

Derived from a Korean slang term originally used in hwatu, a traditional Korean card game, to describe a round ending without a winner, 'NAGARI' has since evolved to describe plans falling apart or efforts going to waste, a meaning KEYVITUP reimagines as a powerful message of resilience, encouraging listeners to embrace setbacks, start again, and forge their own paths forward. The five-track EP features the title track, 'NAGARI,' as a bold, rebellious anthem that challenges convention and celebrates individuality, encouraging listeners to break the rules and forge their own paths. The opener, 'CHEMISTRY' captures the group's undeniable synergy, confidence, and one-of-a-kind identity, embracing their differences as their greatest strength. 'TA' channels an unstoppable drive toward success, and high-speed ambition to express the group's determination to reach new heights. Shifting gears, 'ALRIGHT' explores the excitement of newfound romance, carefree moments, and living life on one's own terms, while the closing track, 'LOVE ME DON'T LEAVE ME ALONE,' reveals a more heartfelt and vulnerable side. Together, the five tracks showcase the group's expanding artistic range, balancing fearless self-expression with a more personal and emotionally resonant side.

Produced under the creative direction of K-pop icon Kim Jae Joong, renowned artist, and founder of iNKODE Entertainment, KEYVITUP continues to develop its identity through genre-driven sound and performance-led artistry. With this latest release, the group is preparing to present its evolving musical direction and introduce fans to a new creative era. Comprising members Taehwan, Hyunmin, Sena, Jaein, and Rukia, KEYVITUP is poised to captivate global audiences with their dynamic performances, distinct musicality, and authentic storytelling. With their latest release, KEYVITUP sets the tone for a bold new era, one defined by connection, creativity, and limitless potential.

Listen to the 'NA-GARI' EP here.

Tracklist

1) CHEMISTRY

2) NAGARI

3) TA

4) ALRIGHT

5) LOVE ME DON'T LEAVE ME ALONE

Photo Credit: iNKODE Entertainment













Photo Credit: iNKODE Entertainment

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone