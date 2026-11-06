Photos: Juanga Lakunza Releases Second Single "Urraúl Alto" from Album VISION

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Trombonist, composer and arranger Juanga Lakunza has presented 'Urraúl Alto,' the second single from his new album, Vision, featuring Jeff 'Tain' Watts, pianist David Kikoski, bassist John Benitez and tenor saxophonist Coleman Rose. The album is available November 20, 2026.

'Urraúl Alto' is inspired by the peace and serenity of Urraúl Alto, a beautiful valley in Northern Navarre where Lakunza used to walk.

Lakunza brings together a heavyweight lineup of New York jazz royalty for Vision, a sonic journey marking twenty years of artistic evolution. Based in New York, the Spanish-born bandleader delivers a mature, wide-ranging project that weaves deep jazz traditions with avant-garde flair, European roots, and Afro-Cuban rhythms. To capture this music, he assembled a quintet at the historic East Side Sound Studio, featuring drummer Jeff 'Tain' Watts, pianist David Kikoski, bassist John Benitez, and tenor saxophonist Coleman Rose, with engineering by Marc Urselli, and mix and mastering by Duff Harris.

About the Album

Vision opens at a breakneck pace with 'Fairview Street,' an agile post-bop swing driver that puts the band's immediate chemistry on display while letting each voice shine in its own right. Inspired directly by the traditional language of bebop yet adapted to become a thoroughly contemporary composition, the piece combines musical agility and constant interplay, serving as the calling card for the project.

Next is 'Urraul Alto,' a deeply introspective composition that evokes the nature, mountains, and serene valleys of northern Navarre in Spain, where Lakunza used to take walks. The composition is built upon a grounding, meditative ostinato that leads into a moving and expressive bass solo by John Benítez, before building dynamic layers of tension to reach a powerful emotional peak.

The energy, speed, hustle, and tension of New York City explode in 'Asymmetric Symmetry,' a showcase of modern virtuosity inspired by the modal power and harmonic language of McCoy Tyner. Opening with a direct dialogue between the drums and trombone, the track plunges into an interplay of asymmetric meters where sophistication and precision find their balance.

On 'En Algún Lugar,' the album's emotional counterpoint, the ballad connects with the history and tradition of the trombone sound in jazz, soaking in blues and gospel roots to showcase the warmth, breadth, and expressive voice of Lakunza's tone.

The album's second half pushes into bolder rhythmic territory. 'No Plastic!' delivers a contemporary, angular sound where the horn lines float over the rhythm section to create a sense of fluidity and freedom over a raw, unvarnished attitude, providing the framework for Jeff 'Tain' Watts to deploy his signature vocabulary, tonal power, and polyrhythmic virtuosity. Meanwhile, 'Lur Berria' explores odd-meter grooves, marrying European lyricism with Basque-flavored melodies.

The dialogue between traditions reaches its pinnacle in 'Now & Now,' a modern Latin jazz piece where the rhythm section draws from the cadence of traditional Afro-Cuban guaguancó beneath an intricate, contemporary melody, fostering a conversation between ancestral folklore and modern New York City improvisation.

The album closes with 'Equinox,' an explicit tribute to the legacy and music of John Coltrane marking his centennial. Lakunza reimagines the traditional minor blues over a 6/8 groove steeped in Afro-Cuban folkloric rhythm and language, bringing the album to a close with a mystical, high-intensity finish.

'Sometimes when I listen to an album, the music I'm hearing really does feel like the sum of a long journey, bringing together years of experience, influences and personal discovery into a statement of artistic intent. Vision, the new album from Spanish-born, New York-based trombonist, composer and arranger Juanga Lakunza, is very much one of those recordings. Beautifully written and superbly performed, it embraces the traditions of jazz while confidently exploring the influences that have shaped his own development.' – Mike Gates, UKVibe

About Juanga Lakunza

Lakunza is a two-time Grammy Award nominee – in 2022 for his participation in the album Imágenes Latinas by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and in 2025 as a member of The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra on the album Dizzy, Chico & Chano, The Original Influencers, recorded live at The Town Hall in New York City alongside trumpeter Jon Faddis, saxophonist Donald Harrison, and percussionist Pedrito Martínez, among others.

Lakunza has appeared on numerous recordings across diverse musical styles. His discography began with his 2012 debut album co-led alongside his brother, saxophonist Oskar Lakunza, titled simply Lakunza Brothers. He has recorded on the last four studio albums by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, as well as projects with Puerto Rican conga master Giovanni Hidalgo, the Latin Crossroads ensemble, among many others.

Lakunza has performed on major stages and international festivals, including the North Sea Jazz Festival, Chicago Jazz Festival, Donostia Jazzaldia, Seoul Jazz Festival, Penang Island Jazz Festival, and the Washington DC Jazz Festival, among others. He has also appeared at venues and institutions such as Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, Dizzy's Club, Smalls Jazz Club, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with figures in international music, including Wynton Marsalis, Gustavo Dudamel & The New York Philharmonic, Ravi Coltrane, Christian McBride, Carlos Vives, Willy Colón, Rubén Blades, La India, and many more.











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