Photos: Jt Loux Signs With Big Loud Rock, Releases “Killing Me Slow” Ahead of November Tour Dates

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Alternative singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer JT LOUX has signed with Big Loud Rock and made his label debut with the new single 'Killing Me Slow,' co-written with and produced by Stevie Aiello of THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS. LOUX is also supporting Girl Tones and Low Cut Connie on tour this month.

After years of carving out his own lane through Nashville's dive bars and building an audience independently, LOUX announced his signing to Big Loud Rock. Marking the beginning of this next chapter, he released 'Killing Me Slow' today.

Listen to 'Killing Me Slow' here.

'I've spent the last few years working out what I want this music to sound and feel like, and a lot of that growth happened around the music community in Nashville,' shared JT LOUX. 'Pat Kraus and the East Iris family believed in what I was doing early and helped me build the team around it. Signing with Big Loud Rock feels like the right next step because they believe in the songs and in what I'm trying to build as an artist. I'm excited to finally put this music out and get on the road to play it for people.'

Big Loud Co-Founder and President of Big Loud Rock Joey Moi added, 'I heard 'Killing Me Slow' one time and could sing the chorus five days later. That's the test for me. JT's structure is always right; he's intentional about every riff, and he's already doing so much of the heavy lifting himself. It was an easy yes.'

Built around an elastic, palm-muted guitar riff and a steady, hypnotic groove, 'Killing Me Slow' pairs LOUX's soaring vocals with a warm, distorted haze. Beneath its melodic pull, the track captures the frustration of holding back everything you want to say, as unspoken anger quietly builds into something impossible to ignore.

'I went through a few rough patches in 2025. It seemed like I was getting the short end of the stick in a few situations,' LOUX recalls. 'The song addresses the moment when you have all these things you want to say to a person you're mad at, but you never say them. The anger continues to build up to the point where the feelings you're holding inside are killing you slowly.'

Originally from Sacramento, LOUX relocated to Nashville in 2022 to pursue music on his own terms, following an early introduction to the stage sparked by a Queensrÿche concert with his dad. Along the way, he spent time working on a ranch owned by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon, trading horse care for access to studio gear and the opportunity to teach himself how to sing and record after hours. After finding a community of like-minded musicians at East Iris Studios, JT spent nearly four years cutting his teeth in local clubs and dive bars while independently building an audience. Drawing from a wide-ranging musical palette that spans Jimi Hendrix, Radiohead, Nirvana, Jeff Buckley, and Mac DeMarco, LOUX brings together thick, fuzzed-out guitars and otherworldly vocals, balancing moments of delicate melody with explosive rock instrumentation.

Up next, LOUX is gearing up to deliver high-energy live sets across the East Coast this month, joining Girl Tones and Low Cut Connie on select dates. The run kicks off tomorrow night in Chicago, with additional stops in Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York, and more. All tour dates can be found here.

2026 Tour Dates

November 14 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL #

November 15 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH #

November 17 - Nikki Lopez - Philadelphia, PA *

November 18 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY *

November 19 - DC9 - Washington, DC *

November 21 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC *

November 22 - Eddies Attic - Decatur, GA *

* Supporting Girl Tones

# Supporting Low Cut Connie

About JT LOUX

With a guitar in hand, microphone turned up, and heart wide open, JT LOUX magnetically summons sound from the polarity of extremes. Waves of thick distortion ground his music in the Earth, while his otherworldly vocals practically levitate through the clouds and off into space. Touching the sky effortlessly, yet gripping on to reality, the Sacramento-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer plays the kind of rock that soothes and scorches (often in the space of the same song). Growing up, music spoke to JT as a child. He intently studied the likes of Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, and The Allman Brothers Band, as well as Radiohead, Pixies, Nirvana, and Jeff Buckley. His palette expanded as he went on to embrace the music of Mac DeMarco and Steve Lacy. During 2022, he made a choice to pursue his dream in Nashville because 'it would've taken 40 hours to get home to Sacramento instead of six from Los Angeles.' Shoring up a foundation in town, he found a like-minded community of musicians and bands at East Iris Studios. At the same time, he slogged it out in dive bars and hole-in-the-wall clubs, sharpening his skills and honing his chops one gig at a time. Along the way, he independently gained traction on DSPs and received early acclaim from Rock & Blues Muse and Nashville's Lightning 100, who named 'Makes Me Happy' a 'Pick of the week.' He serendipitously met iconic producer and Big Loud Co-Founder / Big Loud Rock President Joey Moi. One listen was all it took, and Moi signed JT. Now, this alternative outlier harnesses the electricity of opposing energies through a series of singles for Big Loud Rock and more to come, beginning with 'Killing Me Slow.'

About Big Loud Rock

Launched in 2021, Los Angeles-based independent record label Big Loud Rock sets the pace for rock music and alternative culture as a tried-and-true trailblazer for the 21st century. Led by Big Loud Co-Founder and Partner / Big Loud Rock President Joey Moi — a 2x Billboard Hot 100 Producer of the Year with the record for most weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Producers Chart — the label's unwavering commitment to rock music and its sub-genres fuels the success of a modern vanguard comprising tomorrow's top-tier talent.

Big Loud Rock emphasizes artist development above all, encouraging risk-taking, boundary-breaking, and natural evolution. As such, the roster spans multi-GRAMMY Award-winning arena and festival headliners Cage The Elephant, Platinum-certified breakout act Dexter and The Moonrocks, and visionary outliers such as In Color, MOD SUN, Landon Barker, Edgehill, and more. Not to mention, its structure encompasses various imprints, including Severance Records, Parallel Vision, and Crow Records. This innovative framework encourages artistic integrity. Beyond picking up Gold and Platinum plaques and generating billions of streams, the company's impressive catalog boasts the #1 Alternative radio smash and Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit 'Freakin' Out' by Dexter and The Moonrocks, the #1 Rock breakout track 'JACK' by HARDY, Alternative chart-toppers 'Doubletake' by Edgehill and 'Headlights' by In Color, and the #1 on multiple charts 'Beaches In Tennessee' by Cage The Elephant, to name a few. In 2025, Big Loud Rock was named as one of Mediabase's Top 10 Alt Labels Of The Year. It's no wonder HITS raved, 'These guys make breaking bands an art form.'

Follow JT LOUX: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

Photo Credit: Rachel Weber | Hi-res













Photo Credit: Rachel Weber | Hi-res

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