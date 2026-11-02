Photos: Jonah Kagen to Tour Australia and New Zealand Beginning April 2027, Tickets Go on Sale November 6

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Frontier Touring is delighted to welcome acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonah Kagen to Australia and New Zealand in April 2027.

Following his 2025 visit as special guest on US country star Sam Barber's Restless Mind World Tour, Kagen will return to Australia and, for the very first time, New Zealand, for a run of headline dates in April 2027. The tour kicks off at Auckland's Powerstation on Friday 9 April before heading to Australia for shows at Sydney's Metro Theatre on Tuesday 13 April, Melbourne's Forum on Wednesday 14 April, Brisbane's Tivoli on Tuesday 20 April, and Fremantle's Freo.Social on Friday 23 April.

Presale tickets are available to Jonah Kagen fans from 10am local time on Wednesday 4 November and Frontier Members from 10am local time on Thursday 5 November before tickets go on sale to the public from 10am local time on Friday 6 November. Tickets and information via jonahkagen.com and frontiertouring.com/jonahkagen.

Also announced, Jonah Kagen will join Sam Barber as special guest, along with Josiah and the Bonnevilles, at Howlin' Presents...Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle on Sunday 11 April. Tickets and info via frontiertouring.com/sambarber.

In further news for country fans, Kagen joins the Country Fest Queensland, Townsville line-up including the already announced Sam Barber, Brad Cox, Hayley Jensen, Lane Pittman and more, taking place on Saturday 17 April. Tickets and info via countryfest.com.au.

Savannah, Georgia, USA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages.

His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalogue has surpassed 500 million global streams.

His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE (USA), American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and more, and charted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart.

In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall (US), Kagen performed alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run.

Kagen has just released his sophomore album Eternity of Anything (out now via Sony Music, listen here) which turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward while taking unprecedented ownership of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the project himself. The album features the singles 'Do Better' and the powerful 'Don't Feel Right', a dark, restless introduction to a record that pushes his songwriting to a grander scale, pairing grittier production and unexpected sonic choices with songs built to fill stadiums, all while exploring one of life's most overwhelming concepts: love in all its forms.

Kagen wrote, produced and mixed the album himself, working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch. Many nights ended around 4 a.m., with Kagen deliberately withholding the music from outside ears until it was complete. That obsessive process is embedded in the album's sound: intimate songwriting pushed into adventurous production, strange textures and moments designed to feel as visceral on stage as they do on record.

Tour Dates

Jonah Kagen Australian & New Zealand Tour, April 2027, presented by Frontier Touring.

Friday 9 April: Powerstation, Auckland, NZ. 18+. ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday 11 April: Howlin' Presents... Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, NSW*. Sam Barber with Josiah and the Bonnevilles and Jonah Kagen. Lic. All Ages. oztix.com.au

Tuesday 13 April: Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW. 18+. ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 14 April: Forum, Melbourne, VIC. 18+. ticketek.com.au

Saturday 17 April: Country Fest Queensland, Townsville, QLD*. Lic. All Ages. countryfest.com.au

Tuesday 20 April: The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD. 18+. ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 23 April: Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA. 18+. ticketmaster.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Ticket Information

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/jonahkagen runs 12 hours from Thursday 5 November (10am local) or until presale allocation is exhausted.

Tickets on sale begins Friday 6 November (10am local time).

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.















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