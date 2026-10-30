Photos: Jonah Kagen Releases ETERNITY OF ANYTHING; Fall Tour Continues November

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Acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Jonah Kagen has released his sophomore album, Eternity of Anything, via Arista Records.

Part of the release is the album's focus track, 'Ain't Convinced,' which brings emotional intensity into sharp relief, tracing the aftermath of a loss so consuming. Moving between scenes of private collapse and calls to an absent love from the road, Kagen captures the disorientation of carrying someone's memory everywhere while feeling as though there is no one left waiting for him. 'Ain't Convinced' features a Fred Again sample from Fred's song 'We (Heavy)' a B side of Fred's as Jonah is a massive fan of his music/producing.

Of the project, Kagen shares, 'I hope you find a piece of you in this record, there is very ounce of me in it, and there is no me without you. Thank you for everything. Eternity of Anything is yours now.'

The project finds Kagen turning sharply inward after the outward-looking journey of his debut, Sunflowers and Leather. That record was born during a year spent traveling the country in an Airstream that doubled as a mobile studio, gathering songs from landscapes, strangers, and life on the road. This time, Kagen stopped moving.

For Eternity of Anything, Kagen immersed himself in nearly every stage of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering, and mixing the album himself. Working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch, he often stayed up until 4 a.m. and deliberately kept the music from outside ears until it was complete. That level of control is embedded in the album's sound, with Kagen able to move directly from lyric and melody into arrangement, texture, and final mix without handing the songs off at each stage of the process.

The resulting album pushes his confessional songwriting into a more expansive and adventurous sonic world while preserving the intensely personal perspective at the center of his work. His role behind the boards becomes an extension of his voice as a songwriter, with production offering another way to shape the feeling of a song. Each layer belongs to the same conversation, from the first words on the page to the final decisions in the mix.

Where his debut drew inspiration from an ever-changing world outside the window, Eternity of Anything gives Kagen room to explore what surfaces when the scenery stays the same. It marks a new chapter for an artist whose willingness to follow a song now reaches into every detail of how it is made.

This past Wednesday, Jonah Kagen played a packed, free pop-up show for fans in NYC at Lucinda's to celebrate the release of the record.

Eternity of Anything arrives at the end of a landmark year for Kagen. His debut album Sunflowers and Leather debuted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart and earned praise from PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more. His breakout hit 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and earned Gold certification, while his catalog has now surpassed 500 million global streams.

Kagen has also continued expanding his collaborative catalog, working with Caitlyn Smith on 'Bones and Dust,' Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on 'Mississippi River Bluebird,' Elliot Greer on 'Sugar, Prozac & Beer' and Peacemode on 'Money Train.' This month he also teamed up with NEEDTOBREATHE as a feature on their song 'Can't Appologize.'

The rising Americana troubadour continues to reach new heights, having recently announced a new headline tour for this November. The special string of acoustic headlining shows includes stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Nashville, with two nights in each city. The announcement follows the recent postponement of Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods tour, which Kagen was scheduled to support. The tour follows a special performance serving as direct support for Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge earlier this year. For tickets and information, visit www.jonahkagen.com/tour.

Jonah Kagen 2026 Tour Dates

Nov 8 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Nov 9 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Nov 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Nov 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Nov 19 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

Nov 20 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

Nov 22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Tracklist

1. I Have An Image (Intro)

2. Don't Feel Right

3. Do Better

4. Silhouette

5. Ain't Convinced

6. Every Time I Come Around Here

7. 4AM

8. Settle Down

9. Eternity of Anything

10. Better Than You

11. Drink By Fires

12. Black and White

13. Words From A Wandering Man (Outro)

About Jonah Kagen

Savannah, GA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages. His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalog has surpassed 500 million global streams.

His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and more, and charted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart.

In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall, Kagen performed alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run.

On sophomore album Eternity of Anything, Kagen turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward while taking unprecedented ownership of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the project himself.

Photo Credit: Astrida Valigorsky | High res













Photo Credit: Astrida Valigorsky | High res

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