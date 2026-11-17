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New York City-based musician and producer jiwon has announced his sophomore album, girl, due out February 12, 2027. Over eleven hazy, love-laden tracks, the musician reflects on the highs and lows of long-term love and the complexities, fears and hopes of growing up over 80s-inspired synths and honest lyricism.

Jiwon's new melodramatic single 'sometime,' with its city and ocean-filled music video, is out now, and the artist is confirmed to perform at Treefort Festival and New Colossus in 2027.

The forthcoming lo-fi LP unfolds like a drive home from the beach after a day in the sun. Jiwon shares, 'A lot of my songs idealize love, and what I was hoping to do with the album is portray more sides of romantic partnership in the ways that I experienced them.'

Sonically, jiwon mixed in his own inspirations, explaining, 'I try to capture some of the less flattering or romanticized feelings that cloud love like anxiety or doubt via a kind of '80s sonic pastiche. I felt like that medium would be truest to my own musical taste as well as representative of the emotional complexion of my own relationship and experience within it.'

The entire album was written, recorded, produced and mixed by jiwon with collaborations by Solo Kei, Sally Boy, Claire Nichols, and Honeywhip. Acclaimed songwriter Zach Cooper (Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Moses Sumney) is a credited co-writer.

About 'sometime'

On the recent 80s-inspired, intimate earworm 'sometime,' jiwon shares, 'This song is about a feeling of anxiety regarding committing one's adult youth to a committed relationship and whether something is being lost or wasted by staying put. The wonderful artist group Honeywhip sent me an arrangement that I added some production and mixed. Tonally, I feel like the song does a great job of capturing an '80s era aesthetic without sounding derivative using very subdued and moody sound design and simple percussive elements.'

Tracklist

girl

see you in la

junior (with Sally Boy)

attention

song -2

sunset (with Zach Cooper)

used to it (with Claire Nichols)

sometime (with honeywhip)

telephone (with Solo Kei)

babe!

song for sky

Tour Dates

Nov. 11, 2026 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

Dec. 11, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Mar. 09, 2027 - NYC - New Colossus

Mar. 31, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

About Jiwon

Jiwon is a 25-year-old artist from New York City. He has been playing instruments his whole life and had exposure to classical training through his Korean mother, and started writing and releasing music in high school. He takes a lot of inspiration from the bands his father grew up with in England during the '70s and '80s like The Clash, The Smiths, Joy Division, which really set him on the path he's on now. Ultimately, he tries to write songs that feel true to his life and emotions, providing a kind of therapy for his own experience while hopefully creating meaning for others.

Photo Credit: Gianna Watson | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Gianna Watson | Download hi-res image

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