Photos: Jenna Raine Releases Holiday Songs "Frosty" and "A Baby Was Born"

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Emerging singer-songwriter Jenna Raine is ushering in the holiday season with the release of 'Frosty' and 'A Baby Was Born,' wrapped up into a two-pack collection. The original holiday tunes were both co-written by Raine alongside heavy-hitter and frequent collaborator Jimmy Robbins. Molly Kate Kestner also lends her songwriting talents to the lovestruck pop tune 'Frosty,' where Raine's holiday blues give way to a little mistletoe magic. 'A Baby Was Born' takes a more heartfelt turn, reflecting on the story at the heart of Christmas and the meaning behind the holiday.

''Frosty' is one of the more fun love songs I've written!' said Raine. 'It's about falling in love with Christmas because you have someone else to celebrate it with. And how doing all the cliché Christmas things mean so much more when you're doing them together.'

'Sometimes it's easy to get caught up in all of the festivities that we often forget to remember the true meaning of Christmas,' added Raine. 'I hope that 'A Baby Was Born' serves as a form of worship in all of the households that listen to it.'

Listen to 'Frosty' / 'A Baby Was Born'.

Last month, Raine released her 17-track expanded album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe), building on her debut album released earlier this year. The deluxe features five brand new songs including 'I See What You're Saying,' 'Wish You The Best,' 'Splinters,' 'A Lot Like Breaking Up' and 'He Loves Me.' The light-hearted additions continue to develop the story of who Raine is and the life lessons she has learned along the way. Raine's August debut record, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, soundtracks life at 22 years old, sharing messages of faith, love, heartbreak, friendship, chasing dreams and growing up with the simple joys of girlhood at the heart of every song.

The rising songstress recently kicked off the second leg of her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour, sharing her new music abroad throughout the fall. Raine will visit six more cities this month across Europe and the U.K. Few tickets remain for the tour and can be purchased at jennaraine.com.

Raine has garnered more than 480M global streams to date as she continues to grow her devoted fanbase. Keep up with her upcoming announcements at jennaraine.com and on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour Upcoming Dates

Nov. 13, 2026 in Paris, FR at Barbour Sauvage

Nov. 15, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Garagen Club Köln

Nov. 17, 2026 in Manchester, UK at YES - Pink Room

Nov. 19, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at Oran Mor

Nov. 21, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute3

Nov. 24, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Academy Islington

About Jenna Raine

Jenna Raine's songs brim with hope, heart and wide-eyed wonder. The Dallas-born singer-songwriter turns life's little lessons, moments of bliss and unforgettable memories into the kind of pop music you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied more than 480M total streams to date, fueled by early hits like 'It Is What It Is' and her breakout smash 'see you later (ten years).' The viral favorite, which exploded on TikTok and helped earn her a deal with Warner Records, first appeared on her major-label debut EP see you later — a project filled with hope, growth and a bright-side view of heartbreak. Jenna's breakthrough success has included performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard and V Magazine, as well as two Girls' Life Magazine covers. She has collaborated with artists including Joshua Bassett ('Don't Let Me Down') and Aodhán King ('Still Worthy'), and supported David Kushner on his European tour earlier this year — all while continuing to expand her sound with her Only Started Growing EP featuring the viral hit 'Roses.' Jenna closed out 2025 with the release of 'Just 15' and 'Talk of the Town,' alongside supporting Avery Anna on her The Let Go Letters Tour.

Raine unveils her next musical chapter with her 12-track debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out now, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable hooks and resilient optimism. Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe), out now, introduces five additional tracks to the debut. She's taking her new music on the road this fall, visiting 33 cities on her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour. With unstoppable momentum and a luminous outlook, Jenna Raine is poised to bloom into the new year — one loved-up ballad at a time.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

















Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

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