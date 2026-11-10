Photos: INNELLEA Teams Up With Gorgon City on New Single "Can't Get Over"

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German producer INNELLEA joins forces with UK house duo Gorgon City on 'Can't Get Over', out today on their own REALM Records.

Known for his distinctive approach to electronic music, INNELLEA has spent more than a decade developing a sound that moves between melodic techno, trance and more experimental territory. Having played some of the world's biggest stages and built his own musical identity along the way, he has consistently resisted being tied to a single genre or creative direction. 'Can't Get Over' continues that approach, seeing him step into a different musical space while retaining the melodic sensibility that runs throughout his work.

The collaboration brings together Gorgon City's signature house groove with INNELLEA's darker, more atmospheric production style. Built around melodic textures and a late-night energy, 'Can't Get Over' sits somewhere between house and melodic techno, bringing together two distinct musical identities without compromising either.

The release arrives during a period of renewed creative exploration for INNELLEA. Earlier this year, after openly reflecting on feeling creatively stuck, he stepped back from touring and the constant demands of the electronic music industry to reassess his direction. What followed was a more playful and unconventional approach to his output, with releases including 'Slave to the Hype', 'Bounce Music' and 'Reckless 69', the latter marking a return to the trance and melodic influences that shaped his early sound.

Rather than following a particular scene or responding to expectations, INNELLEA has increasingly used his music to explore different sides of his artistic identity. Whether returning to his melodic roots or moving into unfamiliar territory, the focus remains on creative freedom and the freedom to evolve.

'Can't Get Over' is another reflection of that mindset. While a departure from some of his recent productions, the collaboration demonstrates the versatility of an artist who continues to move between sounds on his own terms.

Stream / buy 'Can't Get Over' here.

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