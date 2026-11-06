Photos: Hologram Teen Releases Pyramid Disko Remix Album With Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT Remixes

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Hologram Teen, the solo project (and anagram) of former Stereolab keyboardist Morgane Lhote, has released a new remix album, Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions). Her colorful, playful songs blend disco, synth-pop, and 80s French pop with a distinctly cinematic flair. Originally from Paris, Morgane now lives in Los Angeles, where she continues to craft her unique world of retro-futuristic pop.

The remix album is available to stream in full and features remixes from Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT, µ-Ziq, Jonny Oso, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Acid Washed and Demonica Disco. Stream it here and order the vinyl here.

The final single from the album is 'Fréquence Gaie' - µ-Ziq Remix:

Electronic music maverick µ-Ziq takes Hologram Teen's 'Fréquence Gaie' on a wonderfully unpredictable detour, stripping the original down to its bare essentials. Sparse, stop-start rhythms collide with electric guitar sounds, creating a delightfully disjointed landscape where silence is just as important as sound. Playful, angular, and gloriously eccentric, the remix feels like having an existential crisis in a deserted Parisian nightclub circa 1983.

Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions) opens a secret portal beneath the dance floor. From Morcheeba's Kraftwerk-inspired glide and Julia Holter's dreamlike deconstruction to Acid Washed's French Touch-infused disco and YACHT's synthesized oddity, each remix reveals a different side of Captain Fluo, Hologram Teen's 2025 full-length debut. µ-Ziq, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Jonny Oso, and Demonia Disco also join the party, taking Hologram Teen's latest opus somewhere beautifully unexpected. Think ancient Egypt meets neon-lit autobahns, Balearic sunsets, and the world's strangest nightclub.

Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions) is released on Hologram Opera, with a street date of Nov. 6, 2026. Purchase it here.

Tracklist

Actarus - Jonny Oso Remix

Connection transpacifique - Morcheeba Remix

Wolkman - Julia Holter Remix

Donovan Magic Orchestra - Voyag3r Remix

Macadam Bubblegum - Sorcerer Remix

Pack Ur Patience - YACHT Remix

Fréquence Gaie - µ-Ziq Remix

Lust Pill! - Acid Washed Remix

Danceteria - Demonia Disco Remix

Tour Dates

11/17 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (tickets)

Hologram Teen Related Links

Hologram Opera

Bandcamp

Instagram

Spotify

Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields













Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields

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