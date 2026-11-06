Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Hologram Teen Releases Pyramid Disko Remix Album With Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT Remixes
The remix collection features reworks by Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT, µ-Ziq, Jonny Oso, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Acid Washed and Demonia Disco.
Hologram Teen, the solo project (and anagram) of former Stereolab keyboardist Morgane Lhote, has released a new remix album, Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions). Her colorful, playful songs blend disco, synth-pop, and 80s French pop with a distinctly cinematic flair. Originally from Paris, Morgane now lives in Los Angeles, where she continues to craft her unique world of retro-futuristic pop.
The remix album is available to stream in full and features remixes from Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT, µ-Ziq, Jonny Oso, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Acid Washed and Demonica Disco. Stream it here and order the vinyl here.
The final single from the album is 'Fréquence Gaie' - µ-Ziq Remix:
Electronic music maverick µ-Ziq takes Hologram Teen's 'Fréquence Gaie' on a wonderfully unpredictable detour, stripping the original down to its bare essentials. Sparse, stop-start rhythms collide with electric guitar sounds, creating a delightfully disjointed landscape where silence is just as important as sound. Playful, angular, and gloriously eccentric, the remix feels like having an existential crisis in a deserted Parisian nightclub circa 1983.
Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions) opens a secret portal beneath the dance floor. From Morcheeba's Kraftwerk-inspired glide and Julia Holter's dreamlike deconstruction to Acid Washed's French Touch-infused disco and YACHT's synthesized oddity, each remix reveals a different side of Captain Fluo, Hologram Teen's 2025 full-length debut. µ-Ziq, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Jonny Oso, and Demonia Disco also join the party, taking Hologram Teen's latest opus somewhere beautifully unexpected. Think ancient Egypt meets neon-lit autobahns, Balearic sunsets, and the world's strangest nightclub.
Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions) is released on Hologram Opera, with a street date of Nov. 6, 2026. Purchase it here.
Tracklist
Actarus - Jonny Oso Remix
Connection transpacifique - Morcheeba Remix
Donovan Magic Orchestra - Voyag3r Remix
Macadam Bubblegum - Sorcerer Remix
Pack Ur Patience - YACHT Remix
Fréquence Gaie - µ-Ziq Remix
Lust Pill! - Acid Washed Remix
Danceteria - Demonia Disco Remix
Tour Dates
11/17 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (tickets)
Hologram Teen Related Links
Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields
Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode