Photos: Hinterland Music Festival to Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Strings and Remi Wolf in 2027

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hinterland Music Festival at Roaming Hills has announced the official lineup for the 12th annual edition, taking place Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Hinterland has become known for bringing top-tier talent, as well as artists on the verge of breaking out, to the heart of the Midwest in the Iowa countryside. 2027 lineup highlights include Slayyyter, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Strings, Zach Top, Malcolm Todd, Remi Wolf, and many more.

Presale starts Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. CT at hinterlandiowa.com.

As one of the nation's leading independently owned music festivals, Hinterland has built its reputation on delivering a world-class, genre-fluid musical experience in the heart of the Iowa countryside. For more than a decade, its commitment to thoughtful curation and attention to detail has made it a destination for fans from across the country and around the world. With a single-stage format, every artist selection is intentional, creating a unique opportunity to showcase the breadth of today's musical landscape. The festival is also thrilled to welcome back Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings, both of whom headlined in 2022, as well as Remi Wolf, who made her Hinterland debut in 2025.

Camping is at the heart of the Hinterland experience, and fans can choose from tent, car, or RV options to settle in for the whole weekend. After the main stage goes quiet each night, the party moves to the Campfire Stage for late-night sets in the campground, open to every ticket holder. Campers also have Basecamp nearby, the campground hub with food vendors, bar, and more.

Beyond the music, Hinterland offers a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates the spirit of an Iowa adventure. From the HinterMarket showcasing regional artists and makers to immersive art installations, interactive experiences like the family-friendly Miniland, and outdoor activities spanning miles of scenic trails, there's plenty to discover throughout the grounds.

Hinterland has earned widespread acclaim from national and regional media, with USA TODAY noting that 'Hinterland Music Festival feels built for the whole weekend,' while the New York Post praised its programming, declaring, 'The curators at the Hinterland Music Festival don't get enough credit.' The Luna Collective called it 'one of the most thoughtfully crafted lineups in the country,' PLEASER named it 'one of the summer's hottest events,' and Iowa Public Radio's Studio One described it as 'a little something for all' and 'the Midwest's fastest-rising, FOMO-fueled festival.'

2027 Lineup

Hinterland Music Festival, St. Charles, Iowa, July 30 - August 1, 2027

Friday

Slayyyter

Remi Wolf

Ashe

Caroline Polachek

Tiffany Day

Florence Road

Violet Grohl

judith

Saturday

Phoebe Bridgers

Malcolm Todd

The Backseat Lovers

underscores

Joshua Slone

Emma Ogier

Westside Cowboy

Kinji

Sunday

Billy Strings

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Avery Anna

Mon Rovîa

Medium Build

Wade Forster

And a Special Performance by Haywire in a Cornfield

About Hinterland Music Festival

Hinterland Music Festival is a three-day music event curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in St. Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des Moines, IA. The annual festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement, and more.

The inaugural Hinterland, held in 2015, established a fresh and unique music festival getaway that thousands look forward to every summer, delivering an elevated personal experience without the overwhelming crowds of larger festivals. Past lineups have included Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Tyler, The Creator, Leon Bridges, Lorde, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, KATSEYE, Kali Uchis, Bon Iver, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, alt-J, Lake Street Dive, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Band of Horses, Grace Potter, Ray Lamontagne, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more.



































































Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone