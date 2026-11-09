Photos: Heaven 17 to Tour UK with Orchestra in November 2027 Including Edinburgh, Sheffield and London

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Heaven 17 have announced 'The Greatest Hits Live With Orchestra', a UK tour taking in six of the country's finest concert halls in November 2027. Joined by special guests China Crisis, Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory will perform their biggest songs with a full orchestra for the first time, opening at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday 4 November and finishing at London's Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 11 November.

Tickets go on sale Friday 13 November at 10am via Ticketmaster.

The run includes a night at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday 6 November, in the city where Heaven 17 formed in 1980.

Orchestral arrangement has long been part of the band's story. Their records have regularly pushed electronics and strings together, and Martyn Ware's work as a producer with BEF has often leaned on the same sense of scale and drama.

Martyn Ware said: 'As a producer with BEF, and with Heaven 17, we've always loved orchestral textures and drama, as demonstrated on many of our albums. This concert series is an exciting opportunity to explore the power and beauty of a live orchestra in synergy with electronics and H17's signature vocal arrangements. What a unique experience it will be for Glenn and I, and of course our loyal audience.'

Glenn Gregory said: 'One of the most interesting things about recording our music was that sometimes we would get the opportunity to work with an orchestra and transform our songs into something beyond our original idea. Now we get to perform an entire set, live with a full orchestra. I am beyond excited. This is a one-off opportunity to see something very special. Don't miss it.'

Heaven 17 emerged from Sheffield's electronic scene in 1980, formed by Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh after their departure from The Human League, with Glenn Gregory joining as vocalist. The name came from a fictional band in Anthony Burgess's A Clockwork Orange. Their 1981 debut album, Penthouse and Pavement, arrived with the single '(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang'.

Their 1983 follow-up, The Luxury Gap, reached No.4 in the UK album chart and went platinum. It produced the band's best-known songs: 'Temptation', a UK No.2 single featuring Carol Kenyon, and 'Come Live With Me', which reached the Top 5. 'Crushed by the Wheels of Industry' and 'Let Me Go' are also among the songs that made them one of the defining British synth acts of the decade. Later singles such as 'Sunset Now' and 'This Is Mine' continued their run of UK chart hits.

Away from Heaven 17, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh launched the British Electric Foundation (BEF) in 1980. Ware's production work with BEF includes Tina Turner's 1983 version of 'Let's Stay Together', the single that relaunched her solo career in the UK.

Support comes from China Crisis, the Liverpool band behind the hits 'Wishful Thinking', 'Black Man Ray' and 'King in a Catholic Style'.

Heaven 17 – The Greatest Hits with Live Orchestra Tour 2027

Thursday 4 November – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Friday 5 November – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 6 November – Sheffield, City Hall

Monday 8 November – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Tuesday 9 November – Bath, The Forum

Thursday 11 November – London, Royal Festival Hall

Photo Credit: Todd Vision





















































Photo Credit: Todd Vision

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