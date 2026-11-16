Photos: Grandstand Media Clients Earn 16 GRAMMY Nominations for 2027 Ceremony

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Grandstand Media congratulated its 2027 GRAMMY-nominated clients on 16 nominations. The clients and the categories in which they are nominated are listed below.

Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - 'Returning To Myself' (Producer)

Best Contemporary Folk Album: Noah Kahan - 'The Great Divide: The Last of The Bugs' (Producer)

Amy Allen

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical

Album of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo - 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love' (Songwriter)

Best Alternative Music Performance: 'Showbiz'

Album Of The Year: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)

Best Alternative Music Album: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)

Song of the Year: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)

Best Song For Visual Media: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)

Sarah Aarons

Record Of The Year: Tame Impala - 'Dracula' (Producer)

Tame Impala

Best Dance Electronic Album: 'Deadbeat'

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 'My Old Ways'

Best Pop Duo Performance: 'Dracula (Jennie Version)'

Record of the Year: 'Dracula'

Willow

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 'The Thread / Arrangement'

Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals: 'Shrink to Fantasy'

The 2027 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Read more about this year's nominees in other categories: Best Musical Theater Album and Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

















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