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Photos: Grandstand Media Clients Earn 16 GRAMMY Nominations for 2027 Ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Tame Impala are among the artists recognized in categories including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

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Photos: Grandstand Media Clients Earn 16 GRAMMY Nominations for 2027 Ceremony

Grandstand Media congratulated its 2027 GRAMMY-nominated clients on 16 nominations. The clients and the categories in which they are nominated are listed below.

Aaron Dessner

Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - 'Returning To Myself' (Producer)

Best Contemporary Folk Album: Noah Kahan - 'The Great Divide: The Last of The Bugs' (Producer)

Amy Allen

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical

Album of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo - 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love' (Songwriter)

Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Performance: 'Showbiz'

Jack Antonoff

Album Of The Year: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)

Best Alternative Music Album: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)

Song of the Year: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)

Best Song For Visual Media: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)

Sarah Aarons

Record Of The Year: Tame Impala - 'Dracula' (Producer)

Tame Impala

Best Dance Electronic Album: 'Deadbeat'

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 'My Old Ways'

Best Pop Duo Performance: 'Dracula (Jennie Version)'

Record of the Year: 'Dracula'

Willow

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 'The Thread / Arrangement'

Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals: 'Shrink to Fantasy'

The 2027 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Read more about this year's nominees in other categories: Best Musical Theater Album and Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

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