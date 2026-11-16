"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Grandstand Media Clients Earn 16 GRAMMY Nominations for 2027 Ceremony
Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Tame Impala are among the artists recognized in categories including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Grandstand Media congratulated its 2027 GRAMMY-nominated clients on 16 nominations. The clients and the categories in which they are nominated are listed below.
Aaron Dessner
Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - 'Returning To Myself' (Producer)
Best Contemporary Folk Album: Noah Kahan - 'The Great Divide: The Last of The Bugs' (Producer)
Amy Allen
Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical
Album of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo - 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love' (Songwriter)
Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Performance: 'Showbiz'
Jack Antonoff
Album Of The Year: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)
Best Alternative Music Album: Phoebe Bridgers - 'Lost Weekend' (Producer)
Song of the Year: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)
Best Song For Visual Media: Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You' (Producer)
Sarah Aarons
Record Of The Year: Tame Impala - 'Dracula' (Producer)
Tame Impala
Best Dance Electronic Album: 'Deadbeat'
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 'My Old Ways'
Best Pop Duo Performance: 'Dracula (Jennie Version)'
Record of the Year: 'Dracula'
Willow
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 'The Thread / Arrangement'
Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals: 'Shrink to Fantasy'
The 2027 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Read more about this year's nominees in other categories: Best Musical Theater Album and Best Asian Pop Music Performance.
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