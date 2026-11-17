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Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to continue its celebration of Billy Gibbons, one of the most influential guitarists in rock history, with the worldwide release of two new guitars inspired by his iconic 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, known around the world as 'Pearly Gates.'

Available worldwide beginning November 17 via Gibson.com, Gibson Garage locations, and authorized Gibson dealers, the two new models offer players and collectors extraordinary ways to experience the spirit, sound, and unmistakable character of one of the world's most famous guitars: the Gibson Custom Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' 1959 Les Paul Standard in Pearly Burst and the Gibson Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' Les Paul Standard in Slow Iced Tea Fade.

Meticulously detailed, the Gibson Custom model offers collector-grade authenticity in a Murphy Lab-aged recreation developed through hands-on examination and advanced 3D scans of Gibbons' priceless original instrument, and pickups crafted from extensive analysis of the original components. The Gibson model delivers a player-focused tribute featuring specially developed Billy Gibbons humbuckers, classic Les Paul construction, and a vintage-inspired finish that reflects the enduring beauty of Pearly Gates.

Both models continue the celebration that began last month with the ultra-limited Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' 1959 Les Paul Standard Collector's Edition, which was restricted to just 30 instruments worldwide.

'Billy Gibbons and Pearly Gates represent one of the most iconic artist-and-instrument pairings in music history,' says Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson. 'With these two new models, we wanted to give both dedicated players and serious collectors an opportunity to connect with the guitar that has remained at the center of Billy's unmistakable sound for decades. The Gibson Custom model captures the original instrument in extraordinary detail, while the Gibson model translates its spirit into an inspiring guitar built to be played.'

Together, these new guitars honor the remarkable history of Miss Pearly Gates and offer everyone from working musicians to dedicated collectors an opportunity to experience a guitar inspired by one of the most admired and influential Les Paul Standards ever created.

A Divine Connection

The story of Pearly Gates began in 1968 with a well-traveled 1930s Packard automobile owned by a young Billy Gibbons and several friends. They loaned the car to an aspiring actress who needed reliable transportation from Texas to Hollywood for a film audition. Although the group doubted the aging vehicle would complete the journey, it made the trip, and its driver landed the role. Believing that the car possessed a touch of divine favor, they nicknamed it Pearly Gates.

When the Packard was later sold, Gibbons used his $250 share of the proceeds to purchase a near-mint 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard from a rancher near Houston. Once again, fate appeared to intervene, and the Pearly Gates name passed from the car to the guitar.

That 1959 Les Paul Standard would become inseparable from Gibbons' sound. It has appeared on every ZZ Top album and has served as the tonal foundation for some of the most recognizable guitar music of the last five decades. Despite owning an extensive collection of instruments, Gibbons continues to regard Pearly Gates as his ultimate favorite. Its powerful voice, striking appearance, remarkable provenance, and enduring association with Gibbons have elevated Pearly Gates to near-mythic status among musicians, collectors, and music fans around the world.

Gibson Custom Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' 1959 Les Paul Standard

For players and collectors seeking the closest possible connection to Gibbons' original guitar, the Gibson Custom Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' 1959 Les Paul Standard delivers an extraordinary recreation of the instrument as it appears today. Developed through comprehensive hands-on analysis and advanced 3D scans of the original Pearly Gates, the guitar faithfully reproduces its structural design, distinctive contours, neck profile, and visual character. It shares the exacting construction and appearance specifications of the flagship Brazilian rosewood Collector's Edition while using a premium Indian rosewood fretboard to make the experience available to a broader community of players and collectors.

The lightweight, one-piece mahogany body is topped with a two-piece AAA figured maple cap carefully selected to reflect the distinctive figuring of Gibbons' original guitar. The top carve and every significant contour and dimension were reproduced using data captured directly from extensive scans of Pearly Gates.

Its one-piece mahogany neck features a profile meticulously recreated from the original instrument. A bound Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and aged cellulose nitrate trapezoid inlays completes the vintage-authentic playing experience.

The guitar is finished in Pearly Burst and expertly aged by the Murphy Lab to reflect the condition and character of Gibbons' treasured instrument today. The aging extends beyond the nitrocellulose lacquer finish to the hardware and plastic components, including the ABR-1 Historic no-wire bridge, lightweight aluminum Stop Bar tailpiece, Kluson Deluxe single-line, single-ring tuners, pickup rings, pickguard, control knobs, and other appointments.

At the heart of the guitar is a set of Billy Gibbons 1959 P.A.F. Reissue humbucker pickups created by the Gibson Pickup Shop following an extensive examination of the original Gibson P.A.F. humbuckers in Pearly Gates. Developed through detailed scans and scientific analysis, the pickups feature Murphy Lab-aged covers and mounting rings, an Alnico 3 magnet in the rhythm position, an Alnico 5 magnet in the treble position, Double Vintage White bobbins, and historic-spec plain enamel wire. The result is a remarkably dynamic, harmonically rich voice designed to capture the unmistakable Billy Gibbons-approved tonal character heard across decades of landmark recordings.

The Gibson Custom Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' 1959 Les Paul Standard includes an aged Lifton hardshell case and a certificate of authenticity.

Gibson Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' Les Paul Standard

The new Gibson Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' Les Paul Standard is a player-focused tribute to Gibbons' priceless original, bringing the tone, feel, visual character, and spirit of Pearly Gates to stages and studios around the world. Built with a non-weight-relieved mahogany body and an AAA figured maple top, the guitar delivers the classic Les Paul Standard combination of warmth, punchy midrange, articulate attack, and singing high-end response that has inspired generations of musicians.

Its mahogany neck features a comfortable 50s Vintage profile, offering the substantial, vintage-inspired feel associated with revered original 1959 Les Paul Standards. The bound rosewood fretboard has a 12-inch radius and is fitted with 22 medium jumbo frets and acrylic trapezoid inlays, providing a smooth and familiar playing experience for everything from open-position rhythm work to expressive lead playing.

A specially developed set of Billy Gibbons humbucker pickups powers the guitar. Voiced to Gibbons' tonal preferences, the pickups use an Alnico 3 magnet in the neck position, an Alnico 5 magnet in the bridge position, and historic-spec plain enamel wire. They are connected to hand-wired, 50s-style circuitry with 500k vintage audio taper potentiometers and Orange Drop tone capacitors, delivering dynamic response, nuanced control, vocal-like sustain, and touch-sensitive articulation.

Nickel-plated hardware includes an adjustable ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and aluminum Stop Bar tailpiece. In keeping with Gibbons' preferred setup, every guitar leaves the Gibson Nashville craftory with its strings wrapped over the Stop Bar. Historic-style Gibson Deluxe tuners with brass posts, press-in bushings, and keystone buttons work in combination with a Graph Tech nut to provide dependable tuning stability. Additional vintage-inspired details include a blank cream switch washer, single-ply unbeveled cream pickguard, Historic-correct medium and extra-high pickup mounting rings, and gold Top Hat knobs with dial pointers.

The guitar is finished in Slow Iced Tea Fade, a vintage-style burst featuring a Korina Yellow base with a Faded Cherry back and sides. Its vintage gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish is identical to the finish used on Gibson Custom VOS instruments, giving the guitar a rich appearance, added visual depth, and a subtle vintage-inspired glow. Each Gibson Billy Gibbons 'Pearly Gates' Les Paul Standard includes a Gibson hardshell case.

About Billy Gibbons

Billy Gibbons is the guitarist, vocalist, primary songwriter and founding member of ZZ Top, the Houston-born band that has become one of rock music's most recognizable and enduring forces. Before forming ZZ Top in 1969, Gibbons fronted the psychedelic blues-rock group Moving Sidewalks, sharing bills with artists including the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Doors and the Jeff Beck Group. Across more than five decades, Gibbons' instantly recognizable guitar tone, inventive playing, songwriting, iconic visual style, and deep connection to blues, R&B, country, gospel, roots and West African musical traditions have influenced generations of musicians.

ZZ Top classics including 'La Grange,' 'Cheap Sunglasses' and 'Sharp Dressed Man' helped propel the band to record sales in the tens of millions and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Beyond ZZ Top, Gibbons has collaborated with artists across genres and released three solo albums through Concord: Perfectamundo (2015), The Big Bad Blues (2018) and Hardware (2021), with a fourth currently in development for anticipated release in 2027. His longtime close association with Gibson guitars, particularly his famed 1959 Les Paul Standard known across the globe as Pearly Gates, remains central to his singular sound and artistic identity. For more information, visit BillyGibbons.com.

About Gibson

Gibson, the iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies.

The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, the Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, and visit the Gibson Garage Nashville, Gibson Garage London, and the Gibson Garage Miami.















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