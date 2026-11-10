Photos: Gatta Morta to Release Debut Album IMMACULATOR Featuring Buzz Osborne and JD Pinkus

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Gatta Morta, the rock and roll hydra featuring four of underground music's most prolific and bombastic personalities: Buzz Osborne (Melvins), JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), Coady Willis (Big Business), and Clinton Jacob (mr.phylzzz), unleash their debut album, Immaculator, Feb. 12 via Ipecac Recordings.

A preview of the 10-song collection arrives today with the release of 'Music for Furbies' (https://gattamorta.lnk.to/furbies), a track penned by vocalist Clinton Jacob and inspired by his collection of the furry little nightmares. 'I brought 'Music for Furbies' in and everyone just ran with it,' Clinton says of the track. 'I love what each of these guys brings to a song, and unsurprisingly, with this group, we managed to make something completely badass. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I'm pretty sure the Furbies would approve.'

The 'Music for Furbies' video was directed by Silas Media Group, Liam Jennings and Clinton Jacob.

Holed up at Coady's private studio, The Trophy Shack, the foursome recorded what would become Immaculator in short order. Osborne, Pinkus, Willis, and Jacob arrived armed with fistfuls of ideas and a collective eagerness to see just how far they could take this thing.

'I figured we'd go in and write a few songs and see if there was anything there,' Buzz Osborne explains. 'There was. Everybody came in with ideas, and nobody was precious about them. Things just started happening. The initial hope was to write three songs, and we left with six in the first five days! Everyone contributed something to these songs. A real team effort.'

Pre-orders for Immaculator (https://gattamorta.lnk.to/Immaculator) are available now. The album will be released digitally, on CD and on three limited-edition vinyl variants: transparent Ice Blue, transparent Blood Red (indie exclusive), and transparent Pus Green (Ipecac.com exclusive).

Immaculator Track Listing

2. Taco Bellboy

3. Jailbake

4. Clear Smoke

5. Victims of the Universe

6. Nothing Cleans Like Fire

7. Give This to Samson

8. Haint

9. Music for Furbies

10. Child of a Burning Tire

Gatta Morta is Buzz Osborne (guitar/vocals), JD Pinkus (bass/vocals), Coady Willis (drums/vocals) and Clinton Jacob (guitar/vocals).

Gattamortaband.com

Instagram.com/GattaMortaBand

TikTok.com/@Gattamorta.band

X.com/GattaMortaBand

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stephenson













Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stephenson

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