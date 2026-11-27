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Swiss jazz icon Franco Ambrosetti's latest project, Voices, is available today on Enja (9882 2 / LC 18386). The album pairs his warm flugelhorn with a five-voice choir recruited by singer Janis Siegel, formerly of The Manhattan Transfer, in arrangements by Alan Broadbent.

The mellow tones of Ambrosetti's flugelhorn blending with the choir may harken back to an earlier era of lush vocal jazz recordings by The Hi-Lo's, The Singers Unlimited and The Swingle Singers. But it is the intricate and highly interactive arrangements of Ambrosetti's frequent collaborator Broadbent that bring a novel edge to the proceedings.

Ambrosetti, who turned 84 during the making of Voices, recalled that his early infatuation with vocal jazz began with groups like The Hi-Lo's, The Four Freshmen and the original French incarnation of The Swingle Singers, all of which he first heard while growing up in Italian-speaking Lugano, located in the southernmost canton of Switzerland. Around that same time, as a teenager in the late '50s, he also first encountered the bossa novas of Joao Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Ambrosetti pays homage to both influences on Voices.

Broadbent arranged the five voices that accompany Ambrosetti's flugelhorn on meditative tracks like Jobim's 'Dindi,' Michel Legrand's waltz-time 'Once Upon a Summertime' (with English lyrics by Johnny Mercer), and Sergio Mendes' 'So Many Stars' (with English lyrics by Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman). Siegel assembled the vocal group of soprano Aubrey Johnson, second alto Carolyn Leonhart, tenor Kevin Osborne and baritone-bass Trist Curless to take on Broadbent's arrangements. The choir plays a key role on the album beyond providing background sweetening.

As Broadbent noted, 'I like my charts to go somewhere, so that they just don't sort of sit there but rather they're actually moving towards some sort of epiphany. Whether it's with string players or voices, I like them to participate in the action, because then the music benefits from those inter-reactions between us all.'

That interplay is particularly evident in the Bachian counterpoint that bookends 'Once Upon a Summertime' and on Ambrosetti's 'Desert Rose,' the album's sole a cappella showcase. The five voices also come to the fore on 'Five Notes,' Ambrosetti's bossa-flavored original featuring a solo from guest guitarist John Scofield, a frequent collaborator of Ambrosetti's going back to the trumpeter's 1987 Enja album, Movies. Scofield also appears on 'Dindi' and brings an element of swing to a mid-tempo rendition of Miles Davis' 'Four,' which opens the album.

Said Broadbent, 'John's solos are so beautiful! It almost brings me to tears. And it's more than just chops. When he solos, that's somebody's ears and heart that are speaking.'

Ambrosetti's son Gianluca Ambrosetti, who played soprano sax on eight of his father's previous albums, makes a guest appearance on Jerome Kern's 'I'm Old Fashioned,' a standard that includes father-son exchanges near the end.

While Ambrosetti's takes on bossas like Jobim's 'Dindi,' Mendes' 'So Many Stars' and Nelson Motta's 'Vida Real (Dejame Ir)' reflect his ongoing love of Brazilian music, the inclusion of 'Four' at the outset speaks to his enduring love of Miles Davis. 'From listening to Miles, I learned about stretching a note when you play a melody,' he said. 'Instead of playing the notes shorter or staccato, you stretch the notes out like you're really singing. And I think I can express my feelings more if I really cry that note.'

Personnel

Franco Ambrosetti - Flugelhorn, trumpet

Alan Broadbent - piano, arranger, conductor

John Scofield - guitar on tracks #2, #7, #9

Scott Colley - bass

Peter Erskine - drums

Gianluca Ambrosetti - soprano sax on track #6

Aubrey Johnson - soprano

Janis Siegel - alto 1

Carolyn Leonhart - alto 2

Kevin Osborne - tenor

Trist Curless - baritone-bass

Jeff Levenson - producer

Tracklist

1. Four [5:43] (Miles Davis, Jon Hendricks; Jazz Horn Music/MPL, ASCAP)

2. Five Notes [6:27] (Franco Ambrosetti, Alan Broadbent; Broadbent Music, ASCAP)

3. Once Upon A Summertime [5:35] (Michel Legrand, Eddy Marnay, Johnny Mercer; Warner Chappell Music, EMI Music, ASCAP)

4. So Many Stars [7:54] (Sergio Mendez, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman; WB Music Corp, Spirit Two Music Inc, ASCAP)

5. Desert Rose [2:54] (Franco Ambrosetti, Georgia Mancio; PRS/MCPS)

6. I'm Old Fashioned [4:58] (Jerome Kern, Johnny Mercer; Universal Polygram International Inc, J. Mercer Foundation, ASCAP)

7. Dindi [5:27] (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Aloysia de Oliveira; Corcovado Music Corp, ASCAP)

8. Vida Real [4:18] (Nelson Motta, Georgia Mancio; PRS/MCPS)

9. Waltz For Debby [7:47] (Bill Evans, Gene Lees; Universal Music Group, TRO-Hampshire House, ASCAP)

Production Credits

Produced by Jeff Levenson. Executive producer: Silli Ambrosetti.

Recorded and mixed by Jim Anderson, Anderson Audio New York; Studio L, Brooklyn, New York. Assistant Engineers: Maximilian Troppe (NY), Ugo Bongianni (Lugano). Editing and Assistant Mixing Engineer: Ulrike Schwarz. Mastered by Steve Fallone, Sterling Sound; Assisted by Greg Calbi.

Recorded: Oct 20-25, 2025, Sear Sound, New York; Nov 3-5, 3025, PDU Productions, Massimiliano Pani, Mina, Lugano, Switzerland.

Recording made with Grimm Audio CC2 Master Clock. Mixed with Grimm Audio CC1 Master Clock. Music Cord Pro Cables and Power Accelerators provided by Essential Sound Products.

For more information, visit www.francoambrosetti.com.

Photo Credit: Peter Erskine, Jim Anderson, Joseph Vella



Photo Credit: Peter Erskine, Jim Anderson, Joseph Vella

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